Huset’s Speedway Welcoming World of Outlaws for $25k-to-Win Huset’s Hustle Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking and $100k-to-Win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Presented by MENARDS This Weekend

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 26, 2024) – Huset’s Speedway hosts a marquee World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series tripleheader this weekend.

The high-banked oval welcomes ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ on Friday for the Huset’s Hustle presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking, which showcases a $25,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start feature. Additionally, it’s Championship Night for the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, which will battle in a $5,000-to-win main event.

As a reminder, the Huset’s Hustle preliminary night that was contested in June has no bearing on Friday’s program.

The World of Outlaws returns to the track on Saturday for the $15,000-to-win opening night of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS with the finale paying $100,000 to win and $2,500 to start on Sunday. Saturday’s show is Ace Ready Mix Night and Sunday’s is Myrl & Roy’s Paving Night.

Huset’s Speedway sponsored driver David Gravel currently leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by 110 points over 10-time champion Donny Schatz. Carson Macedo, who swept last weekend’s doubleheader in North Dakota and who has won three of the last four series races, is 114 points behind Gravel. Giovanni Scelzi (222 points out of the top spot) and Buddy Kofoid (282 points behind Gravel) complete the top five.

Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, Bill Balog, Brock Zearfoss and Kraig Kinser round out the top 10, respectively.

Kaleb Johnson leads the Huset’s Speedway contingent into the weekend after he recently secured his first career track championship. Other top-10 drivers this season include Mark Dobmeier, Brendan Mullen, Tim Estenson, Christopher Thram, Kerry Madsen, Justin Henderson, Matt Juhl, Tyler Drueke and Scott Winters.

The main gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps slated for 7 p.m. each night this weekend.

Event tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Anyone who purchased a ticket or a four-day wristband for the nights of the event that were postponed in June can use it during the rescheduled event this weekend. The Huset’s Hustle finale tickets can be used on Friday and the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS can be used on Saturday and Sunday.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.