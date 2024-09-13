NOS Energy Drink Boosts Buckeye Brawl at Wayne County; Overall Purse Increased

By Alex Nieten

ORRVILLE, OH (Sept. 12, 2024) – Sprint Car drivers have been given an extra incentive to get after it at Wayne County Speedway in September with NOS® Energy Drink joining as the presenting sponsor of the World of Outlaws event.

More than $10,000 was added to the overall purse for the World of Outlaws Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS® Energy Drink (Friday, Sept. 27), increasing the payout for every position. The event now pays $15,000 to win/$1,500 to start.

“We’re excited to join the Buckeye Brawl at Wayne County Speedway and support Sheldon Haudenschild as the event is set to bring out Ohio’s most passionate race fans,” said Lauren Albano, NOS® Energy Drink marketing director. “Between the increased off-track activations for fans and increased purse for the drivers, there will be no shortage of energy throughout the night.”

The Buckeye Brawl will be the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ first time back at the 3/8-mile Ohio dirt track since 2020. That race was won by Sheldon Haudenschild – who grew up 15 minutes from the track in Wooster, OH.

“Obviously, excited to get another race back home, and to have NOS Energy Drink on board is pretty special for me,” Haudenschild said. “The race fans definitely show up when we get to Wayne County. Honestly, the track produces good racing. I feel like it’s probably the closest thing we have to a West Coast type of track. The track is always on point and puts on a good show.”

The 2020 race was also the Series’ first time back at Wayne County since 1985. There have been five World of Outlaws races at the track, so far, and three different winners – Steve Kinser (1979, 1981, 1985), Bobby Davis Jr. (1984) and Haudenschild (2020).

The NOS® Energy Drink sampling station will be on site at the Buckeye Brawl, providing fans with a complimentary NOS® Energy Drink. The World of Outlaws Fan Entertainment team will also be handing out NOS® Energy Drink giveaways throughout the night.

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Buckeye Brawl presented by NOS® Energy Drink are on sale now HERE. Use code HAUDENSCHILD17 to get $5 off your ticket when purchasing online.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

