ASCS National Tour to Duel With USCS at Riverside International’s World Short Track Challenge in September

By Spence Smithback

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (Sept. 2, 2024) – The stars of the American Sprint Car Series National Tour will go up against the best talent the United Sprint Car Series has to offer during Riverside International Speedway’s World Short Track Challenge in September.

The two-day event, Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28, will see drivers compete in a preliminary night event on Friday before Saturday’s 10,000-to-win finale. The event format will be released at a later date.

It’ll be the American Sprint Car Series National Tour’s first time back at the dirt track since 2021. Ryan Timms won that race and became the sixth straight different ASCS National Tour winner at the track.

Of current full-time National Tour championship competitors, Seth Bergman and Sam Hafertepe Jr. – currently first and second in points, respectively – are the only ones with a victory at the track. Bergman has two Series wins there (2012 and 2015) and Hafertepe has one (2014).

The ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints will also join the National Tour both nights to try and put an ASCS driver in Victory Lane. The region visited the track in June and saw Derek Hagar pick up the victory. The Arkansas native has 16 premier victories at Riverside, including one with the United Sprint Car Series in May and one with the ASCS National Tour in 2014.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28

Location – West Memphis, AR

Times (CT) –

Gates Open: 5 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

-Opening Ceremonies & racing to follow

Tickets – Available at track.

How to Watch – Can’t make it to the track? Watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Previous ASCS National Tour winners at Riverside –

2021 – Ryan Timms on July 25

2020 – Harli White on July 11

2017 – Tim Crawley on Aug. 24

2015 – Seth Bergman on May 2

2014 – Derek Hagar on May 3, Sam Hafertepe Jr. on Aug. 21

2012 – Seth Bergman on April 28

2010 – Tony Bruce Jr. on Oct. 1, Tim Crawley on Oct. 2

2009 – Tim Crawley on July 3 & July 4

2005 – Darren Stewart on June 4

2004 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on July 17

2003 – Eddie Gallagher on May 31

2002 – Eddie Gallagher on June 1

2001 – A.G. Rains on July 14

2000 – Travis Rilat on July 15

1999 – Pete Butler on July 24

1998 – Mike Ward on June 20

1997 – Gary Wright on June 21

The American Sprint Car Series was founded in 1992, comprised of regional races primarily in the Southwest region. It then went national in 1993 and has become the premier 360 Sprint Car Series in the country, while still sanctioning nine regional series that include 360 Sprint Cars, 410 Sprint Cars and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. ASCS is supported by DIRTVision, Hoosier Racing Tire, Racing Electronics and VP Racing.