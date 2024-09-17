Lucrative Dennis Roth Classic invades Thunderbowl Raceway this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars make their only Thunderbowl Raceway appearance of the season this Friday and Saturday.

Extra awards and money will be on the line at the annual Dennis Roth Classic, including a payday of $83,000 to the winner come Saturday night. Please note, tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day.

Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel leads the World of Outlaws standings into the Dennis Roth Classic on the strength of 13 wins this season.

Central Valley favorite Carson Macedo ranks second in the points and captured a big triumph recently at the Tom Tarlton Classic in nearby Hanford. Macedo will now look to bring home the big money at Thunderbowl Raceway this weekend and try to chip away at Gravel’s lead.

Previous Thunderbowl Raceway WOO winners Donny Schatz and Gio Scelzi sit third and fourth respectively, while the hottest driver on tour, Buddy Kofoid, rounds out the top five. The driver of the famed Roth Motorsports No. 83 will be gunning to give owners Dennis and Teresa Roth a huge victory at the race put on in their honor.

A robust field of Winged 410 Sprint Cars is certain to fill the Thunderbowl pit area on both Friday and Saturday. More drivers set to tackle the one-third mile oval with the “Greatest Show on Dirt” will include Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, Dominic Scelzi, Justin Sanders, Cole Macedo, Bill Balog, Shane Golobic, Tim Kaeding, DJ Netto, Austin McCarl and many more.

Roth Motorsports will also be adding some tasty awards during the night final night of the Dennis Roth Classic on Saturday.

Fast time will go home with 10 pounds of choice New York Steaks, while heat race winners claim a cooler filled with 20 pounds of choice Tri-Tip.

The Dash winner receives a cooler filled with 10 pounds of choice New York Steaks. The A-main winner not only pockets a cool $83,000, but they will also walk away with a cooler filled with 30 pounds of choice Ribeye Steaks.

The runner up will get a cooler filled with 20 pounds of choice Ribeye Steaks and third place receives a cooler filled with 10 pounds of choice Ribeye Steaks.

The 1998 Roth Motorsports Knoxville Nationals winning car will be on hand with driver Danny Lasoski pacing the field. Saturday night will also feature a special autograph session with several drivers taking part.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.