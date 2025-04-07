USL travels to Tulsa Speedway, Creek County Speedway this weekend

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (April 7, 2025) – Two nights of racing are on tap this weekend for the Ortco, Inc. United Sprint League Presented by Same Day Auto Repair.

It all begins on Friday night with a stop at Tulsa Speedway for what will be the first of two visits to the quarter-mile oval this season. In addition to the regular USL purse tow money will be paid based on final 2024 points and you must of raced in the 2025 March season opener at Red Dirt Raceway.

Pit gates open at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6:30. Hot laps take place at 7:30 followed by racing at 8.

Racing moves to Creek County Speedway on Saturday for Autism Awareness Night. Joshua and Kimberly Tyre have organized the Autism Awareness activities and $50 in lap money will be awarded to the leader of each lap in the main event.

Starting Saturday tow money will be paid to those in the 2025 point standings with perfect attendance through the first two races. Pits open at 2 p.m., grandstands at 4. Hot Laps start at 7 and racing begins at 7:30.

2025 Winners: 3/22 – Red Dirt Raceway, Steven Shebester.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Morton Excavating, Kent Fireworks, H&R Auto Glass, Premier Self Storage, Risley’s Trash Service, Oklahomatidbits.