BC39 ENTRY LIST ﻿SURPASSES THE 30 MARK… ﻿WITH MANY MORE TO COME!

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (September 11, 2024)………The entry list has risen above 30 for the sixth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By Avanti Windows & Doors on September 26-27-28 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Thirty-one is the count so far as of Wednesday night, September 11, for the three-night USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event, as the entries continue to trickle in day-by-day with the deadline for early entries arriving on Thursday, September 19.

Last year’s BC39 winners Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) and Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) are entered. Grant won both his prelim and the final night in 2023 while Meseraull scored the opening night victory.

Three past USAC National Midget champions, J.J. Yeley, Jerry Coons Jr. and Logan Seavey, are entered. Yeley is one of two drivers to win all three USAC national championships in a single season. Coons scored all three titles across his career. Seavey has captured both the USAC Silver Crown and the Midget championship (twice), and currently leads the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car standings.

Fellow USAC National Midget feature winners Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.), Davey Ray (Davenport, Iowa), Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Ariz.) and Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) are entered along with Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.), who is the only woman to win a USAC national event, doing so with the Silver Crown series in May of this year at the Belleville (Kan.) High Banks.

Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2024-bc39, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event.

ENTRY LIST: 2024 DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 PRESENTED BY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS

(31 cars & drivers as of September 11, 2024)

0 (R) TBA (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

2 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3 (R) DARIN NAIDA/Adrian, MI (Dan Binks Motorsports)

3J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

3p (R) DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

4 (R) ADAM BOLYARD/Rushville, IN (Adam Bolyard Racing)

7B (R) CODY BEARD/Huntingburg, IN (Beard Racing)

7T ADAM TAYLOR/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Tim Engler)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

14s TYLER EDWARDS/Salina, OK (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

15J DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (Jeff Wimmenauer)

16 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Dan Minear)

16TH (R) KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (Second Law Motorsports)

19 (R) ALEX KARPOWICZ/Spring Branch, TX (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

19A MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

21K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff)

27x KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Joyner Motorsports)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Chase McDermand)

40x (R) BRYCE MASSINGILL/Troy, OH (Chase McDermand)

44 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (4 Kings Racing)

46 KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson)

54 (R) RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (4 Kings Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

58 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

63 (R) FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (F & F Racing)

80 (R) JOSH HAWKINS/Whitehouse, TX (Josh Hawkins)

80H (R) JOSH HANNA/Flint, TX (Josh Hawkins)

80s DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (Josh Hawkins)

85 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Central Motorsports)

(R) represents a BC39 Rookie

DRIVER REGISTRATION IS OPEN

Driver registration is now officially open for the sixth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By Avanti Windows & Doors.

The event, consisting of three consecutive nights of full programs featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, will take place on September 26-27-28 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2024-bc39, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event.

Spectator tickets are also available at www.TheBC39.com. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street. Competitors are to enter through the tunnel on 16th Street.

The event will continue to honor the late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter, Bryan Clauson. It also will increase awareness of organ donation and encourage participation in the Indiana Donor Network Driven2SaveLives program, the title sponsor of the BC39 since the inaugural running in 2018.

Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022) and Justin Grant (2023) have captured victories in the first five editions of the BC39.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Wednesday, September 25, with team parking. There will be no on-track activity on Wednesday, September 25.

On track action starts Thursday, September 26, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 3pm Eastern. For both Thursday and Friday, September 26-27, the field will be split into two with one half of the field competing on night one and the other half competing on night two. On both nights, public gates open at 4pm Eastern with hot laps at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies, heat races, qualifying races and the semi-feature before concluding with the feature event.

The BC39 finale, on Saturday, September 28, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and cars on track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.