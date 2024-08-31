Mintz Scores $5,000 GLSS Win at I-96 Speedway

ATTICA, OH (August 30, 2024) — Craig Mintz scored an emotional victory with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Mintz, from Gibsonburg, Ohio, was sporting a special paint scheme on his Home Pro Racing roofing entry honoring Chase Wilder from nearby Lowell, Michigan, who was a beloved member of the Lowell High School Red Arrow wrestling team that passed away in an automobile accident on August 3rd.

Mintz took the lead after Jett Mann flipped off turn two while in the top position 16 laps into the main event. Mintz led the remainder of the distance for his second feature win of the season, collecting the $5,000 payday in the process. Dustin Daggett, Keith Sheffer Jr, Jared Horstman from 13th starting position, and Brad Lamberson rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, August 30, 2024

Qualifying Flight A

1. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.089[3]

2. 19-Jett Mann, 14.218[4]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.288[9]

4. G5-Gunnar Setser, 14.467[5]

5. 17-Jared Horstman, 14.473[8]

6. 1028-Brian Paulus, 14.659[10]

7. 88N-Frank Neill, 15.047[7]

8. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 15.170[1]

9. 67-Kevin Martens, 15.256[6]

10. 54-Joel Hummel, 15.576[2]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.907[3]

2. 150CW-Craig Mintz, 14.099[2]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.211[1]

4. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 14.441[5]

5. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 14.593[7]

6. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.646[8]

7. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.763[9]

8. 84-Levi Poortenga, 14.911[4]

9. 27K-Zac Broughman, 15.115[6]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.290[6]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.473[2]

3. 38-Max Frank, 14.474[5]

4. 66-Chase Dunham, 14.501[9]

5. 01-Chase Ridenour, 14.541[1]

6. 85T-Andy Teunessen, 14.546[8]

7. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.575[7]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.712[3]

9. 45-Colton Stepke, 15.902[4]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Jett Mann[1]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

3. G5-Gunnar Setser[3]

4. 27-Brad Lamberson[4]

5. 17-Jared Horstman[5]

6. 1028-Brian Paulus[6]

7. 54-Joel Hummel[10]

8. 20A-Andy Chehowski[8]

9. 67-Kevin Martens[9]

DNS: 88N-Frank Neill

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 150CW-Craig Mintz[1]

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[6]

5. 16-Ryan Ruhl[3]

6. 70-Eli Lakin[7]

7. 27K-Zac Broughman[9]

8. 84-Levi Poortenga[8]

9. 10BR-Jason Blonde[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 38-Max Frank[2]

2. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[1]

3. 66-Chase Dunham[3]

4. 01-Chase Ridenour[5]

5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[7]

6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[8]

7. 85T-Andy Teunessen[6]

8. 45-Colton Stepke[9]

9. 23-Devon Dobie[4]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 1028-Brian Paulus[1]

2. 70-Eli Lakin[2]

3. 23-Devon Dobie[12]

4. 27K-Zac Broughman[5]

5. 85T-Andy Teunessen[6]

6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[3]

7. 20A-Andy Chehowski[7]

8. 88N-Frank Neill[13]

9. 45-Colton Stepke[9]

10. 84-Levi Poortenga[8]

11. 67-Kevin Martens[10]

12. 54-Joel Hummel[4]

DNS: 10BR-Jason Blonde

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 150CW-Craig Mintz[4]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[7]

3. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr[1]

4. 17-Jared Horstman[13]

5. 27-Brad Lamberson[6]

6. 71H-Max Stambaugh[8]

7. 38-Max Frank[2]

8. 66-Chase Dunham[10]

9. 7C-Phil Gressman[11]

10. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

11. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]

12. 01-Chase Ridenour[12]

13. 23-Devon Dobie[18]

14. 27K-Zac Broughman[19]

15. G5-Gunnar Setser[9]

16. 70-Eli Lakin[17]

17. 19-Jett Mann[3]

18. 16-Ryan Ruhl[14]

19. 1028-Brian Paulus[16]

20. 85T-Andy Teunessen[20]