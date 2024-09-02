Jock Goodyer Win the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout

PLACERVILLE, CA (September 1, 2024) — Jock Goodyer from Launceston, Tasmania picked up his first feature win in the United States Sunday night during the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout at Placerville Speedway. Goodyer took the lead from Caeden Steele on the second lap of the main event and never looked back in route to the victory.

Shane Hopkins, Tanner Carrick, Justin Peck, and Chance Grasty rounded out the top five.

Brent Steck won the wingless sprint car feature event.

Nor-Cal Posse Shootout – Night #2

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 121-Caeden Steele, 10.714[19]

2. 57W-Jock Goodyer, 10.798[11]

3. 9L-Luke Hayes, 10.799[6]

4. 15-Cody Key, 10.859[9]

5. 94-Greg Decaires V, 10.860[12]

6. 17P-Justin Peck, 10.868[10]

7. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 10.877[17]

8. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 10.884[26]

9. 17-Anthony Snow, 10.885[4]

10. 25S-Seth Standley, 10.895[8]

11. 7C-Tony Gomes, 10.913[21]

12. 21-Shane Hopkins, 10.934[5]

13. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 10.955[3]

14. 35-Sean Becker, 10.992[7]

15. 2A-Austin Wood, 11.043[28]

16. 61-Travis Labat, 11.046[1]

17. 29-Willie Croft, 11.049[31]

18. 92-Andy Forsberg, 11.052[27]

19. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 11.066[2]

20. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 11.125[24]

21. 54X-Ryan Bernal, 11.145[13]

22. 1F-DJ Freitas, 11.188[15]

23. 1-Chance Grasty, 11.233[30]

24. 5V-Colby Copeland, 11.241[16]

25. 7-Max Mittry, 11.336[23]

26. 85-AJ Alderman, 11.380[25]

27. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 11.393[22]

28. 88-Austin Torgerson, 11.403[29]

29. X1-Michael Faccinto, 11.422[20]

30. 25JR-Cody Johnson, 11.428[18]

31. 79-Mark Hanson, 11.434[14]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 94-Greg Decaires V[1]

2. 121-Caeden Steele[4]

3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[3]

4. 29-Willie Croft[5]

5. 7-Max Mittry[7]

6. X1-Michael Faccinto[8]

7. 54X-Ryan Bernal[6]

8. 17-Anthony Snow[2]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17P-Justin Peck[1]

2. 35-Sean Becker[3]

3. 25S-Seth Standley[2]

4. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]

5. 57W-Jock Goodyer[4]

6. 1F-DJ Freitas[6]

7. 25JR-Cody Johnson[8]

8. 85-AJ Alderman[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[1]

2. 7C-Tony Gomes[2]

3. 1-Chance Grasty[6]

4. 2A-Austin Wood[3]

5. 9L-Luke Hayes[4]

6. 77-Ryan Lippincott[5]

7. 93-Stephen Ingraham[7]

8. 79-Mark Hanson[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[1]

2. 21-Shane Hopkins[2]

3. 15-Cody Key[4]

4. 5V-Colby Copeland[6]

5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[5]

6. 61-Travis Labat[3]

7. 88-Austin Torgerson[7]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 121-Caeden Steele[2]

2. 57W-Jock Goodyer[1]

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[8]

4. 15-Cody Key[3]

5. 17P-Justin Peck[5]

6. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[6]

7. 94-Greg Decaires V[4]

8. 9L-Luke Hayes[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 61-Travis Labat[1]

2. X1-Michael Faccinto[3]

3. 54X-Ryan Bernal[5]

4. 1F-DJ Freitas[4]

5. 79-Mark Hanson[10]

6. 93-Stephen Ingraham[7]

7. 77-Ryan Lippincott[2]

8. 88-Austin Torgerson[8]

9. 25JR-Cody Johnson[6]

DNS: 85-AJ Alderman

A Main (35 Laps)

1. 57W-Jock Goodyer[2]

2. 21-Shane Hopkins[11]

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]

4. 17P-Justin Peck[5]

5. 1-Chance Grasty[14]

6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[12]

7. 15-Cody Key[4]

8. 5V-Colby Copeland[18]

9. 35-Sean Becker[9]

10. 7C-Tony Gomes[10]

11. 121-Caeden Steele[1]

12. 29-Willie Croft[15]

13. 7-Max Mittry[19]

14. 61-Travis Labat[21]

15. 94-Greg Decaires V[7]

16. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[6]

17. 54X-Ryan Bernal[23]

18. 92-Andy Forsberg[16]

19. 25S-Seth Standley[13]

20. 2A-Austin Wood[17]

21. 9L-Luke Hayes[8]

22. X1-Michael Faccinto[22]

23. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[20]

24. 1F-DJ Freitas[24]

Wingless Sprints

Qualifying

1. 63-Dylan Newberry, 12.059[7]

2. 7EJ-Josh Young, 12.127[11]

3. 2STX-Brent Steck, 12.200[20]

4. 14-Shawn Jones, 12.236[5]

5. 47-Trey Walters, 12.294[10]

6. 33-Heath Holdsclaw, 12.300[6]

7. 31P-Eathon Lanfri, 12.328[13]

8. 21-Shane Hopkins, 12.351[8]

9. 9X-Anthony Bruno, 12.376[1]

10. 36-Bob Newberry, 12.520[17]

11. 38-Tyler Cato, 12.525[12]

12. 91-Cooper Marchant, 12.552[14]

13. 7-Ryan Bernal, 12.552[19]

14. 33DJ-DJ Johnson, 12.596[4]

15. 28K-Kaden Ramos, 12.793[15]

16. 21C-Cody Meyer, 12.849[9]

17. 18-Josh Gillis, 12.882[16]

18. 2N-Shannon Newton, 12.906[18]

19. 84-Colson Plourde, 13.361[3]

20. 49-Joe McCoy, 13.380[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Shawn Jones[1]

2. 36-Bob Newberry[3]

3. 63-Dylan Newberry[4]

4. 31P-Eathon Lanfri[2]

5. 7-Ryan Bernal[5]

6. 21C-Cody Meyer[6]

7. 84-Colson Plourde[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Trey Walters[1]

2. 21-Shane Hopkins[2]

3. 33DJ-DJ Johnson[5]

4. 7EJ-Josh Young[4]

5. 18-Josh Gillis[6]

6. 49-Joe McCoy[7]

7. 38-Tyler Cato[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[1]

2. 9X-Anthony Bruno[2]

3. 2STX-Brent Steck[4]

4. 91-Cooper Marchant[3]

5. 2N-Shannon Newton[6]

6. 28K-Kaden Ramos[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2STX-Brent Steck[2]

2. 63-Dylan Newberry[1]

3. 21-Shane Hopkins[8]

4. 9X-Anthony Bruno[9]

5. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[3]

6. 84-Colson Plourde[19]

7. 21C-Cody Meyer[16]

8. 2N-Shannon Newton[15]

9. 18-Josh Gillis[14]

10. 38-Tyler Cato[20]

11. 47-Trey Walters[5]

12. 28K-Kaden Ramos[18]

13. 33DJ-DJ Johnson[10]

14. 91-Cooper Marchant[12]

15. 7EJ-Josh Young[6]

16. 14-Shawn Jones[4]

17. 49-Joe McCoy[17]

18. 36-Bob Newberry[7]

19. 31P-Eathon Lanfri[11]

20. 7-Ryan Bernal[13]