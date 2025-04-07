BOHUD RACING ON TOP AGAIN

From Daniel Powell

THE 2024-25 season might be coming to an end, but that hasn’t stopped the Bohud Racing team from going about their feature race winning ways in 410 Sprintcars with their driver Michael Stewart.

Last Saturday night at Sydney International Speedway, Stewart drove the NS # 14 ARRMA Australia / Illawarra Truck Repairs & Spares supported Triple X car to his sixth feature race victory at the track, which was his seventh victory so far in his 2024-25 season campaign; however, on this occasion, it came with a bit of luck following long-time leader Ian Madsen retiring with a flat tyre in the closing stages and Stewart inheriting the lead and then going on to claim the win.

“It was great to get back into victory lane and a huge thanks must go to the whole Bohud Racing team for all of their tireless efforts and being able to do well out on the track is the best possible way for me to thank them,” expressed Stewart.

“This latest win came with a bit of luck with Ian (Madsen) dropping out the lead late in the race, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes, and there have been numerous occasions this season where I’ve been in the same position, so it was nice to have a bit of luck fall in our favour and be able to capitalise on it.”

Stewart had started last night’s feature race out of position three, after he had finished third in the dash and before that had ran sixth and second in his two earlier heat races, and he remained inside the minor podium runners for much of the 25-lap event, before Madsen dropped out and he was in a position to take control of the lead and eventually the win.

Bohud Racing team owner Scott Jones was equally pleased as his team driver to add to their 2024-25 season campaign winning tally.

“The car wasn’t perfect last night, as we are working with a brand new Triple X car, but we made some big gains with it (the car) during the dash and that helped set us up for a strong run in the feature race,” he admitted.

“To be able to enjoy the success that we have this season is something that we don’t take for granted, as the competition here in Sydney is very tough night in night out, and the whole Bohud Racing team enjoys the wins when they come our way and then we turn our focus to the next meeting and how we can improve.”

On the back of last night’s success, Stewart and the Bohud Racing team have consolidated their Sydney International Speedway Track Championship lead and also moved into the top spot of the NSW Club Championship point standings.

In what is a very busy last month of the 2024-25 season, the Bohud Racing team now heads to Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway in Queensland for this Friday and Saturday night’s $20,000 to win Red Hot Shootout.

“The Red Hot Shootout has attracted some of the country’s best racers, such as James McFadden, Lachlan McHugh and Jock Goodyer, and we are all looking forward to going up there and seeing how we go amongst such a stacked field,” added Stewart.

