Kevin Thomas Jr. Wins Second Night of the Smack Down

KOKOMO, IN (August 23, 2024) — Kevin Thomas Jr. won the feature event during the second night of the 13th Annual Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XIII Friday night at Kokomo Speedway with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series.

Thomas, from Cullman, Alabama, led all 30 laps in route to the victory. Mitchel Moles recovered from a flip during Thursday night’s program to set fast time and finish in the second position. Thursday night winner Justin Grant, Brady Bacon from 13th starting position, and C.J. Leary from ninth starting spot rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 23, 2024 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 13th Annual Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XIII

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.626; 2. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.640; 3. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.746; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.844; 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-12.897; 6. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-12.897; 7. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.907; 8. Stevie Sussex, 77s, Sturgeon-12.913; 9. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-12.913; 10. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-12.917; 11. Ricky Lewis, 41, Stensland-12.923; 12. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-12.953; 13. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.008; 14. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.010; 15. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-13.027; 16. Trey Osborne, 11T, Osborne-13.085; 17. Cody Williams, 92, Sertich-13.119; 18. Max Adams, 63, F & F-13.138; 19. Jake Swanson, 47, Eades-13.174; 20. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-13.179; 21. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-13.191; 22. Jack Hoyer, 57H, Hazen-13.194; 23. Todd Hobson, 77, Wingo-13.220; 24. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-13.223; 25. Frankie Guerrini, G3, F & F-13.226; 26. Harley Burns, 16, Britt Aero-13.259; 27. Saban Bibent, 98, Wedgewood-13.264; 28. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-13.296; 29. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-13.314; 30. Luke Hall, 23s, Simon-13.334; 31. Kyle Shipley, 4u, AJR-13.338; 32. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-13.353; 33. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-13.373; 34. Max Frank, 25, Middle Class-13.421; 35. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-13.441; 36. Brayden Clark, 4c, Clark-13.445; 37. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-13.447; 38. Braydon Cromwell, 4x, Cromwell-13.471; 39. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-13.566; 40. David Gasper, 04, Burton-13.596; 41. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-13.611; 42. Weston Gorham, 71w, Gorham-13.646; 43. Matt Goodnight, 39G, Goodnight-13.664; 44. Nate Schank, 1, Schank-13.678; 45. Jack James, 99, James-13.981; 46. Colin Grissom, 00, Grissom-14.063; 47. Michael Daugherty, 3.14, Daugherty-14.221; 48. Austin Hawkins, 5A, Hawkins-14.263; 49. James Boice, 69x, Boice-15.376.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Trey Osborne, 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Harley Burns, 4. Anton Hernandez, 5. Kyle Shipley, 6. Rylan Gray, 7. Colin Grissom, 8. Brayden Clark, 9. Hunter Maddox, 10. Ricky Lewis. 2:14.198

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Briggs Danner, 2. Daison Pursley, 3. Logan Seavey, 4. Jack Hoyer, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Saban Bibent, 7. Cody Williams, 8. Joey Amantea, 9. Weston Gorham, 10. Michael Daugherty. 2:12.824

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Todd Hobson, 4. Max Adams, 5. Matt Westfall, 6. Jadon Rogers, 7. Stevie Sussex, 8. Matt Goodnight, 9. Austin Hawkins, 10. Braydon Cromwell. 2:12.950

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Hayden Reinbold, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Kale Drake, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Zack Pretorius, 7. Nate Schank, 8. Kobe Simpson, 9. Max Frank, 10. James Boice. 2:14.891

STEEL-IT FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Kyle Cummins, 5. Frankie Guerrini, 6. Luke Hall, 7. David Gasper, 8. Carson Garrett, 9. Jack James. 2:11.421

TRAILER ALARMS C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Brayden Clark, 2. Kobe Simpson, 3. Matt Goodnight, 4. Weston Gorham, 5. Max Frank, 6. Hunter Maddox, 7. Jack James, 8. Austin Hawkins, 9. Michael Daugherty. 2:18.245

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brandon Mattox, 2. Stevie Sussex, 3. Frankie Guerrini, 4. Jadon Rogers, 5. Kyle Shipley, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Cody Williams, 8. Nate Schank, 9. Zack Pretorius, 10. Rylan Gray, 11. Matt Westfall, 12. Brayden Clark, 13. Kobe Simpson, 14. Luke Hall, 15. David Gasper, 16. Matt Goodnight, 17. Weston Gorham, 18. Ricky Lewis, 19. Saban Bibent. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (2), 2. Mitchel Moles (6), 3. Justin Grant (3), 4. Brady Bacon (13), 5. C.J. Leary (9), 6. Logan Seavey (5), 7. Shane Cottle (16), 8. Robert Ballou (4), 9. Jadon Rogers (24), 10. Max Adams (17), 11. Kyle Cummins (14), 12. Jake Swanson (18), 13. Daison Pursley (10), 14. Trey Osborne (8), 15. Anton Hernandez (1), 16. Kale Drake (12), 17. Stevie Sussex (11), 18. Brandon Mattox (15), 19. Frankie Guerrini (21), 20. Jack Hoyer (19), 21. Hayden Reinbold (23), 22. Harley Burns (22), 23. Briggs Danner (7), 24. Todd Hobson (20). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Kevin Thomas Jr.

**Briggs Danner & Kyle Cummins flipped on lap 11 of the feature. Harley Burns flipped on lap 20 of the feature.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2357, 2-Brady Bacon-2278, 3-Daison Pursley-2141, 4-C.J. Leary-2109, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2074, 6-Mitchel Moles-2025, 7-Robert Ballou-1979, 8-Justin Grant-1915, 9-Kyle Cummins-1900, 10-Carson Garrett-1517.

SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN XIII POINTS: (Top-8 locked into Saturday night’s feature) 1-Justin Grant-694, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-664, 3-Logan Seavey-652, 4-Brady Bacon-648, 5-C.J. Leary-644, 6-Robert Ballou-644, 7-Daison Pursley-642, 8-Mitchel Moles-615.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-168, 2-Logan Seavey-146, 3-Robert Ballou-134, 4-C.J. Leary-113, 5-Kyle Cummins-108, 6-Justin Grant-107, 7-Chase Stockon-101, 8-Brady Bacon-99, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-96, 10-Joey Amantea-92.

SPRINT CAR SMACKDOWN XIII PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Jadon Rogers-24, 2-Briggs Danner-18, 3-Nate Schank-18, 4-Jake Swanson-16, 5-Justin Grant-14, 6-Brady Bacon-14, 7-Ricky Lewis-14, 8-Robert Ballou-13, 9-Shane Cottle-13, 10-Mitchel Moles-11.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: August 24, 2024 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 13th Annual Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XIII

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: C.J. Leary (12.865)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles (12.626)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Trey Osborne

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Briggs Danner

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Brady Bacon

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Justin Grant

Steel-It Fifth Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

Trailer Alarms C-Main Winner: Brayden Clark

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Brandon Mattox

Hoosier Tire Last Semi-Transfer: Jadon Rogers

The Frolic Bar & Grill First Non-Transfer: Kyle Shipley

ProSource Hard Work: Jadon Rogers

J & J Trucking Hard Charger: Jadon Rogers (24th to 9th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Brandon Mattox

Jeff’s Jam-It-In Storage Top Local Driver: Max Adams (10th)