Kyle Larson Starts Quest for Third Knoxville Nationals Title with Thursday Preliminary Victory

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 8, 2024) — Kyle Larson started his quest for a third NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s title on Thursday by winning the feature on Toyota Qualifying Night with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Knoxville Raceway.

Larson had to run down Rico Abreu through slower traffic, making the pass for the lead coming to the white flag for the victory. The victory was Larson’s seventh in a sprint car during the 2024 season. The win also tied Larson for the point lead of the Knoxville Nationals with fast qualifier on Thursday Daryn Pittman.

Abreu, Carson Macedo, Tyler Courtney, and Bill Balog rounded out the top five.

63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Toyota Qualifying Night #2

World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Qualifying

1. 69K-Daryn Pittman, 15.594[8]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.926[14]

3. 57-Kyle Larson, 15.954[1]

4. 21-Brian Brown, 15.966[39]

5. 33W-Cap Henry, 15.996[5]

6. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 16.017[4]

7. 8-Cory Eliason, 16.024[3]

8. 21H-Brady Bacon, 16.067[6]

9. 41-Carson Macedo, 16.072[30]

10. 1K-Kelby Watt, 16.085[2]

11. 83SR-James McFadden, 16.092[10]

12. 24R-Rico Abreu, 16.098[28]

13. 35-Zach Hampton, 16.103[11]

14. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.108[16]

15. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.114[35]

16. 49-Brad Sweet, 16.145[22]

17. 88-Austin McCarl, 16.150[23]

18. 1C-Brenham Crouch, 16.167[12]

19. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 16.221[50]

20. 74-Xavier Doney, 16.223[7]

21. 5X-Justin Henderson, 16.228[34]

22. 5-Spencer Bayston, 16.254[29]

23. 40-Clint Garner, 16.264[15]

24. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 16.270[9]

25. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 16.273[47]

26. 24D-Danny Sams III, 16.298[17]

27. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 16.354[21]

28. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.384[46]

29. 55C-Chris Windom, 16.386[25]

30. 36-Jason Martin, 16.407[13]

31. 6-Robbie Price, 16.419[20]

32. 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.448[54]

33. 2M-Ryan Giles, 16.450[18]

34. 58-Kaleb Johnson, 16.489[44]

35. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 16.492[49]

36. 7S-Landon Crawley, 16.498[38]

37. 5T-Ryan Timms, 16.499[37]

38. 1D-Tasker Phillips, 16.530[31]

39. 25-Daison Pursley, 16.574[27]

40. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten, 16.601[33]

41. 22X-JJ Hickle, 16.617[43]

42. 24-Terry McCarl, 16.639[24]

43. 27B-Jake Bubak, 16.642[51]

44. 3-Tim Kaeding, 16.665[42]

45. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.716[41]

46. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 16.799[36]

47. 3N-Jake Neuman, 16.802[32]

48. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 16.819[53]

49. 27W-Weston Olson, 16.951[26]

50. 53-Jessie Attard, 16.992[48]

51. 95-Tyler Drueke, 16.998[19]

52. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 17.035[52]

53. 28-Joe Perry, 18.757[40]

54. 9H-Landon Hansen NT [45]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 69K-Daryn Pittman[8]

2. 7S-Landon Crawley[1]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

5. 83SR-James McFadden[6]

6. 5X-Justin Henderson[4]

7. 3J-Dusty Zomer[7]

8. 22X-JJ Hickle[9]

9. 6-Robbie Price[2]

10. 18R-Ryan Roberts[10]

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Milton Hershey School Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]

2. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

3. 24R-Rico Abreu[6]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]

6. 88T-Tanner Thorson[3]

7. 8-Cory Eliason[7]

8. 88-Austin McCarl[5]

9. 3N-Jake Neuman[10]

10. 24-Terry McCarl[9]

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 1D-Tasker Phillips[1]

2. 26-Zeb Wise[3]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[8]

4. 21H-Brady Bacon[7]

5. 1C-Brenham Crouch[5]

6. 27B-Jake Bubak[9]

7. 35-Zach Hampton[6]

8. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[10]

9. 40-Clint Garner[4]

DNS: 2M-Ryan Giles

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[7]

2. 25-Daison Pursley[1]

3. 58-Kaleb Johnson[2]

4. 21-Brian Brown[8]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

6. 55C-Chris Windom[3]

7. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[4]

8. 27W-Weston Olson[10]

9. 3-Tim Kaeding[9]

DNS: 42-Sye Lynch

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten[1]

2. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[2]

3. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

4. 36-Jason Martin[3]

5. 27A-Emerson Axsom[4]

6. 33W-Cap Henry[8]

7. 1K-Kelby Watt[7]

8. 74-Xavier Doney[5]

9. 53-Jessie Attard[10]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[9]

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 42-Sye Lynch[1]

2. 40-Clint Garner[2]

3. 6-Robbie Price[3]

4. 3-Tim Kaeding[6]

5. 24-Terry McCarl[5]

6. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[12]

7. 95-Tyler Drueke[11]

8. 53-Jessie Attard[10]

9. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]

10. 28-Joe Perry[13]

11. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[7]

DNS: 2M-Ryan Giles

DNS: 18R-Ryan Roberts

DNS: 9H-Landon Hansen

(First four finishers transferred to the B-Main)

B Main (12 Laps)

1. 3J-Dusty Zomer[2]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[1]

3. 83SR-James McFadden[5]

4. 8-Cory Eliason[3]

5. 35-Zach Hampton[6]

6. 5-Spencer Bayston[12]

7. 88-Austin McCarl[7]

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[9]

9. 1K-Kelby Watt[4]

10. 5X-Justin Henderson[11]

11. 55C-Chris Windom[16]

12. 27A-Emerson Axsom[14]

13. 1C-Brenham Crouch[8]

14. 27B-Jake Bubak[18]

15. 88T-Tanner Thorson[15]

16. 3-Tim Kaeding[24]

17. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[13]

18. 74-Xavier Doney[10]

19. 22X-JJ Hickle[17]

20. 42-Sye Lynch[21]

21. 6-Robbie Price[23]

22. 40-Clint Garner[22]

23. 27W-Weston Olson[20]

24. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[19]

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

2. 24R-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

6. 69K-Daryn Pittman[8]

7. 49-Brad Sweet[9]

8. 21H-Brady Bacon[4]

9. 26-Zeb Wise[11]

10. 21-Brian Brown[5]

11. 58-Kaleb Johnson[14]

12. 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]

13. 83SR-James McFadden[23]

14. 8-Cory Eliason[24]

15. 5T-Ryan Timms[17]

16. 1D-Tasker Phillips[18]

17. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]

18. 36-Jason Martin[12]

19. 3J-Dusty Zomer[21]

20. 7S-Landon Crawley[16]

21. 3G-Ayrton Gennetten[20]

22. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[15]

23. 33W-Cap Henry[22]

24. 25-Daison Pursley[19]