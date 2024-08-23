Feature Winners: August 19-22, 2024

Justin Grant celebrating his feature victory Thursday night at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer Photo)
Monday, August 19, 2024

Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Fair Race D.J. Foos

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Gold Cup Race of Champions Justin Sanders

Thursday, August 22 2024

Grand Rapids Speedway Grand Rapids, MN Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series – Traditional Chris Lewis
Kokomo Speedway Kokomo, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down Justin Kokot
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA High Limit Sprint Car Series Gold Cup Race of Champions Corey Day