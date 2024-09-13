HUSTLE & BUSTLE AT TRI-STATE: $20,000 ON THE LINE FOR SATURDAY’S HAUBSTADT HUSTLER

By Richie Murray

Haubstadt, Indiana (September 12, 2024)………A check worth $20,000 awaits the winner of this Saturday’s 17th annual Haubstadt Hustler on September 14 at the southern Indiana dirt track staple known as Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt.

Six past winners, a major payday, the $100,000 Trifecta, the Master of Going Faster title race, the tug-of-war for Tri-State supremacy between Kevin Thomas Jr. and Kyle Cummins…it’s all in play when the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship comes to play this weekend for 40 laps at the 1/4-mile oval.

Here’s six storylines to hustle through!

6 PACK OF PAST WINNERS

A record six past Haubstadt Hustler winners are lock, stock, barrel and ready to rock this Saturday at Tri-State. The field presents a four-time event winner in Kevin Thomas Jr. (2013-2017-2018-2021) and a two-time victor in Kyle Cummins (2016 & 2019).

Brady Short (2015), Chase Stockon (2020), Jadon Rogers (2022) and Brady Bacon (2023) have all scored once in their careers at the Haubstadt Hustler, and all look to join the fellowship of two-time winners this time around.

Five past Haubstadt Hustler winners were in the feature lineup in both 2014 and 2023.

THE $100,000 TRIFECTA IS IN PLAY

And then there were three!

Justin Grant, Mitchel Moles and Robert Ballou are gunning for their share of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta at Tri-State.

Two Trifecta events remain with a pair of $20,000-to-win USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car showdowns on Saturday, September 14, at Tri-State Speedway’s Haubstadt Hustler and on Saturday, October 12, during Lawrenceburg Speedway’s Fall Nationals.

Grant took round one of the Trifecta in August at Kokomo Speedway’s Sprint Car Smackdown ahead of runner-up Mitchel Moles and third-place finisher Robert Ballou. Now Grant is chasing a clean sweep worth more than $100,000 in total prize money if he can win at both Tri-State and Lawrenceburg.

The driver with the highest average Trifecta finishing position and also finishes inside the top-three in the trio of events will earn the prize – over 100,000 dollars in total to win all three, a $20,000 bonus to finish second or better in all three and $10,000 bucks to score a top-three result in all three.

BUBBY JONES TITLE RACE HEATS UP

Saturday’s Haubstadt Hustler also marks race eight of 10 for the 2024 Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment.

Brady Bacon commands the standings entering the weekend by 27 points after winning at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway on June 15. Bacon was the first Master of Going Faster series champion in 2022. C.J. Leary is the defending titlist from 2023.

Thus far, Logan Seavey has won twice in the “series within a series” on February 13 at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park and on May 21 at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track. Four other drivers have solo victories: Justin Grant on May 4 at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway; Daison Pursley on June 1 at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway; Kevin Thomas Jr. at Pennsylvania’s Williams Grove Speedway on June 14; and Kyle Cummins at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway on July 27.

Two races remain in the series following Tri-State – on September 21 at Eldora and on October 12 at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway.

KTJ GOING FOR ONE FOR THE THUMB

Only two drivers have captured victories in both the Spring Showdown and the Haubstadt Hustler within the same year at Tri-State Speedway: Kevin Thomas Jr. (2013 & 2018) and Daron Clayton (2014).

In fact, Thomas has accomplished the feat twice, and now has an opportunity to achieve it once again in 2024 after previously winning this past May’s Spring Showdown for the Rock Steady Racing team, themselves a two-time winner entrant of the Haubstadt Hustler in 2016 and 2019 with Kyle Cummins as their driver.

Thomas stands as the only four-time winner in the history of the Haubstadt Hustler, which dates back to 2008. Thomas scored in 2013-2017-2018-2021. In May, he also became the winningest USAC National Sprint Car driver at Tri-State with his seventh victory.

