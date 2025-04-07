Spring Sprint Special Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host the Associated Builders and Contractors Spring Sprint Special coming up this Friday, April 11 at 7:30 pm.

On the track will be the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the PASS IMCA 305 sprint cars.

The 410 sprints will not only be competing in a full program as part of the special but the division will also be completing the opening night feature held over from April 4.

Matt Campbell was leading the April 4 opening night event when rains halted action with five laps completed.

The wingless sportsman have been removed from the racing program this week due to time constraints while fans instead get a chance to see a pair of 410 sprint mains take to the track.

Williams Grove and sportsman series officials are working together in an effort to find a make-up date for the wingless super sportsman.

As part of the regular program, the 410 sprint cars will vie in the first Yellow Breeches 500 event of the season, offering $5,000 to win and $500 just to start the 25-lap main event.

In addition, Williams Grove has increased purses for each of the Yellow Breeches races to be held at the track this season.

A total of $4,000 has been added to each of the Yellow Breeches purses, to be distributed starting with the second finishing position while finding even the 10th place finisher earning a cool $1,000.

Timed hot lap periods will set the heat starting grids for the 410 sprints with hot lap groups set via pill draw.

Event sponsor Associated Builders and Contractors is a national U.S. trade association representing the non-union construction industry.

ABC is an association of 69 chapters with more than 22,000 commercial contractors and construction-related firms among its members.

Visit www.abc.org to learn more.

Adult general admission for April 11 is $25 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm.

Rainchecks from April 4 will not be honored due to 50% of the racing program having been completed on that date.

The Joe Harz Family will present the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic for 410 sprints at Williams Grove on April 18, paying $8,088 to win.

The race will be the first of the 2025 Hoosier Diamond Series at the oval and street stocks will also be on the racing card.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.

RacingJunk.com is the Official Classifieds for Williams Grove Speedway.

April 4 410 sprint car feature restart lineup with five laps completed: Matt Campbell, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, Jeff Halligan, Brock Zearfoss, Cameron Smith, Chase Dietz, TJ Stutts, Lance Dewease, Troy Wagaman Jr., Doug Hammaker, Ryan Taylor, Freddie Rahmer, Steve Buckwalter, Billy Dietrich, Preston Lattomus, Lucas Wolfe, Justin Whittall, Austin Bishop, Chad Trout, JT Ferry, Dave Grube, Dylan Cisney, Mike Thompson