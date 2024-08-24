Macri Wins at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (August 23, 2024) — Anthony Macri of Dillsburg scored his fourth Williams Grove Speedway sprint car win of the season on Friday night in the 42nd annual Jack Gunn Memorial, worth $8,000.

Macri took the lead from TJ Stutts on a lap 16 restart to get the win.

In the 20-lap winged super sportsman main it was Russ Mitten scoring the checkers while the wingless sportsman feature went to Tony Jackson.

Stutts started on the pole of the 30-lap Gunn Memorial and was trailed by Chase Dietz and Macri from the start.

Stutts had a lead of more than one second when the first caution flag of the race unfurled on the fourth lap.

Lap five saw the red flag appear for a hard frontstretch flip by Devon Borden who escaped injury.

Macri muscled around Dietz for second on the restart but was still over a second behind Stutts when the leader entered traffic on the 13th tour.

Traffic allowed Macri to close in on Stutts by lap 15 and make his first bid for the lead and win.

He got under Stutts and briefly took control in the third and fourth turns but Stutts turned the car off of the cushion to reclaim command at the line.

The pace was slowed again on lap 16 for a slowing Kyle Moody.

Macri promptly pounced when green replaced the yellow by diving to Suttts’ inside in the first corner to blast up off of the corners with the point.

And from there the field was left to race for second as Macri pulled away.

A final caution flag with four laps to go negated a near five second lead built by Macri who went uncontested on the restart and took the victory by 1.756 seconds.

It was the 10th overall win of his career at the oval.

Dietz followed Macri around Stutts to finish second as the early leader began to slip backward.

Freddie Rahmer was third followed by Cameron Smith and 14th starter Danny Dietrich who was the hard charger.

Sixth through 10th went to Stutts, Troy Wagaman Jr., Justin Whittall, Kyle Reinhardt and Kody Hartlaub.

Heats went to Rahmer, Stutts and Hartlaub with Lucas Wolfe taking the consolation race.

Wagaman set fast time in time trials with a lap of 16.806 seconds.

Mike Enders led the first five laps of the winged sportsman main before third starter Russ Mitten took the lead to drive off to the win.

Mitten withstood two restarts during the second half of the race to get the checkers by .992 seconds ahead of Enders, Kenny Edkin, Scott Dellinger and Matt Ondek.

Heats were taken by Troy Rhome, Chris Meleason and Mitten.

Tony Jackson wired the field for the win in the wingless 20-lap sportsman main.

Jay Fannasy came to second on lap five and began pressuring Jackson for the lead.

He got in front of Jackson briefly with eight laps to go only to see Jackson surge back into control.

Fannasy then lost the handle on his challenging racer and spun a lap later, taking the edge off of the final circuits.

Bill Brian Jr. finished second followed by Trent Yoder, Brian Nace and Craig Perigo.

Jackson set quick time in hot laps with a loop of 21.821 seconds.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 23, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature (30 Laps): 1. Anthony Macri, 2. Chase Dietz, 3. Freddie Rahmer, 4. Camerson Smith, 5. Danny Dietrich, 6. TJ Stutts, 7. Troy Wagaman Jr.., 8. Justin Whittall, 9. Kyle Reinhardt, 10. Kody Hartlaub, 11. Lance Dewease, 12. Lucas Wolfe, 13. Ricky Peterson Jr., 14. Chad Trout, 15. Rick Lafferty, 16. Derek Hauck, 17. Derek Locke, 18. Devin Adams, 19. Steve Buckwalter, 20. Kyle Moody, 21. Mike Walter II., 22. Matt Miller, 23. Devon Borden, 24. Ryan Taylor

DNQ: Mike Thompson, Kyle Keen, Austin Bishop, Billy Dietrich

Winged Super Sportsman

Feature (20 Laps): 1. Russ Mitten, 2. Mike Enders, 3. Kenny Edkin, 4. Scott Dellinger, 5. Matt Ondek, 6. Troy Rhome,7. Tony Jackson,8. Chris Meleason, 9. Paul Miller,10. John Edkin, 11. Scott Geesey, 12. Timmie Brooks, 13. Blake Brooks, 14. Jay Fannasy, 15. Eric Walker, 16. Tyler Wolford, 17. Luke Deatrick, 18. Brock Hammaker, 19. Shane McConnell, 20. Adam Edkin, 21. Evan Semhoff, 22. Jason Fraker, 23. Ryan Rutz, 24. Daniel John, 25. Kevin Gutshall

Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Feature (20 Laps): 1. Tony Jackson, 2. Bill Brian Jr., 3. Trent Yoder, 4. Brian Nace, 5. Craig Perigo, 6. Steve Wilbur, 7. Tony Hampton, 8. Kevin Gutshall, 9. Chad Thomas, 10. Jay Fannasy, 11. Brandon Shearer, 12. Dexter Ehrenzeller, 13. Troy Fraker, 14. Lance Yeager, 15. Stan Wanner, 16. Adam Meier, 17. Roy Denieke, 18. Bob Gutshall, 19. Cooper Shue, 20. Brett Perigo, 21. Andy Burkhart