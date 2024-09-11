Coors Light Big Trophy Night caps championship season at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…What started out in April will finish up this Saturday September 14th when Placerville Speedway plays host to Coors Light Big Trophy Championship Night.

All four track champions will be crowned on Saturday, while main event winners go home with the perpetual six-foot tall trophies as part of Big Trophy Night.

Placerville Sprint Car veteran Jimmy Trulli will also call it a career on Saturday after 38 years behind the wheel. Trulli and his No. 33T have been synonymous over the years at Placerville Speedway and we look forward to giving him a proper send-off on Coors Light Champ Night.

Going into Saturday the title race is still a close one when it comes to the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg holds onto a slim nine-point lead over Bubba Decaires with one race left.

Forsberg is in search of championship number 10 on the red clay, while Decaires looks to join his father as a Placerville Speedway titlist. Modesto’s Tony Gomes put on the charge last week and is still withing striking distance, sitting just 22-markers back in third.

Placerville’s Shane Hopkins and Sacramento’s Austin Wood round out the top five in points heading into the finale. Wood is fresh off his first career Sprint Car victory this past Saturday.

The Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Model season has been dominated by Martinez driver Anthony Slaney. The driver of the Xtreme No. 4x has rocketed his way to five wins in the seven events contested during 2024.

Slaney holds a 28-point lead over Lincoln’s Dan Brown Jr at the top of the standings. Garden Valley’s Jay Norton, Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot and Yuba City’s Rod Oliver rank third through fifth respectively.

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin looks to wrap up his sixth Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock championship on Coors Light Big Trophy Night. Baldwin claimed his sixth feature victory of the campaign during a wild main event this past weekend.

Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson has also put together a solid season with four wins and is 26-points behind Baldwin for the top-spot. Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot, Orangevale’s Tommy Sturgeon and Cameron Park’s Jason Ramos complete the top five.

Placerville’s own Mike Miller has been the man when it comes to the Mountain Democrat Mini Truck division once again. Miller has won five of the six races and looks to cap off his third truck title at the track. Pilot Hill’s Luke Costa goes into Saturday ranking second, ahead of Nevada racer Howard Miller, and Placerville drivers Paizlee and Paige Miller.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday September 14th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders.

Adult tickets cost $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Online tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-091424

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday September 14: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Championship Night

Friday September 20: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday September 21: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour

Saturday October 5: AMA District 36 Flat Track Motorcycle Racing presented by Fast Time Promotions

Friday November 15: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100

Saturday November 16: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets plus Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints | Hangtown 100