A HOME GAME FOR CUMMINS

Not to be outdone, Kyle Cummins from nearby Princeton, Ind. stands as the only other driver besides Kevin Thomas Jr. to capture to multiple Haubstadt Hustler victories in his career, doing so in 2016 and 2019.

With Rock Steady as his rock for over a decade, and as the team he drove for during his two Haubstadt Hustler scores, Cummins’ name is now synonymous with the track. Now, Cummins looks to take the new Petty Performance Racing team to its first Tri-State USAC triumph.

Cummins owns six career USAC National Sprint Car victories at Tri-State, second only to KTJ’s seven.

THE FRIENDLY CONFINES FOR MOLES

“I can’t wait to get back to Haubstadt.”

That was the sentiment shared by Mitchel Moles after winning with the Midwest Thunder Sprint Cars at Tri-State in June. Moles loves the place, and back in August of this year during USAC Indiana Sprint Week, he engaged in a memorable duel for the win with Justin Grant, leading for two laps before finishing second.

When looking at potential first-time Haubstadt Hustler winners this weekend, the list is jaw-dropping. USAC National Sprint Car champions Justin Grant and Robert Ballou have each won multiple USAC Sprint Car features at Tri-State, but none yet have been the Haubstadt Hustler.

Furthermore, top-line guys such as C.J. Leary, Logan Seavey and Daison Pursley have all won USAC National Sprint Car races elsewhere, but Tri-State has eluded them thus far. Carson Garrett has won with the Midwest Sprint Car Series at Tri-State, but a first career USAC National Sprint Car win is one he’d like to check off next.

RACE DETAILS

The 17th running of the Haubstadt Hustler on Saturday night, September 14, features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus the Midwest Mini Sprint Association.

The pits open at 2:30pm Central, grandstands at 3:30pm, drivers meeting at 5:15pm and cars on track at 6pm followed by qualifying & racing. Adult general admission tickets are $35, students (ages 13-18) $20 & children 12 and under free. Pit passes are $40 for all ages.

Saturday’s Haubstadt Hustler can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

=====================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2502, 2-Brady Bacon-2427, 3-Daison Pursley-2269, 4-C.J. Leary-2245, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2187, 6-Mitchel Moles-2172, 7-Robert Ballou-2114, 8-Justin Grant-2051, 9-Kyle Cummins-2002, 10-Carson Garrett-1548.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOIN’ FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-478, 2-Daison Pursley-451, 3-C.J. Leary-447, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-442, 5-Logan Seavey-438, 6-Mitchel Moles-414, 7-Kyle Cummins-404, 8-Justin Grant-386, 9-Robert Ballou-378, 10-Chase Stockon-306.

TRACK RECORD FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/30/2000 – Levi Jones – 12.644 – 71.180 mph

6 Laps – 7/07/2005 – Hud Cone – 1:20.59 – 67.006 mph

8 Laps – 7/15/2006 – Shane Hollingsworth – 1:49.65 – 65.664 mph

10 Laps – 9/2/2006 – Dave Darland – 2:09.02 – 69.757 mph

12 Laps – 9/14/2013 – Chase Stockon – 2:42.02 – 66.658 mph

30 Laps – 7/18/2015 – Brady Short – 7:31.50 – 59.801 mph

HAUBSTADT HUSTLER WINNERS:

2008: Jeff Bland Jr.

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Jon Stanbrough

2011: Casey Riggs

2012: Daron Clayton

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2014: Daron Clayton

2015: Brady Short

2016: Kyle Cummins

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2019: Kyle Cummins

2020: Chase Stockon

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2022: Jadon Rogers

2023: Brady Bacon

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS

7-Kevin Thomas Jr.

