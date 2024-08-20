Adjustments propel Foos to 305 Fair Race win at Fremont

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – An open red gave DJ Foos and his crew the opportunity they needed to fine tune on his Merrill-owned 305 sprint car. The changes made to the set-up propelled Foos to the lead with just 10 laps to go as he cruised to the $2,500 win at Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction on Fremont Fence Night to open the Sandusky County Fair.

“That was pretty hairy. A lot of action tonight. The best car probably didn’t win tonight but man, Kevin Osmolski, on that red, he put the super tune on it. It was like a brand new race car…it felt so good. I’m just so happy for the Merrill family, Matt and Michelle and their son Madden. I get the opportunity to drive Madden’s car…his dad built him a really good race car. I’m really excited to finally getting a win. We’ve been getting closer and closer but just couldn’t seal the deal. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction,” said Foos beside his Kash Kow Motorsports, Snyder’s Floor Covering, Adkinson Farms, Wagner Seed, NAPA of Bryan, Foster Auto Body, Handy Grafix, Berryman Racing Shocks, Kistler Race Products backed #39M.

Zeth Sabo jumped to the early lead in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint 30-lap feature with Bryan Sebetto, Kasey Jedrzejek, Dustin Stroup and Foos in tow. Lead until caution on lap 14. Once the race resumed Sebetto executed a slider for the lead at the half-way point. Sabo tried to return the favor in turns one and two and contact was made sending Sabo and Sebetto flipping and handing the lead to Stroup.

A crash on lap 20 involving four cars brought out about an open red. On the restart Foos pounced, driving into the lead over Stroup, Craig Mintz, Jedrzejek and John Ivy. Foos pulled away the final five laps for the win over Mintz, Stroup, Jedrzejek and Ivy.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 7 with the championship night for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints and the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 305 Sprints. The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will also be in action.

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 39M-DJ Foos[6]; 2. 09-Craigejek Mintz[7]; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3]; 4. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 5. 49I-John Ivy[11]; 6. 61-Tyler Shullick[19]; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl[10]; 8. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[13]; 9. 2-Brendan Torok[17]; 10. 3X-Blayne Keckler[16]; 11. 5DD-Dustin 26-Jamie Miller[8]; 16. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15]; 17. 26S-Lee Sommers[21]; 18. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[12]; 19. 01-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 20. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]; 21. 1W-Paul Weaver[18]; 22. 0-Bradley Bateson[20]; 23. 8K-Zack Kramer[22]; 24. 27-Stuart Brubaker[5]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2]; 2. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]; 3. 26S-Lee Sommers[3]; 4. 8K-Zack Kramer[6]; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[4]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[9]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[8]; 9. 11TS-Tate Schiets[10]; 10. 98-Dave Hoppes[13]; 11. 1S-James Saam[14]; 12. 8-Jim Leaser[12]; 13. (DNS) 51M-Haldon Miller; 14. (DNS) 18R-Brian Razum; 15. (DNS) 4X-Zane DeVault

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 39M-DJ Foos[2]; 2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[3]; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[7]; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[6]; 6. 8K-Zack Kramer[1]; 7. 11TS-Tate Schiets[8]; 8. 3X-Blayne Keckler[5]; 9. (DNS) 88-Jimmy McCune Jr

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Seth Schneider[2]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 3. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]; 4. 6W-Chad Wilson[3]; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 6. 49I-John Ivy[5]; 7. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]; 8. 8-Jim Leaser[8]; 9. (DNS) 4X-Zane DeVault

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Brendan Torok[1]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[4]; 3. 0-Bradley Bateson[2]; 4. 12X-Dustin Stroup[6]; 5. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]; 6. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[3]; 7. 19R-Steve Rando[7]; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]; 9. (DNS) 8M-TJ Michael

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]; 6. 1S-James Saam[8]; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[2]; 8. 18R-Brian Razum[7]

Qualifying 1 (1 Laps): 1. 26-Jamie Miller, 00:13.041[7]; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 00:13.161[22]; 3. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 00:13.165[26]; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo, 00:13.167[28]; 5. 3X-Blayne Keckler, 00:13.194[18]; 6. 49I-John Ivy, 00:13.285[29]; 7. 9R-Logan Riehl, 00:13.287[21]; 8. 27-Stuart Brubaker, 00:13.321[20]; 9. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:13.339[13]; 10. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 00:13.355[1]; 11. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:13.389[27]; 12. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 00:13.407[2]; 13. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 00:13.412[8]; 14. 6W-Chad Wilson, 00:13.412[24]; 15. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 00:13.421[4]; 16. 1W-Paul Weaver, 00:13.429[30]; 17. 39M-DJ Foos, 00:13.476[33]; 18. 36-Seth Schneider, 00:13.492[25]; 19. 0-Bradley Bateson, 00:13.495[15]; 20. 51M-Haldon Miller, 00:13.496[17]; 21. 8K-Zack Kramer, 00:13.548[34]; 22. 26S-Lee Sommers, 00:13.622[16]; 23. 2-Brendan Torok, 00:13.625[31]; 24. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 00:13.627[14]; 25. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:13.643[12]; 26. 28-Shawn Valenti, 00:13.683[23]; 27. 19R-Steve Rando, 00:13.718[19]; 28. 18R-Brian Razum, 00:13.832[5]; 29. 11TS-Tate Schiets, 00:13.877[6]; 30. 8-Jim Leaser, 00:13.916[32]; 31. 98-Dave Hoppes, 00:14.940[35]; 32. 1S-James Saam, 00:15.224[10]; 33. (DNS) 88-Jimmy McCune Jr; 34. (DNS) 4X-Zane DeVault; 35. (DNS) 8M-TJ Michael