Chase Randall and TKS Motorsports Part Ways

(August 13, 2024) — Chase Randall announced he is no longer driving for TKS Motorsports as the driver and team have agreed to part ways effective immediately for the 2024 season. The announcement was posted on Randall’s Facebook page at 4:13 P.M. EST on Tuesday.

Randall from Waco, Texas and TKS team paired up together on June 16, 2023, at Jackson Motorplex. Since the duo have accounted for four feature wins in 2024 and made the Knoxville Nationals A-Main for the past two seasons, finishing 22nd in the A-Main last Saturday at Knoxville

No information was released on where Randall might be headed nor who would take the driver’s seat for the final remaining point race at Knoxville Raceway slated for August 23rd.