6-Kyle Cummins

5-Daron Clayton

4-Cory Kruseman

3-Justin Grant & Rick Hood

2-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Hunter Schuerenberg, Brady Short, Jon Stanbrough & Chase Stockon

1-Steve Butler, Dave Darland, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Blake Fitzpatrick, Damion Gardner, Tracy Hines, Kenny Jacobs, Levi Jones, Casey Riggs, Jadon Rogers, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINNERS

1983: Rick Hood (9/4)

1984: Steve Butler (5/28) & Rick Hood (9/2)

1988: Kenny Jacobs (8/7)

1989: Rick Hood (6/3)

2000: Cory Kruseman (7/30)

2001: Tony Elliott (5/13) & Jay Drake (7/22)

2002: Tracy Hines (5/19) & Cory Kruseman (7/21)

2003: J.J. Yeley (7/20)

2004: Cory Kruseman (7/18)

2005: Cory Kruseman (7/17)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (7/15) & Daron Clayton (9/2)

2007: Daron Clayton (7/21)

2008: Hunter Schuerenberg (7/19)

2009: Levi Jones (7/18)

2010: Blake Fitzpatrick (7/17)

2011: Damion Gardner (7/16) & Casey Riggs (9/17)

2012: Hunter Schuerenberg (5/12), Jon Stanbrough (7/21) & Daron Clayton (9/15)

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr. (5/11) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (9/14)

2014: Daron Clayton (4/26), Robert Ballou (7/19) & Daron Clayton (9/13)

2015: Brady Bacon (4/18), Brady Short (7/18) & Brady Short (9/19)

2016: Chase Stockon (4/16), Carson Short (7/16) & Kyle Cummins (9/17)

2017: Chris Windom (4/15), Kyle Cummins (7/15) & Kevin Thomas Jr., (9/16)

2018: Kevin Thomas Jr. (4/28), Dave Darland (7/28) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (9/15)

2019: Kyle Cummins (7/27) & Kyle Cummins (9/14)

2020: Stephen Schnapf (6/14), Kyle Cummins (8/2) & Chase Stockon (9/19)

2021: Kyle Cummins (4/17), Justin Grant (7/31) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (9/18)

2022: Robert Ballou (7/30) & Jadon Rogers (9/17)

2023: Justin Grant (4/15) & Brady Bacon (9/16)

2024: Kevin Thomas Jr. (5/11) & Justin Grant (8/3)

PAST HAUBSTADT HUSTLER RESULTS:

2008 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Jeff Bland Jr., 2. Brady Short, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Darren Hagen, 7. Chad Boat, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Kyle Cummins, 10. Hud Cone, 11. A.J. Anderson, 12. Robert Ballou, 13. Blake Fitzpatrick, 14. Daron Clayton, 15. Chris Windom, 16. Shawn Krockenberger, 17. John Memmer, 18. Shane Cottle, 19. J.J. Yeley, 20. Alex Shanks, 21. Ricky Williams.

2009 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Josh Wise, 3. Brady Short, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Damion Gardner, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Scotty Weir, 8. Casey Shuman, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Blake Fitzpatrick, 11. Chris Windom, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Jeff Bland Jr., 14. Hud Cone, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Kyle Cummins, 17. Mark Perry III, 18. Thomas Meseraull, 19. Nic Faas, 20. Robert Ballou, 21. Danny Holtsclaw.

2010 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Blake Fitzpatrick, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Scotty Weir, 5. Hunter Schuerenberg, 6. Levi Jones, 7. Critter Malone, 8. Chase Stockon, 9. Jonathan Hendrick, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Damion Gardner, 12. Kurt Gross, 13. Jeff Bland Jr., 14. Adam Nigg, 15. Jared Harris, 16. Chase Briscoe, 17. Justin Grant, 18. Jonathan Vennard, 19. Kevin Thomas Jr., 20. Brady Short, 21. Daron Clayton.

