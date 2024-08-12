Kubota High Limit Racing blasts into Placerville Speedway August 17th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing make their much-anticipated debut at Placerville Speedway on Saturday August 17th, when the annual “Gold Rush Classic” invades the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

Grass Valley native and current Placerville resident Brad Sweet brings the point lead into the West Coast Swing. The Placerville Speedway stop hands out $12,000-to-win and is the final Winged 410 Sprint Car event of the season at the quarter mile.

Sweet has six wins on the season and sits atop the standings over Indianapolis, Indiana’s “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney; Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks; St Helena’s Rico Abreu and Clovis phenom Corey Day, who is fresh off a third place run at the Knoxville Nationals.

California favorites who have competed locally this year that will be sure to challenge the national contingent include Bradway Memorial winner and current NARC point leader Justin Sanders of Aromas, multi-time Placerville winner this year Shane Golobic of Fremont, 9-time track champion Andy Forsberg from Auburn, recent Forni-Humphreys Classic winner Dominic Gorden of Clovis, along with Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi, Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox, Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Lemoore’s Cole Macedo and others.

Kubota High Limit Racing was founded by former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, along with co-promoter Brad Sweet, the five-time Outlaw champion.

“When Kyle Larson and I started the Kubota High Limit National Series we wanted to grow events and visit tracks that produce great racing across the United States,” Sweet commented after the schedule was released. “Placerville Speedway is always action packed and I’m excited to compete aboard my NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 car in front of my hometown crowd. The Gold Rush Classic is an event I’ve won before, and I look forward to trying to do so again on August 17th.”

The Gold Rush Classic also begins the final stretch of Sprint Car racing at the track this season. The Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend presented by Berco Redwood is fast approaching over Labor Day weekend on Saturday and Sunday August 31st and September 1st.

Both nights of the Posse Shootout will feature Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the High Sierra Industries Wingless Spec Sprints. The double header will showcase the rich history of Placerville Speedway like everyone has come to love during Legends Night. The event had become so popular however, that it’s now coined as Legends Night(s) “The Epic Double.”

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is Reserved at the Kubota High Limit Racing Gold Rush Classic on Saturday August 17th. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-081724

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday August 17: Kubota High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Gold Rush Classic