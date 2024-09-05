3 Days of Kubota High Limit Racing and The 57th Annual Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway

Brad Strawser

Port Royal, PA – September 4, 2024 — Fans of dirt track racing, prepare for an unforgettable weekend at Port Royal Speedway as we gear up for three days of action from Thursday through Saturday. The weekend looks to showcase some of the best drivers and teams in the country as they battle for massive prizes: the prestigious 57th Annual Tuscarora 50.

Thursday, September September 5th kicks off the excitement courtesy of HVAC Distributors Inc. Kubota High Limit Racing and the Weikert Livestock 410 Sprint Cars will go head-to-head for a $10,000 top prize and a $53,450 total purse spread between the A-main to C-Main. In addition to the 410 sprints, the Penns Valley Meat Market 305 Sprint Cars will join the action, with the top 27 drivers in the point standings fighting for victory. Thursday night’s event promises a spectacular start to the weekend, with intense racing sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The intensity builds on Friday, September 6th, for The Night Before the 50, presented by Fleet Reps. Once again, the Kubota High Limit Racing series and Weikert Livestock 410 Sprint Cars will compete for another $10,000 prize another $53,450 purse between the A and C mains.

Additionally, the Selinsgrove Ford Super Late Models will join the fray, competing for $8,333 to win thanks to the extra money put up by Fleet Reps for the evening as they compete for the coveted Butch Renninger Memorial title that was rescheduled from August 31st. 2nd place will also pay an extra $500 for the super late models. Friday night will mark the final points race of the season for both the 410 Sprint Cars and the Super Late Models, making it a critical evening for drivers looking to secure their standings.

The weekend culminates in the grand finale on Saturday, September 7th, with the 57th running of the Tuscarora 50 presented by Ramsey’s Car Wash and Packers Concessions. The event will see Kubota High Limit Racing and the Weikert Livestock 410 Sprint Cars battle for a $57,000 top prize in what promises to be a race for the ages. But that’s not all – those who don’t make the main event will have one last shot at glory in a Non-Qualifiers Race, paying $3,000 to win, courtesy of Fleet Reps. That brings the overall purse for Saturday’s event to a total of $167,175!

To further boost the stakes, Fleet Reps will offer exclusive awards for Port Royal Regulars ranked in the top 16 in the point standings. Any regular who makes it to the A-main on Friday will earn an additional $500, with the highest finisher among them pocketing an extra $500. This adds even more excitement for fans and racers alike as they vie for every position on the track.

With all the racing action going on, fans can always spend time out on the main concourse enjoying the atmosphere of the 170th Juniata County Fair. Offering a variety of food options, rides, and vendors for fans to enjoy, there is something for all ages to partake in during the 3 day race weekend.

Don’t miss out on this weekend of racing action at Port Royal Speedway! Secure your tickets now and be part of one of the most exciting dirt track events of the year.

For more information on ticket prices, event schedules, and more, visit our website at portroyalspeedway.com or follow us on social media at Port Royal Speedway Trackside Media on Facebook or @PortRoyalSpdway on Twitter.

Thursday Information:

GA Adults – $25

Students (13 – 18) $10

Kids (12 and under) free

Pits – $40

All Gates Open 4:00 PM

Hot Laps At 6:00 PM

Racing Starts 7:00 PM

Friday Information:

GA Adults – $30

Students (13 – 18) – $15

Kids (12 and under) – free

Pits – $40

All Gates Open 4:00 PM

Hot Laps At 6:00 PM

Racing Starts 7:00 PM

Saturday Information:

Scheduled rain date – Sunday, September 8 – times TBD (if needed)

Grandstand reserved seating – $45 – ONLINE SALES ONLY

All of sections A-G, top five rows of sections H-O

General admission – DAY OF RACE SALES ONLY

Bottom 11 rows of sections H-O, entirety of infield

Adults – $40

Students (13 – 18) $20

Kids (12 and under) free

Pits – $50

All Gates Open 3:00 PM

Hot Laps At 5:00 PM

Racing Starts 6:00 PM