2011 FEATURE: (50 laps) 1. Casey Riggs, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Hunter Schuerenberg, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Keith Bloom, 10. Critter Malone, 11. Jonathan Hendrick, 12. Kyle Cummins, 13. Jon Stanbrough, 14. Wes McIntyre, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Daron Clayton, 17. Blake Fitzpatrick, 18. Braylon Fitzpatrick, 19. Robert Ballou, 20. Hud Cone, 21. Brady Short, 22. Chris Windom, 23. Chase Stockon, 24. Chase Briscoe, 25. Shane Cottle. NT

2012 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Daron Clayton, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Robert Ballou, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Damion Gardner, 7. Kevin Thomas Jr., 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Chase Briscoe, 10. Chase Stockon, 11. Thomas Meseraull, 12. Shane Cottle, 13. Dakota Jackson, 14. Hunter Schuerenberg, 15. Bobby East, 16. Jerry Coons Jr., 17. Tracy Hines, 18. Brady Short, 19. Seth Parker, 20. Brandon Mattox, 21. Wes McIntyre, 22. Kyle Cummins, 23. Bryan Clauson (re-positioned due to missing scales). NT

2013 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Brady Short, 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Kyle Cummins, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Daron Clayton, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Bryan Clauson, 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Robert Ballou, 12. Blake Fitzpatrick, 13. Jeff Bland Jr., 14. Bradley Sterrett, 15. Nick Drake, 16. Carson Short, 17. Chase Briscoe, 18. A.J. Hopkins, 19. Kurt Gross, 20. Tyler Courtney, 21. Dave Darland, 22. Wes McIntyre, 23. Seth Parker. NT

2014 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Daron Clayton, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Jon Stanbrough, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Brady Bacon, 9. Tracy Hines, 10. Brian Karraker, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Brady Short, 15. Kevin Thomas Jr., 16. Shane Cockrum, 17. Chris Windom, 18. Donny Brackett, 19. Nick Hale, 20. Carson Short, 21. Brandon Mattox, 22. Hud Cone, 23. Mitch Wissmiller, 24. Jeff Bland Jr. NT

2015 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Brady Short, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Dakota Jackson, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Chris Windom, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Thomas Meseraull, 11. Shane Cottle, 12. Aaron Farney, 13. Brandon Mattox, 14. Kent Schmidt, 15. Jon Stanbrough, 16. James Lyerla, 17. Kyle Cummins, 18. Donny Brackett, 19. Chad Boespflug, 20. Tracy Hines, 21. Justin Grant, 22. Hunter Schuerenberg, 23. Mike Terry Jr., 24. Daron Clayton. NT

2016 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Tyler Courtney, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Carson Short, 8. Justin Grant, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Jon Stanbrough, 11. C.J. Leary, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Brian Karraker, 14. Tyler Hewitt, 15. Brandon Mattox, 16. Tyler Thomas, 17. Daron Clayton, 18. Dakota Jackson, 19. Brady Short, 20. Chad Boespflug, 21. Thomas Meseraull, 22. Donny Brackett, 23. Aaron Farney. NT

2017 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Chet Williams, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Brady Short, 8. Robert Ballou, 9. C.J. Leary, 10. Justin Grant, 11. Chad Boespflug, 12. Carson Short, 13. Dave Darland, 14. Donny Brackett, 15. Chase Stockon, 16. Isaac Chapple, 17. Josh Hodges, 18. Brady Bacon, 19. Dakota Jackson, 20. Aric Gentry, 21. Brandon Mattox, 22. Jon Stanbrough, 23. Shane Cottle, 24. Kendall Ruble. NT

2018 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 2. C.J. Leary (2), 3. Jason McDougal (8), 4. Dave Darland (7), 5. Carson Short (15), 6. Tyler Courtney (16), 7. Robert Ballou (10), 8. Chase Stockon (11), 9. Kyle Cummins (9), 10. Donny Brackett (13), 11. Stephen Schnapf (5), 12. Isaac Chapple (14), 13. Chet Williams (19), 14. Brady Bacon (6), 15. Critter Malone (21), 16. Kendall Ruble (20), 17. Chris Windom (4), 18. Daron Clayton (17), 19. Justin Grant (12), 20. Tony DiMattia (22), 21. Brandon Mattox (23), 22. Kent Schmidt (1), 23. Aric Gentry (18). NT

