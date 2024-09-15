Cap Henry Earns Richest Win in History of Fremont Speedway

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OH (September 14, 2024) — Cap Henry wrote his name in the Fremont Speedway record books Saturday, Sept. 14, winning the 17th Annual Jim Ford Classic on All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Gill Construction Night. Henry’s third win of the season at “The Track That Action Built” was worth $20,000. He also added another $10,000 in bonus money by leading all 40-laps.

Henry, the track’s 2023 Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint track champion, won his eighth total feature of 2024 and his 21st career win at the track. Winning the Jim Ford Classic adds to his incredible list of accomplishments in 2024 including taking the Ohio Sprint Speedweek title and the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series title.

“I knew I had to get a good jump at the start. Kalib (Henry) has been so good here this year. Zack and Chad and Chris and Jeff and Gary have worked their tails off all year and gave me a perfect car tonight. I was able to maneuver in traffic. Gary Griff built this engine for us to run Eldora and Knoxville….it’s a damn good engine. We’ve run second in this race so many times and to finally get a Jim Ford Classic win is very special,” said Henry beside his Premier Planning Service, Jeff Ward Demolition, Ohio Logistics, Primal Tee Shop, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, FK Rod Ends, Griff’s Engines backed #33W.

For Kalib Henry second was a disappointment after having won both features at Fremont the previous evening.

“We were really good but Cap was just better tonight. Second sucks….I really wanted that race, but it was a good weekend and we will give it a shot next Saturday to wrap up the track championship. Thanks to Doc and Rebecca and all the guys who make this possible,” said Henry.

Craig Mintz rallied from a crash the previous evening to finish third with Trey Jacobs and Stuart Brubaker rounding out the top five. Cale Thomas charged from 20th starting position to a sixth place run while Darin Naida, TJ Michael (from 15th), Zane DeVault (from 14th) and Larry Kingseed rounding out the top 10.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints competed in two 20-lap features. In the first current Fremont division point leader Jamie Miller took the lead from Seth Schneider on lap six and drove to his fourth win of the season at Fremont over Dustin Stroup, Dustin Dinan, Jimmy McGrath and Logan Riehl.

The win is Miller’s 10th overall win of 2024 in 305 sprint car competition to go with three dirt truck wins and a non-wing sprint car victory. It was also Miller’s 52nd career win at Fremont.

“Thank God for that caution (lap 15). Stroupy sailed it in there between me and a lapped car and got in front but the yellow came out. With no traffic to deal with the car was just really good,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, JLH General Contractors, Kenny Kolb Farms, Tuck Pointing America, Queen of Clean, Smitty’s Pizza, Roberts & Sons Contracting, Pizza Wheel, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Sandy’s Dad, Gressman Powersports, Phil Rister, Slade Shock Technology backed #26.

In the second 305 feature Jimmy McGrath jumped into the early lead with Stroup taking the lead on lap three only to see McGrath drive back by a lap later with Stroup retaking the lead on lap five. Stroup continued to lead with a few cautions keep McGrath close. A caution with five laps to go gave McGrath a chance and he put the wing back and went after Stroup. The pair sliced and diced back and forth with Stroup continually holding the point at the flag stand.

Stroup was able to hold off McGrath’s challenges to take his third win of the year at Fremont. It was his fifth overall victory of 2024 and his 12 career win at the track. McGrath, Dinan, Riehl and TJ Michael rounded out the top five.

“I made the car very wide those last five laps. Jimmy raced me hard and clean. I can’t thank Renee and Jamie enough for giving me the opportunity to drive this car and all the sponsors we couldn’t do this without them,” said Stroup beside his Sulfur Town Pub, BSE Welding, Meru Safety, Velocity Print, The Pizza House, Sunrise Designs, Momma Dukes from Shelluke’s Bar and Grill, GCE LLC, Handy Grafix, Mitten Painting, Myers Racing Engines, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Eye Candy Custom Cycles, DJ Johnson & Family, GWH, Advance Auto Parts, BRS, J&J Auto backed #12x.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 21 for season championship night with the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in action.

Jim Ford Classic

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.695[24]

2. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.697[20]

3. 9-Trey Jacobs, 12.769[31]

4. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.786[33]

5. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.807[11]

6. 70-Henry Malcuit, 12.927[14]

7. 4D-Zane DeVault, 12.975[3]

8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.977[13]

9. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.989[19]

10. X-Mike Keegan, 13.056[28]

11. 7N-Darin Naida, 13.059[16]

12. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.070[29]

13. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.071[18]

14. 27-Jamie Miller, 13.080[23]

15. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.106[21]

16. 29-Zeth Sabo, 13.139[8]

17. 47-Todd King, 13.151[12]

18. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.173[34]

19. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.224[4]

20. 16-DJ Foos, 13.330[30]

21. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.341[7]

22. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.362[17]

23. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.376[32]

24. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.392[22]

25. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 13.438[27]

26. 19-TJ Michael, 13.445[5]

27. 23-Cale Thomas, 13.487[6]

28. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.499[26]

29. 12-Luke Griffith, 13.537[1]

30. 4-Josh Turner, 13.700[25]

31. 14-Sean Rayhall, 13.824[9]

32. 3V-Chris Verda, 13.890[10]

33. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.440[2]

34. 98-Robert Robenalt, 15.179[15]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

3. 33W-Cap Henry[5]

4. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[7]

5. 47-Todd King[2]

6. 38-Leyton Wagner[1]

7. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]

8. 12-Luke Griffith[8]

9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[6]

2. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]

3. 19-TJ Michael[7]

4. 70-Henry Malcuit[5]

5. X-Mike Keegan[4]

6. 4-Josh Turner[8]

7. 98-Robert Robenalt[9]

8. 49X-Tim Shaffer[2]

