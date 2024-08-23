Feature Winners: August 19-22, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Fair Race
|D.J. Foos
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Gold Cup Race of Champions
|Justin Sanders
Thursday, August 22 2024
|Grand Rapids Speedway
|Grand Rapids, MN
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series – Traditional
|Chris Lewis
|Kokomo Speedway
|Kokomo, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
|Justin Kokot
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|High Limit Sprint Car Series
|Gold Cup Race of Champions
|Corey Day