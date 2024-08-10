Sawyer Phillips Wins the E-Main at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, IA (August 11, 2024) – Sawyer Phillips kicked off the final night of the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway by winning the E-Main event.
Phillips took the lead at the start and despite being held up in slower traffic managed to maintain a 0.907 second advantage at the finish.
Tanner Thorson, Joel Myers Jr, Cole Mincer, Sammy Swindell, and Jimmy Light transferred to the D-Main event.
Tasker Phillips and Aaron Reutzel, two drivers considered to be contenders to make the A-Main on Saturday night at Knoxville, had their Nationals end with a sixth and seventh place finish.
1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[1]
2. 88T-Tanner Thorson[2]
3. 19H-Joel Myers[3]
4. 15JR-Cole Mincer[4]
5. 1-Sammy Swindell[10]
6. 23L-Jimmy Light[5]
7. 1D-Tasker Phillips[7]
8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[9]
9. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]
10. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[12]
11. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[18]
12. J2-John Carney II[17]
13. 2K-Kevin Ingle[15]
14. 9H-Landon Hansen[14]
15. 23M-Lance Moss[11]
16. 27W-Weston Olson[13]
17. 10V-Brian Paulus[8]
18. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[16]
(The first six finishers transferred to the D-Main)