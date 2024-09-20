Kristian and Berth Win Features During Fall Classic at Wilmot

From Mike Babicz

WILMOT, WI (September 20, 2024) — Brian Kristan of Zion, IL became the fifth different 20-lap feature winner for the Lift Pro powered by Gandrud Chevrolet – Hepfner Racing Products Wings 604 Winged Sprints on Wilmot Raceway’s Second Night of the inaugural Fall Classic Friday, September 20.

Kristan’s victory was dedicated to the memory of former Wilmot, Modified Racing Association and Interstate Racing Association driver Larry Vandervere who passed away earlier in the day. The elder Vandervere’s son, Matt Vandervere of Burlington chose to compete in honor of his father. A special pre-race tribute by drivers, fans and officials, along with Vandervere leading the field alone in front as they did their four-wide salute prior to the feature. After finishing second to Kristan, Vandervere, who earlier posted fast time and qualifying and won his heat, joined him in victory lane.

In the Midwest Sprint Car Association’s only Wilmot appearance of the season, Cascade’s Brandon Berth had just enough fuel to make it to the infield after taking the checkered flag in the 25-lap feature. Berth’s win was not easy following four lengthy caution periods. Berth’s win came after inheriting the lead when Boltonville’s Bill Taylor had his car bog down while taking the initial white flag with unavoidable contact from Berth.

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, Wisconsin

Friday, September 20, 2024

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Qualifying

1. 4-Alex Pokorski, 13.864[7]

2. 55P-Brady Portschy, 14.053[6]

3. 26-Russel Borland, 14.124[2]

4. 51-Chris Larson, 14.126[1]

5. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 14.172[3]

6. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 14.222[5]

7. 24-Scott Conger, 14.274[4]

Qualifying 2

1. 35-Ben Schmidt, 13.798[6]

2. 22B-Brandon Berth, 13.914[7]

3. 11-Tony Wondra, 14.179[4]

4. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 14.180[1]

5. 39K-Kurt Davis, 14.218[3]

6. 25-Danny Schlafer, 14.387[2]

7. 55S-Ryan Sawusch, 16.526[5]

Qualifying 3

1. 0-Blake Wondra, 13.904[3]

2. 16-Anthony Knierim, 14.052[2]

3. 69-Bill Taylor, 14.080[7]

4. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 14.122[5]

5. 69S-TJ Smith, 14.303[4]

6. 3-Justin Erickson, 14.308[6]

7. 52-Cody Schlafer, 14.383[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Chris Larson[1]

2. 4-Alex Pokorski[4]

3. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[6]

4. 24-Scott Conger[7]

5. 26-Russel Borland[2]

6. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[5]

7. 55P-Brady Portschy[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Ben Schmidt[3]

2. 22B-Brandon Berth[2]

3. 09-Clayton Rossmann[1]

4. 39K-Kurt Davis[4]

5. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[6]

6. 25-Danny Schlafer[5]

DNS: 11-Tony Wondra

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 69-Bill Taylor[2]

2. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[1]

3. 0-Blake Wondra[4]

4. 16-Anthony Knierim[3]

5. 52-Cody Schlafer[6]

6. 3-Justin Erickson[5]

DNS: 69S-TJ Smith

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 22B-Brandon Berth[3]

2. 35-Ben Schmidt[6]

3. 39K-Kurt Davis[11]

4. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[12]

5. 4-Alex Pokorski[5]

6. 51-Chris Larson[9]

7. 11-Tony Wondra[18]

8. 16-Anthony Knierim[2]

9. 24-Scott Conger[13]

10. 09-Clayton Rossmann[10]

11. 69-Bill Taylor[1]

12. 52-Cody Schlafer[14]

13. 55P-Brady Portschy[15]

14. 26-Russel Borland[8]

15. 3-Justin Erickson[17]

16. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[16]

17. 0-Blake Wondra[4]

18. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[21]

19. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[7]

20. 25-Danny Schlafer[20]

21. 69S-TJ Smith[19]

Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 14.100[10]

2. 83-Tommy Sexton, 14.146[7]

3. 5-Brian Kristan, 14.171[9]

4. 9X-Derek Crane, 14.228[14]

5. 13-CJ Malueg, 14.460[6]

6. 9-Greg Olsen, 14.496[3]

7. 15-Dan Wade, 14.509[4]

8. 19-Ion Stear, 14.521[8]

9. 28-Garrett Eidsor, 14.562[5]

10. 70-Chris Klemko, 14.665[12]

11. 22-Greg Alt, 14.692[13]

12. 20-Kevin Hinich, 14.693[2]

13. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 14.784[1]

14. 7L-Ellie Hensley, 14.815[11]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10V-Matt VanderVere[4]

2. 13-CJ Malueg[2]

3. 5-Brian Kristan[3]

4. 15-Dan Wade[1]

5. 28-Garrett Eidsor[5]

6. 4-Jordan Paulsen[7]

7. 22-Greg Alt[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Ion Stear[1]

2. 9X-Derek Crane[3]

3. 83-Tommy Sexton[4]

4. 9-Greg Olsen[2]

5. 70-Chris Klemko[5]

6. 20-Kevin Hinich[6]

7. 7L-Ellie Hensley[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 5-Brian Kristan[2]

2. 10V-Matt VanderVere[4]

3. 83-Tommy Sexton[3]

4. 19-Ion Stear[8]

5. 9-Greg Olsen[6]

6. 7L-Ellie Hensley[14]

7. 22-Greg Alt[13]

8. 9X-Derek Crane[1]

9. 70-Chris Klemko[10]

10. 15-Dan Wade[7]

11. 13-CJ Malueg[5]

12. 20-Kevin Hinich[12]

13. 28-Garrett Eidsor[9]

DNS: 4-Jordan Paulsen