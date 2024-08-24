Day, Thorson, Abreu, and Bayston Lock Into the Gold Cup Race of Champions Finale

CHICO, CA (August 23, 2024) — Corey Day, Tanner Thorson, Rico Abreu, and Spencer Bayston locked themselves into finale of the 70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts at Silver Dollar Speedway with Day leading the overall points after two nights of racing.
The quartet mentioned above earned their positions by finishing in the top two spots of the main event during Thursday and Friday’s preliminaries and will automatically be slotted into the Dash to determine the feature lineup for the Gold Cup finale.
The top 48 remaining drivers in points starting with James McFadden and ending with John Clark are locked into the four heat race events while the remaining drivers will go into last chance qualifying events.
70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts
Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Event Points
1. 14-Corey Day, 394 *
2. 24-Rico Abreu, 390 *
3. 88-Tanner Thorson, 388 *
4. 83-James McFadden, 387
5. 5-Spencer Bayston, 385 *
6. 24C-Chase Johnson, 384
7. 55-Chris Windom, 378
8. 8-Cory Eliason, 378
9. 2X-Justin Sanders, 378
10. 17W-Shane Golobic, 375
11. 88N-D.J. Netto, 374
12. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 371
13. 26-Zeb Wise, 369
14. 94-Chase Randall, 368
15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 368
16. 7B-Sean Becker, 362
17. 49-Brad Sweet, 360
18. 18-Dylan Bloomfield, 359
19. 92-Andy Forsberg, 359
20. 9-Kasey Kahne, 359
21. 13-Justin Peck, 354
22. 17-Kalib Henry, 353
23. 0-Tim Kaeding, 348
24. 17AU-Jamie Veal, 347
25. 73-Ryan Bernal, 343
26. 42X-Justyn Cox, 343
27. 1C-Chance Grasty, 341
28. 19-Brent Marks, 340
29. X1-Michael Faccinto, 336
30. 57W-Jock Goodyer, 336
31. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 333
32. 21P-Robbie Price, 331
33. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 329
34. 21-Cole Macedo, 328
35. 45-Landon Brooks, 327
36. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 326
37. 2XM-Max Mittry, 326
38. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 325
39. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 324
40. 15-Nick Parker, 323
41. 5V-Colby Copeland, 323
42. 45M-Jake Morgan, 316
43. 10-Dominic Gorden, 316
44. 1-Brenham Crouch, 315
45. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 311
46. 1A-Jacob Allen, 310
47. 88A-Joey Ancona, 307
48. 76-Jennifer Osborne, 304
49. 9F-Dustin Freitas, 299
50. 12-Jarrett Soares, 296
51. 29-Willie Croft, 295
52. 12J-John Clark, 293
53. 21M-Michael Ing, 286
54. 2-Ashton Torgerson, 286
55. 56C-Carson Hammes, 285
56. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 280
57. 57B-Bobby Butler, 278
58. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 274
59. 15S-Michael Sellers, 274
60. 24K-Koa Crane, 272
61. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 266
62. 75-Brian Boswell, 266
63. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 265
64. 5H-Josh Wiesz, 262
65. 5S-R.C. Smith, 262
* Locked into Saturday’s A-Main