Sawyer Phillips Wins the E-Main at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 11, 2024) – Sawyer Phillips kicked off the final night of the 63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway by winning the E-Main event.

Phillips took the lead at the start and despite being held up in slower traffic managed to maintain a 0.907 second advantage at the finish.

Tanner Thorson, Joel Myers Jr, Cole Mincer, Sammy Swindell, and Jimmy Light transferred to the D-Main event.

Tasker Phillips and Aaron Reutzel, two drivers considered to be contenders to make the A-Main on Saturday night at Knoxville, had their Nationals end with a sixth and seventh place finish.

63rd NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 11, 2024

E-Main (10 Laps):

1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[1]

2. 88T-Tanner Thorson[2]

3. 19H-Joel Myers[3]

4. 15JR-Cole Mincer[4]

5. 1-Sammy Swindell[10]

6. 23L-Jimmy Light[5]

7. 1D-Tasker Phillips[7]

8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[9]

9. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]

10. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[12]

11. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[18]

12. J2-John Carney II[17]

13. 2K-Kevin Ingle[15]

14. 9H-Landon Hansen[14]

15. 23M-Lance Moss[11]

16. 27W-Weston Olson[13]

17. 10V-Brian Paulus[8]

18. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[16]

(The first six finishers transferred to the D-Main)