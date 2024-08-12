Tanner Carrick Scores 6th Win of 2024 Friday at Ocean Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Making the trip to Ocean Speedway over the weekend to take part in the track’s Johnny Key Classic weekend, Tanner Carrick was dominant on Friday night as he scored his sixth win of the season before picking up a sixth place finish during Saturday’s Johnny Key Classic finale.

“Friday night we were really good, and if it wasn’t for a caution, I think we would have worked our way further up the back half of the field,” Tanner Carrick said. “The 360 program has been strong the last few weeks and with some big 360ci events coming up later on in the Fall it is a great feeling for us.”

Friday night, Carrick kicked the weekend off by timing the CVC/Cemex/CA Waterfowl backed No. 83T entry in 4thquickest in qualifying time trials.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, Carrick did not let the prime starting position go to waste as he mashed the gas and powered his way to the important heat race win.

By way of his win, Carrick made himself eligible for the Trophy Dash where his two pill lined him up on the front row of the four-lap shootout. Getting the jump, the Lincoln, CA driver was able to race into the lead and never look back as he grabbed the win and earned the pole for the 30-lap feature event.

When the green flag was displayed to the field, Carrick continued to flex his muscle as he did all of Friday night. Getting the jump, Carrick quickly reached the back of the pack and began racing his way through the back of the field.

Not phased whatsoever by slower traffic, Carrick was able to pass cars at will as the laps continued to click off.

A late caution bunched the field back up, but Carrick was not to be denied on this night as he powered his way to his sixth feature event win of the 2024 season.

Back in action for one final race of the year at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA, Carrick got off to another good start as he timed in 2nd fastest in time trials amongst the 27 cars that made their way to the track for the Johnny Key Classic.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, Carrick raced to a second-place finish which locked him into both the feature event as well as the Trophy Dash.

Gridding the field from the second row in the Dash, Carrick slipped back to a fifth place finish which placed him in the third row for the Johnny Key Classic feature event.

As the race came to life, Carrick settled into fifth for the opening laps, before he moved into fourth on the 10th lap, and found himself on the podium by the halfway point as he commandeered the third position.

Running in third as the laps clicked down and the end of the race drew closer, Carrick slipped back to fourth on the 20thlap and was back to fifth on the 25th circuit.

Struggling to maintain his position in the last few laps of the race, Carrick fell back to sixth on the 27th lap where he went on to finish.

“Saturday night we were solid up until the midway point of the feature,” Carrick said. “We made good progress early then I couldn’t do much and lost a few spots. Still, good to get a win, and now I’m excited to get back in the 410ci car and race with the High Limit Series this week.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, California Waterfowl, Interstate Oil, D.R. Horton, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Hanson Truss, TC Guide Service, Eddie’s Lincoln Auto Body, Simpson Strong-Tie, A&A Concrete Supply, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 41, Wins: 6, Top 5’s: 22, Top 10’s: 29

ON TAP: Carrick is slated to battle with High Limit Racing as the series makes it’s debut in CA this week. He is slated to compete in Tulare, CA on Thursday, Hanford, CA on Friday, and Placerville, CA on Saturday.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.