2019 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (3), 2. Tyler Courtney (4), 3. C.J. Leary (1), 4. Kendall Ruble (5), 5. Chris Windom (10), 6. Critter Malone (11), 7. Chase Stockon (9), 8. Brady Bacon (19), 9. Brady Short (18), 10. Josh Hodges (6), 11. Stephen Schnapf (23), 12. Max Adams (14), 13. Carson Short (22), 14. Kevin Thomas Jr. (17), 15. Donny Brackett (16), 16. Kent Schmidt (15), 17. Dustin Christie (2), 18. Jason McDougal (21), 19. Brian Karraker (8), 20. Chayse Hayhurst (12), 21. Dakota Jackson (20), 22. Justin Grant (13), 23. Isaac Chapple (24), 24. Collin Ambrose (25), 25. Shane Cottle (7). NT

2020 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chase Stockon (2), 2. Jadon Rogers (14), 3. Robert Ballou (18), 4. Critter Malone (19), 5. Chris Windom (8), 6. Justin Grant (7), 7. Brady Bacon (12), 8. C.J. Leary (10), 9. Kyle Cummins (1), 10. Brandon Mattox (13), 11. Kent Schmidt (6), 12. Dave Darland (5), 13. Anton Hernandez (16), 14. Dakota Jackson (17), 15. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 16. Carson Short (15), 17. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (22), 18. Chayse Hayhurst (24), 19. Aric Gentry (20), 20. Clinton Boyles (9), 21. Shane Cottle (21), 22. Jonathan Vennard (23), 23. Stephen Schnapf (11), DQ. Kendall Ruble.

2021 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 2. Justin Grant (3), 3. Brady Bacon (8), 4. Tanner Thorson (7), 5. Chase Stockon (2), 6. Robert Ballou (15), 7. Brady Short (1), 8. Daison Pursley (12), 9. Jason McDougal (11), 10. Jake Swanson (14), 11. Kyle Cummins (5), 12. Koby Barksdale (20), 13. Jadon Rogers (13), 14. Kent Schmidt (16), 15. C.J. Leary (19), 16. Chris Windom (10), 17. Emerson Axsom (17), 18. Stephen Schnapf (9), 19. Collin Ambrose (23-P), 20. Kendall Ruble (6), 21. Carson Garrett (18), 22. Cindy Chambers (24-P), 23. Max Adams (21), 24. Aric Gentry (22). NT

2022 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jadon Rogers (1), 2. Kyle Cummins (7), 3. Jason McDougal (3), 4. Chase Stockon (8), 5. Brady Bacon (10), 6. C.J. Leary (2), 7. Justin Grant (15), 8. Emerson Axsom (6), 9. Mitchel Moles (12), 10. Robert Ballou (11), 11. Carson Garrett (13), 12. Daison Pursley (17), 13. Matt Westfall (16), 14. Kendall Ruble (5), 15. Collin Ambrose (9), 16. Dustin Beck (20), 17. Brady Short (14), 18. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 19. Stan Beadles (19), 20. Carson Short (21), 21. Adyn Schmidt (22), 22. Brandon Mattox (23-U), 23. Aric Gentry (18), 24. Brandon Smith (24-M). NT

2023 FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brady Bacon (1), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 3. Dustin Beck (3), 4. Mitchel Moles (5), 5. Kyle Cummins (15), 6. J.J. Hughes (6), 7. Kendall Ruble (4), 8. Justin Grant (7), 9. Carson Garrett (10), 10. C.J. Leary (11), 11. Logan Seavey (20), 12. Chase Stockon (21), 13. Daison Pursley (12), 14. Emerson Axsom (13), 15. Brady Short (19), 16. Adyn Schmidt (14), 17. Kayla Roell (23-P), 18. Andy Bradley (16), 19. Jadon Rogers (18), 20. Carson Short (17), 21. Matt Westfall (22), 22. Robert Ballou (2), 23. Stephen Schnapf (8). NT