9. 27-Jamie Miller[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2]

2. 7N-Darin Naida[4]

3. 2+-Brian Smith[1]

4. 9-Trey Jacobs[6]

5. 23-Cale Thomas[7]

6. 5-Kody Brewer[3]

7. 4D-Zane DeVault[5]

8. 14-Sean Rayhall[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[2]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[4]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

4. 09-Craig Mintz[5]

5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1]

6. 1-Nate Dussel[6]

7. 3V-Chris Verda[7]

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 47-Todd King[2]

2. 16-DJ Foos[1]

3. 27-Jamie Miller[5]

4. 2+-Brian Smith[3]

5. 38-Leyton Wagner[4]

6. 4-Josh Turner[6]

7. 3V-Chris Verda[7]

8. 12-Luke Griffith[8]

B-Main 2 (8 Laps)

1. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[1]

2. 23-Cale Thomas[3]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[4]

5. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

6. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

7. 98-Robert Robenalt[6]

8. 14-Sean Rayhall[7]

Feature (40 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[2]

2. 101-Kalib Henry[1]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[6]

4. 9-Trey Jacobs[3]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]

6. 23-Cale Thomas[20]

7. 7N-Darin Naida[8]

8. 19-TJ Michael[15]

9. 4D-Zane DeVault[14]

10. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[4]

11. 01-Bryan Sebetto[12]

12. 16-DJ Foos[19]

13. 70-Henry Malcuit[9]

14. 5-Kody Brewer[22]

15. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[11]

16. 15C-Chris Andrews[10]

17. 5T-Travis Philo[7]

18. 14-Sean Rayhall[23]

19. 7M-Brandon Moore[16]

20. 2+-Brian Smith[24]

21. 27-Jamie Miller[21]

22. 47-Todd King[17]

23. X-Mike Keegan[13]

24. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[18]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying (1 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.653[1]

2. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.815[30]

3. 3X-Blayne Keckler, 13.851[18]

4. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 13.950[9]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl, 14.031[2]

6. 12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.146[23]

7. 2-Brendan Torok, 14.211[29]

8. 19R-Steve Rando, 14.231[31]

9. 1W-Paul Weaver, 14.247[33]

10. 5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.262[6]

11. 26S-Lee Sommers, 14.270[10]

12. 11-Brayden Harrison, 14.275[8]

13. 8K-Zack Kramer, 14.283[4]

14. 10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.336[16]

15. 49I-John Ivy, 14.342[19]

16. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.351[21]

17. 36JR-JJ Henes, 14.396[25]

18. 12-Dylan Watson, 14.405[11]

19. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.431[5]

20. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.448[24]

21. 18-Ben Watson, 14.491[27]

22. 51M-Haldon Miller, 14.504[13]

23. 8-Jim Leaser, 14.595[20]

24. 27D-Steven Dolphin, 14.627[12]

25. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr, 14.627[26]

26. 78-Austin Black, 14.638[34]

27. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.706[35]

28. 98-Dave Hoppes, 14.718[15]

29. 4X-Bobby Clark, 14.773[7]

30. 0-Bradley Bateson, 14.790[28]

31. 1S-James Saam, 15.008[17]

32. 28N-Chris Nagy, 15.073[3]

33. 25-Chuck Roelle, 15.073[22]

34. 38-Butch Latte, 15.503[32]

35. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 15.969[36]

36. 1X-Xaine Crispen, 20.392[14]

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 8M-TJ Michael[1]

2. 18-Ben Watson[2]

3. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[4]

4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]

5. 4X-Bobby Clark[6]

6. 8-Jim Leaser[3]

7. 25-Chuck Roelle[8]

8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[9]

9. 1S-James Saam[7]

B-Main 2 (8 Laps)

1. 51M-Haldon Miller[2]

2. 63-Randy Ruble[1]

3. 78-Austin Black[4]

4. 0-Bradley Bateson[6]

5. 28N-Chris Nagy[7]

6. 98-Dave Hoppes[5]

7. 27D-Steven Dolphin[3]

8. 1X-Xaine Crispen[9]

9. 38-Butch Latte[8]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1]

2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[6]

3. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[10]

4. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[4]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]

6. 19R-Steve Rando[8]

7. 49I-John Ivy[15]

8. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[14]

9. 8M-TJ Michael[19]

10. 8K-Zack Kramer[13]

11. 2-Brendan Torok[7]

12. X15-Kasey Ziebold[16]

13. 51M-Haldon Miller[20]

14. 78-Austin Black[24]

15. 63-Randy Ruble[22]

16. 26S-Lee Sommers[11]

17. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[23]

18. 11-Brayden Harrison[12]

19. 36JR-JJ Henes[17]

20. 36-Seth Schneider[2]

21. 1W-Paul Weaver[9]

22. 3X-Blayne Keckler[3]

23. 18-Ben Watson[21]

24. 12-Dylan Watson[18]

A-Main 2 (20 Laps)

1. 12X-Dustin Stroup[3]

2. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[1]

3. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2]

4. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]

5. 8M-TJ Michael[9]

6. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

7. 2-Brendan Torok[11]

8. 8K-Zack Kramer[10]

9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[12]

10. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

11. 49I-John Ivy[7]

12. 36-Seth Schneider[20]

13. 3X-Blayne Keckler[22]

14. 78-Austin Black[14]

15. 26S-Lee Sommers[16]

16. 88-Jimmy McCune Jr[17]

17. 63-Randy Ruble[15]

18. 11-Brayden Harrison[18]

19. 36JR-JJ Henes[19]

20. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[8]

21. 12-Dylan Watson[24]

22. 1W-Paul Weaver[21]

23. 51M-Haldon Miller[13]

DNS: 18-Ben Watson