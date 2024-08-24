Zane Devault wins barn burner WRP, Gressman leads em all in GLSS action

Waynesfield,Ohio (August 24, 2024)- Waynesfield Raceway Park- Kasey Jedrzejek was slated to start the 30 lap FAST A main from the front row, but a jump at the start set him back and put Cap Henry in the front row. As the green flew the second time, Henry literally appeared to be “shot out of a cannon” into the lead.

Henry was on a mission extending his lead over Zane Devault and was making daring moves cutting thru heavy traffic. Devault was determined and gradually was closing the gap on Henry making equally daring moves as the duo was making three wide passes several times.

As Henry and Devault were battling, the #4 of Devault was on Henry’s bumper and things were sorting themselves out behind them as Danny Sams III had worked his way up to third when he was involved with a Gage Etken spin but Sams somehow was able to continue in third.

As laps were winding down, Henry couldn’t shake DeVault and they continued with the breathtaking inside outside passes in heavy traffic. On the final circuit heading for the checkers, Devault finally made the pass for the win. DeVault and Henry were followed by Cole Duncan, Danny Sams III and Kasey Jedrzejek.

In the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature Phil Gressman started on the front roe and led all 25 laps over

Mike Keegan,Zane DeVault, Greg Wilson and Kasey Jedrzejek.

Keegan hung with Gressman most of the feature and was closing in the late stages but a red for a Jared Horstman red gave Gressman a clear track on the re-start with three to go and Gressman was not to be denied.

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Qualifying Flight A

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 10.905[7]

2. 50YR-Craig Mintz, 11.126[2]

3. 4-Zane DeVault, 11.204[3]

4. 22-Cole Duncan, 11.263[1]

5. 15C-Chris Andrews, 11.281[4]

6. 22S-Brandon Spithaler, 11.450[8]

7. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.219[5]

8. 9W-Lance Webb, 12.642[6]

DNS: 24-Elijah Gile, 12.642

Qualifying Flight B

1. 24D-Danny Sams III, 10.996[6]

2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 11.081[3]

3. 1-Nate Dussel, 11.487[5]

4. 97-Max Stambaugh, 11.551[1]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 11.751[7]

6. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 12.126[2]

7. 1A-Mark Aldrich, 12.895[8]

DNS: 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.895

Qualifying Flight C

1. 34-Sterling Cling, 11.551[4]

2. 14-Sean Rayhall, 11.678[5]

3. 10SR-Darin Naida, 11.743[6]

4. 12-Luke Griffith, 11.838[8]

5. 1B-Keith Baxter, 12.263[2]

6. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 12.729[1]

7. 2X-Gage Etgen, 13.004[7]

DNS: 5J-Jake Hesson, 13.004

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Zane DeVault[2]

2. 50YR-Craig Mintz[1]

3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

4. 22-Cole Duncan[3]

5. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[6]

6. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]

7. 5-Kody Brewer[7]

8. 9W-Lance Webb[8]

9. 24-Elijah Gile[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[2]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[6]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

6. 97-Max Stambaugh[3]

7. 1A-Mark Aldrich[7]

DNS: 15K-Creed Kemenah

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Luke Griffith[3]

2. 34-Sterling Cling[4]

3. 10SR-Darin Naida[2]

4. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]

5. 14-Sean Rayhall[1]

6. 5J-Jake Hesson[8]

7. 1B-Keith Baxter[5]

8. 2X-Gage Etgen[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 4-Zane DeVault[2]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[3]

3. 22-Cole Duncan[10]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

6. 34-Sterling Cling[6]

7. 10SR-Darin Naida[9]

8. 50YR-Craig Mintz[7]

9. 12-Luke Griffith[5]

10. 1-Nate Dussel[8]

11. 15C-Chris Andrews[16]

12. 13-Van Gurley Jr[12]

13. 14-Sean Rayhall[15]

14. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[13]

15. 35-Stuart Brubaker[14]

16. 5J-Jake Hesson[18]

17. 5E-Bobby Elliott[11]

18. 9W-Lance Webb[22]

19. 1B-Keith Baxter[21]

20. 5-Kody Brewer[19]

21. 2X-Gage Etgen[23]

22. 1A-Mark Aldrich[20]

DNS: 97-Max Stambaugh

DNS: 15K-Creed Kemenah

DNS: 24-Elijah Gile

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Qualifying Flight A

1. 44-Zane DeVault, 11.053[10]

2. 27-Brad Lamberson, 11.065[6]

3. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.095[7]

4. 31-Jac Nickles, 11.254[8]

5. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 11.328[5]

6. W20-Greg Wilson, 11.382[1]

7. 13S-Drew Siferd, 11.443[4]

8. 70-Eli Lakin, 11.448[3]

9. 51-Keith Sheffer Jr, 11.504[9]

10. 97X-Reed Hurst, 13.189[2]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 7C-Phil Gressman, 11.319[8]

2. 10SR-Darin Naida, 11.361[7]

3. X-Mike Keegan, 11.515[9]

4. 24-Kobe Allison, 11.628[3]

5. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 11.633[4]

6. G5-Gunnar Setser, 11.659[2]

7. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.662[5]

8. 13G-Van Gurley Jr, 11.727[1]

9. 96UK-Tom Holcroft, 12.123[10]

10. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 12.165[6]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 13-Elijah Gile, 11.084[7]

2. 23-Devon Dobie, 11.123[3]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett, 11.186[4]

4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 11.264[2]

5. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 11.314[8]

6. 46-Ryan Coniam, 11.628[9]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 11.734[5]

8. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 11.964[1]

9. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 12.237[6]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[2]

2. 44-Zane DeVault[4]

3. 31-Jac Nickles[3]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[1]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[6]

6. 51-Keith Sheffer Jr[9]

7. 13S-Drew Siferd[7]

8. 97X-Reed Hurst[10]

DNS: 70-Eli Lakin

DNS: 11H-Caleb Harmon

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2]

2. 10SR-Darin Naida[1]

3. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]

4. 24-Kobe Allison[3]

5. G5-Gunnar Setser[6]

6. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

7. 13G-Van Gurley Jr[8]

8. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[9]

9. 20A-Andy Chehowski[10]

DNS: 66-Chase Dunham

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Dobie[1]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

5. 46-Ryan Coniam[5]

6. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]

7. 10BR-Jason Blonde[7]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach[8]

DNS: 13-Elijah Gile

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 51-Keith Sheffer Jr[1]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

3. 66-Chase Dunham[11]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[3]

5. 13G-Van Gurley Jr[5]

6. 11H-Caleb Harmon[12]

7. 10BR-Jason Blonde[6]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach[8]

9. 13S-Drew Siferd[4]

10. 96UK-Tom Holcroft[10]

11. 97X-Reed Hurst[7]

12. 20A-Andy Chehowski[9]

DNS: 70-Eli Lakin

DNS: 13-Elijah Gile

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]

2. X-Mike Keegan[1]

3. 44-Zane DeVault[6]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[13]

5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[12]

6. 10SR-Darin Naida[7]

7. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

8. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]

9. G5-Gunnar Setser[14]

10. 24-Kobe Allison[11]

11. 27-Brad Lamberson[10]

12. 51-Keith Sheffer Jr[16]

13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[17]

14. 49T-Gregg Dalman[19]

15. 13G-Van Gurley Jr[20]

16. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

17. 46-Ryan Coniam[15]

18. 71H-Max Stambaugh[9]

19. 66-Chase Dunham[18]

20. 31-Jac Nickles[8]