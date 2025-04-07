Billy’s Garage to co-present 2025 RUSH Sprint Weekly Series Championship

By Mike Leone

(Pulaski, PA)…The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Racing Series presented by Born2Run Lubricants is thrilled to have Billy’s Garage return as a marketing partner for the second straight year. This season, the Franklin, Pa. based Billy’s Garage has increased its involvement with RUSH to co-present the 2025 RUSH Sprint Weekly Series Championship.

Billy’s Garage is owned by former RUSH Sprint Car racer Billy Myers, who will be moving to the RUSH Stock Car division in 2025. Myers is a former Thunder Car Champion at Tri-City Raceway Park where he also won numerous features in the class in the mid 2000s and his RUSH Stock Car will be a throwback design of the cars he campaigned back then!

The Myers Family connection to RUSH runs deep as Billy’s son, Blaze, and future son-in-law, Curt Emings, have also competed in the RUSH Sprint Car division. In fact, Blaze finished second in points in 2023 and 2024 and third in points in 2021 and 2022, and was the 2018 RUSH Sportsman Modified Futures Cup Champion. Blaze owns 15 career RUSH Sprint Car wins and two in a RUSH Sportsman Modified. Emings will be beginning his second season in a RUSH Sprint Car in 2025.

The 2025 Hovis RUSH Sprint Car Billy’s Garage Weekly Series Championship will see the top 20 drivers in points share over $20,000 with $5,000 going to the champion. The 2025 season will include approximately 40 events including weekly racing at Tri-City Raceway Park (Franklin, PA) along with shows at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, OH), Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, PA), Pittsburgh PA Motor Speedway (Imperial, PA), Knox (PA) Raceway, and Stateline Speedway (Busti, NY). The new season will get underway on Friday, April 18 at Tri-City.

Past RUSH Sprint Car Weekly Series Champions include Chad Ruhlman (2018-2019, 2021-2023), Jeremy Weaver (2020), and John Mollick (2024).

“We have to thank Billy for his continued support of the RUSH Sprint Car division,” stated RUSH Director Vicki Emig. “Billy’s family have been big supporters of RUSH since Blaze began his career in the RUSH Sportsman Modified division as a 12-year-old and progressed into a winner in both the Modifieds and RUSH Sprint Cars. In recent years, Billy returned to racing himself and his son-in-law Curt Emings moved up from go-karts to RUSH Sprint Cars. And then this past season got involved as marketing partner for the first time.”

2025 RUSH Sprint Car Billy’s Garage Weekly Series Championship Point Fund ($20,075): 1. $5,000 2. $2,500 3. $1,750 4. $1,500 5. $1,200 6. $1,000 7. $800 8. $750 9. $700 10. $650 11. $600 12. $500 13. $450 14. $425 15. $400 16. $390 17. $380 18. $370 19. $360 20. $350.

Billy’s Garage is located at 1364 Pittsburgh Rd., Franklin, Pa. and does full service auto repairs, PA state inspections on vehicles as well as trailers and motorcycles in addition to offering towing services in Pa. Billy’s Garage has been in business since 2007 and strives to do quality work at affordable prices. For more information, contact Billy at 814-432-3490.

The RUSH Racing Series is brought to you by Hovis Auto & Truck Supply together with Born2Run Lubricants along with the support of Hoosier Tire, Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bazell Race Fuels, Insinger Performance, Flynn’s Tire, Gunter’s Honey, MSD Performance, Holley Performance Products, FK Rod Ends, Billy’s Garage, Joseph J. Oliva Attorney at Law, Schoenfeld Headers, Jones Racing Products, Landrum Performance Springs, Russ King Racing, 3C Graphix, Dave Poske’s Performance Parts, Velocita-USA, Wieland Metal Services, Frankland Racing Supply, Dusted Steak Seasoning, Ontime Body & Graphic, D&V Jewelers, Dusted, Heritage Wine Cellars, Precise Racing Products, Racing Electronics, and Design Creations.

E-mail can be sent to the RUSH Racing Series at info@rushracingseries.com and mail to 4368 Route 422, Pulaski, PA 16143. Office phone is 724-964-9300. The RUSH Sprint Car website is www.rushsprintcars.com. Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rushsprintcars and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @RUSHSprints.