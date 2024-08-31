Chris Miller Wins 305 Feature at Moler

WILLIAMSBURG, OH (August 30, 2024) — Chris Miller won the Ohio Thunder IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature Fright at Moler Raceway Park. Miller, from Chillicothe, Ohio, took the lead from Rod Henning on lap eight and led the remainder of the 25-lap main event. Justin Clark, Henning, Wyatt Justice, and Austin Powell rounded out the top five.
Ohio Thunder IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Moler Raceway Park
Williamsburg, Ohio
Friday, August 30, 2024
Qualifying
1. 22H-Rod Henning, 11.699[2]
2. 79-Chris Miller, 11.881[9]
3. 25-Wyatt Justice, 12.006[1]
4. 17P-Austin Powell, 12.018[8]
5. 94-Jacob Stickle, 12.040[7]
6. 11C-Justin Clark, 12.054[6]
7. 3H-Jay Helton, 12.146[5]
8. 92-Jake Beck, 12.200[4]
9. 51-Chase Baker, 12.466[3]
10. 104-Lance Whaley, 12.722[10]
11. 14A-Alex Clute, 12.860[11]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 22H-Rod Henning[1]
2. 25-Wyatt Justice[2]
3. 94-Jacob Stickle[3]
4. 3H-Jay Helton[4]
5. 51-Chase Baker[5]
6. 14A-Alex Clute[6]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 79-Chris Miller[1]
2. 17P-Austin Powell[2]
3. 11C-Justin Clark[3]
4. 92-Jake Beck[4]
5. 104-Lance Whaley[5]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 79-Chris Miller[2]
2. 11C-Justin Clark[6]
3. 22H-Rod Henning[1]
4. 25-Wyatt Justice[3]
5. 17P-Austin Powell[4]
6. 14A-Alex Clute[11]
7. 3H-Jay Helton[7]
8. 51-Chase Baker[9]
9. 94-Jacob Stickle[5]
10. 92-Jake Beck[8]
DNS: 104-Lance Whaley