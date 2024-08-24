Day, Thorson, Abreu, and Bayston Lock Into the Gold Cup Race of Champions Finale

CHICO, CA (August 23, 2024) — Corey Day, Tanner Thorson, Rico Abreu, and Spencer Bayston locked themselves into finale of the 70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts at Silver Dollar Speedway with Day leading the overall points after two nights of racing.

The quartet mentioned above earned their positions by finishing in the top two spots of the main event during Thursday and Friday’s preliminaries and will automatically be slotted into the Dash to determine the feature lineup for the Gold Cup finale.

The top 48 remaining drivers in points starting with James McFadden and ending with John Clark are locked into the four heat race events while the remaining drivers will go into last chance qualifying events.

70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Event Points

1. 14-Corey Day, 394 *

2. 24-Rico Abreu, 390 *

3. 88-Tanner Thorson, 388 *

4. 83-James McFadden, 387

5. 5-Spencer Bayston, 385 *

6. 24C-Chase Johnson, 384

7. 55-Chris Windom, 378

8. 8-Cory Eliason, 378

9. 2X-Justin Sanders, 378

10. 17W-Shane Golobic, 375

11. 88N-D.J. Netto, 374

12. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 371

13. 26-Zeb Wise, 369

14. 94-Chase Randall, 368

15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 368

16. 7B-Sean Becker, 362

17. 49-Brad Sweet, 360

18. 18-Dylan Bloomfield, 359

19. 92-Andy Forsberg, 359

20. 9-Kasey Kahne, 359

21. 13-Justin Peck, 354

22. 17-Kalib Henry, 353

23. 0-Tim Kaeding, 348

24. 17AU-Jamie Veal, 347

25. 73-Ryan Bernal, 343

26. 42X-Justyn Cox, 343

27. 1C-Chance Grasty, 341

28. 19-Brent Marks, 340

29. X1-Michael Faccinto, 336

30. 57W-Jock Goodyer, 336

31. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 333

32. 21P-Robbie Price, 331

33. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 329

34. 21-Cole Macedo, 328

35. 45-Landon Brooks, 327

36. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 326

37. 2XM-Max Mittry, 326

38. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 325

39. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 324

40. 15-Nick Parker, 323

41. 5V-Colby Copeland, 323

42. 45M-Jake Morgan, 316

43. 10-Dominic Gorden, 316

44. 1-Brenham Crouch, 315

45. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 311

46. 1A-Jacob Allen, 310

47. 88A-Joey Ancona, 307

48. 76-Jennifer Osborne, 304

49. 9F-Dustin Freitas, 299

50. 12-Jarrett Soares, 296

51. 29-Willie Croft, 295

52. 12J-John Clark, 293

53. 21M-Michael Ing, 286

54. 2-Ashton Torgerson, 286

55. 56C-Carson Hammes, 285

56. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 280

57. 57B-Bobby Butler, 278

58. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 274

59. 15S-Michael Sellers, 274

60. 24K-Koa Crane, 272

61. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 266

62. 75-Brian Boswell, 266

63. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 265

64. 5H-Josh Wiesz, 262

65. 5S-R.C. Smith, 262

* Locked into Saturday’s A-Main