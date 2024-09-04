USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RETURN TO SANTA MARIA

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 3, 2024… September will be a busy month for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars as the championship chase heads to Santa Maria Speedway this Saturday, September 7th. Promoted by the Pombo Family, the fourteenth point race will also feature the SoCal Dwarf Cars, WRA Vintage Cars, and Mini Stocks. Located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California, the pit gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 1:00pm, front gates open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 6:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 310.493.4900.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

Santa Maria Speedway has been a popular stop for non-winged sprint car racing since their opening night on May 31, 1964 when Hal Minyard took the checkered flags with the original California Racing Association. Since 2005, the 1/3-mile facility has held thirty-one USAC/CRA Sprint Car events as Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm won the July 6th “Doug Fort Memorial” and Braden Chiaramonte led all 30-laps on August 10th to earn the first win of his career. Former champions, “The Demon” Damion Gardner and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa are tied for the series lead with four victories at “The West’s Best Short Track” and “Bullet” Blake Miller set the 1-lap qualifying record of 13.230 on June 14, 2008. The complete Santa Maria USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

After claiming his fourth victory of the year last Saturday at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) holds a 26-point lead over the competition. Piloting Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm also has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, twelve top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led in the campaign. With seven career wins, Tommy is tied with “The Madman” Robert Ballou and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. on the series win list. The point leader will be looking to continue his title run by scoring another victory at Santa Maria.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) is second in the championship point standings. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson scored a seventh place finish at last Saturday’s “Bob Vermeer and Narcie Ferreira Classic.” To date, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion and 2005 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one semi-main win, twelve top-10 finishes, and 23 feature laps led on the season. R.J. is currently tied with “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, “Super” Rickie Gaunt, Justin Grant, and “Showtime” Danny Sheridan with eight feature wins and will have his sights on adding Santa Maria to his resume.

After running third at the “Bob Vermeer and Narcie Ferreira Classic” at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Corona, California) has climbed to third in the chase for the championship. Racing Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17W Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the year. “The Big Game Hunter” is tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven series wins and will be looking for his first victory of the year this Saturday night.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) ranks fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender scored seventeenth at the “Bob Vermeer and Narcie Ferreira Classic” after a flip ended his night. At press time, the former 360 Sprint Car Turkey Night Grand Prix winner has one feature win, five heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led in the campaign. A.J. will have his sights on earning the second USAC/CRA win of his career at Santa Maria Speedway.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits fifth in the championship chase. Piloting John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams posted an eighteenth place finish last Saturday night at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. To date, the 2014 Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, ten top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. Logan will be looking to score the first USAC/CRA victory of his career at “The West’s Best Short Track.”

Driving the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC backed by Art Klee and Martin Roofing, David Gasper (Goleta, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Elexa Herrera, Brent Sexton, Blake Bower, Braden Chiaramonte, Jon DeWees, Joey Bishop, Mark Henry, Tyler Hatzikian, Camie Bell, Aaron Altaffer, Jacob Tuttle, Heath Holdsclaw, Blake Hendricks, and Tom Dunkel are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Verne Sweeney, Eddie Tafoya Jr., “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Grant Sexton, Logan Calderwood, Kaleb Montgomery, Ryan Timmons, “The Rattlesnake” Andrew Sweeney, “Flash” Jordan Hermansader, Jake Andreotti, Tanner Boul, Chris Ennis, and more.

Santa Maria Speedway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $30, Senior, Military, and Student tickets are $28, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 310.493.4900.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Memory of Wiley Miller Sr. and Wiley Miller Jr., Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tommy Malcolm-867, 2. R.J. Johnson-841, 3. Austin Williams-775, 4. A.J. Bender-758, 5. Logan Williams-745, 6. Cody Williams-734, 7. David Gasper (R)-704, 8. Verne Sweeney-553, –. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-553, 10. Austin Grabowski-516, 11. Charles Davis Jr.-497, 12. Elexa Herrera (R)-394, 13. Brent Sexton (R)-379, 14. Grant Sexton-314, 15. Brody Roa-307, 16. Matt Mitchell-281, 17. Matt McCarthy-254, 18. Logan Calderwood-250, 19. Ricky Lewis-233, 20. Jeff Dyer-230. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Tommy Malcolm, 2-Matt Mitchell, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Braden Chiaramonte, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-David Gasper, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Cody Williams

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Blake Miller – 13.230 (06/14/08)

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Ryan Bernal, 2-Max Adams, 2-Rickie Gaunt, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-Mike Spencer, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Braden Chiaramonte, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Mike Kirby, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Danny Sheridan, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Rip Williams.