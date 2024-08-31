Grant Wins the Ted Horn 100

DU QUOIN, IL (August 31, 2024) — Justin Grant won the Ted Horn 100 Saturday afternoon at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. Grant took the lead from Logan Seavey on lap 32 and was up front when the race was shortened for rain on lap 98. Kody Swanson, Briggs Danner, Jerry Coons Jr, and Logan Seavey rounded out the top five.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: August 31, 2024 – Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, Illinois – 1-Mile Dirt Oval – Ted Horn 100

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-30.438; 2. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice/Abacus-30.476; 3. Briggs Danner, 10, DMW-30.622; 4. Mitchel Moles, 119, Reinbold/Underwood-30.636; 5. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran/Binks-30.702; 6. Trey Osborne, 81, BCR-30.982; 7. Kyle Steffens, 08, Steffens-31.103; 8. C.J. Leary, 6, Klatt-31.186; 9. Don Droud Jr., 8, Cornell-31.212; 10. Mario Clouser, 60, Legacy/Wilson-31.283; 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 55, Bateman-31.459; 12. Saban Bibent, 88, Fetter-31.597; 13. Jimmy Light, 118, Wingo-31.659; 14. Chris Urish, 177, Urish-31.773; 15. Shane Cockrum, 97, Lein-31.911; 16. Matt Goodnight, 24, Haggenbottom-32.205; 17. Chase Stockon, 69, Pink 69-32.288; 18. Danny Jennings, 61, Grace-32.461; 19. Korey Weyant, 99, Weyant-32.546; 20. Gregg Cory, 32, Williams/Cory-32.671; 21. Russ Gamester, 51, Gamester-32.777; 22. Chris Fetter, 15, Fetter-33.202; 23. Nathan Moore, 48, Thomas/Moore-33.214; 24. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-33.278; 25. Kip Hughes, 160, Hughes-34.096; 26. Danny Long, 44, Long-34.516; 27. Dave Peperak, 777, Peperak-35.152; 28. Brady Bacon, 9, Dyson-NT; 29. Casey Buckman, 25, C-Buck/Sachs-NT.

FEATURE: (100 laps, shortened to 98 due to rain, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (1), 2. Kody Swanson (5), 3. Briggs Danner (3), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (11), 5. Logan Seavey (2), 6. Mario Clouser (10), 7. Kyle Steffens (7), 8. Chris Urish (14), 9. Matt Goodnight (16), 10. Chris Fetter (22), 11. Korey Weyant (19), 12. Gregg Cory (20), 13. Chase Stockon (17), 14. Kip Hughes (25), 15. Mitchel Moles (4), 16. Shane Cockrum (15), 17. C.J. Leary (8), 18. Saban Bibent (12), 19. Nathan Moore (23), 20. Danny Jennings (18), 21. Dave Berkheimer (24), 22. Russ Gamester (21), 23. Danny Long (26), 24. Brady Bacon (28), 25. Jimmy Light (13), 26. Trey Osborne (6), 27. Don Droud Jr. (9), 28. Dave Peperak (27). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-31 Logan Seavey, Laps 32-98 Justin Grant.

**Don Droud Jr. flipped on lap 7 of the feature. Jimmy Light flipped on lap 15 of the feature. Danny Long flipped on lap 27 of the feature. Danny Jennings flipped on lap 54 of the feature.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-675, 2-Justin Grant-663, 3-Logan Seavey-608, 4-C.J. Leary-528, 5-Kyle Steffens-438, 6-Kaylee Bryson-388, 7-Bobby Santos-366, 8-Gregg Cory-355, 9-Trey Osborne-354, 10-Dakoda Armstrong-329.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-168, 2-Logan Seavey-147, 3-Robert Ballou-135, 4-C.J. Leary-113, 5-Kyle Cummins-113, 6-Justin Grant-111, 7-Chase Stockon-109, 8-Brady Bacon-104, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-96, 10-Joey Amantea-92.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 20-21, 2024 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 4-Crown Nationals

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Practice Fastest Driver: Justin Grant (29.651)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Justin Grant (30.438)

Hard Charger: Chris Fetter (22nd to 10th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Race: Jerry Coons Jr.