World of Outlaws Headline Three Sprint Car Divisions Competing at Jackson Motorplex This Week During the 46 th Annual FENDT Jackson Nationals

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 12, 2024) – It’s FENDT Jackson Nationals week at Jackson Motorplex.

The elite dirt oval hosts three straight nights of racing this weekend with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and hot laps at 7 p.m. each evening as the marquee event runs Thursday through Saturday.

Two sprint car divisions will be in action every night, culminating with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in a $25,000-to-win main event Saturday night. The World of Outlaws will also battle on Friday in a $12,000-to-win main event.

The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing encompass the racing program on Thursday. Points accrued from their respective programs will lead into the finale with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing competing in a $2,500-to-win A Main on Friday and the MSTS 360 Sprint Cars in a $5,000-to-win A Main on Saturday.

David Gravel enters the weekend leading the World of Outlaws championship standings by 98 points over 2018 FENDT Jackson Nationals winner Donny Schatz with two-time defending champion Carson Macedo (130 points back). Giovanni Scelzi (204 points) and Buddy Kofoid (252 points) are also currently in the top five. Logan Schuchart – the 2020 and 2021 event champion – Sheldon Haudenschild, Bill Balog, Brock Zearfoss and Kraig Kinser round out the top 10 in the World of Outlaws standings, respectively.

Sam Henderson holds a two-point advantage over Brant O’Banion in the MSTS 360 Sprint Cars championship standings. Jacob Hughes is 32 points behind Henderson with Corbin Erickson 33 points back and Dylan Opdahl 36 points out of the lead.

Lee Goos Jr. is seven points ahead of Brandon Bosma in the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing championship standings at Jackson Motorplex. Matt Johnson sits 12 points from the top spot with Jake Greenwood 23 points behind Goos Jr. and Amelia Eisenschenk 25 points back.

The fun at the track begins on Wednesday featuring a fan fest with live music starting at 7 p.m. Mau Marine is sponsoring the Fan Zone all weekend. Stay tuned for a release showcasing all of the activities for the fans surrounding the event.

Also of note, Shawn Neisteadt will host Race Day Live! at the beer garden from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Special guests will join him for interviews each night.

Race tickets for the event can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

The FENDT Jackson Nationals: Thursday – the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing; Friday – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing; Saturday – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 Sprint Cars

