Ballou Sweeps the Weekend With the Midwest Thunder Sprints

HAUBSTADT, IN (September 1, 2024) — Robert Ballou won his second feature event of the weekend with the Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway. Brady Short, Carson Short, Kyle Cummins, and Jadon Rogers rounded out the top five.
Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Feature:
1. Robert Ballou
2. Brady Short
3. Carson Short
4. Kyle Cummins
5. Jadon Rogers
6. Kendall Ruble
7. Chase Stockon
8. Dustin Beck
9. Gunnar Setser
10. Kayla Roell
11. Harley Burns
12. Cameron La Rose
13. Donny Brackett
14. Travis Berryhill
15. Nathan Schank
16. Sam Scott
17. Johnathan Vennard
18. John Ivers
19. Stan Beadles
20. Aric Gentry
21. J.J. Hughes