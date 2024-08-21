AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS ﻿NAMED DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 PRESENTING SPONSOR

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (August 20, 2024)………Avanti Windows & Doors will serve as the presenting sponsor for the 2024 edition of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 26-27-28.

The three-night USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event has quickly become one of the crown jewels of the sport. This year’s sixth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti Windows & Doors at the 1/4-mile dirt oval located inside turn three of the world famous 2.5-mile paved oval will pay $20,039-to-win.

Jerry Petty, CEO of Avanti, is heavily involved in several facets of USAC racing. He owns a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car team for driver Kyle Cummins and owns a USAC Western States Midget team for driver Drake Edwards. Avanti is also the title sponsor of both the USAC CRA and USAC Western States Midget series. Furthermore, Avanti is also the title sponsor of the annual Corn Belt Clash featuring the USAC National Sprint Cars at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway.

In addition to his sponsorship of the Driven2SaveLives BC39, Petty will be fielding a pair of entries at the event for Edwards and four-time USAC national driving champion, J.J. Yeley.

Petty grew up in the shadow of Manzanita Speedway in Phoenix, Ariz. and to this day, remains a resident of Litchfield Park, Arizona. However, for several years, “life happened,” as he quipped, and he was away from the sport until about four seasons ago. But the racing bug never completely left him.

“When I got back into it, I just saw everything NOS was doing, and I wanted Avanti to be in every part of it,” Petty explained. “I just wanted to get our name out there. It’s exciting to be the presenting sponsor for the biggest midget race USAC has; that’s cool. For me personally, it’s a passion. I just want to help dirt track and open wheel racing.”

Petty’s involvement in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 came naturally after recently watching FloSports’ documentary on the life of Bryan Clauson, Chasing 200, which detailed the life and racing career of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 race’s namesake. After watching the film, as Petty put it, it became an easy choice to sign on as the presenting sponsor of the event.

The event will continue to honor the late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Clauson. It also will increase awareness of organ donation and encourage participation in the Indiana Donor Network Driven2SaveLives program, title sponsor since the inaugural running in 2018. Tickets for the 2024 running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 can be purchased now at http://IMS.com/BC39.

On-track action for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 begins with full racing programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday, September 26, and Friday, September 27. The finale, on Saturday, September 28, will feature the main events, concluding with a 39-lap feature paying $20,039-to-win. Additional information on the event can be found at www.TheBC39.com.