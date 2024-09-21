McHugh Sweeps Harbour City Thunda

BENARABY, QLD (September 21, 2024) — Lachlan McHugh completed a sweep of the both feature events held this weekend at McCosker Gladstone Speedway during “Harbour City Thunda” by winning the feature event for the winged 410 sprint cars on Saturday night. McHugh picked up a pair of $10,000 winner prizes for his twin triumphs.

Brock Hallett, Ryan Newton, Luke Oldfield, and Marcus Dumesny rounded out the top five.

Ryley Smith won the winged 360 sprint car feature.

McCosker Gladstone Speedway

Benaraby, Queensland

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. A1-Lachlan McHugh

2. Q5-Brock Hallett

3. Q66-Ryan Newton

4. Q17-Luke Oldfield

5. N47-Marcus Dumnsey

6. N56-Mick Saller

7. Q53-Kaydon Iverson

8. Q49-Cody O’Connell

9. Q14-Mark Pholi

10. Q67-Kinser Claridge

11. Q83-Charlie Bowen

12. NQ10-Jy Corbet

13. V10-Steven Loader

14. Q54-Randy Morgan

15. W60-Kaiden Manders

16. Q97-Tarhlea Apelt

17. Q46-Dylan Menz

18. NQ54-Richard Morgan

19. Q74-Michael Pickens

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NQ17-Ryley Smith

2. NQ71-Tyler Burnham

3. NQ3-Brian Walsh

4. NQ15-Casey Collins

5. NQ73-Libby Ellis

6. NQ18-Clinton Marcon

7. NQ82-Jacob Jolley

8. Q98-Carlo Moiola

9. NQ21-Alyssa Cherrie

10. Q84-Craig Hyde

11. Q41-Richie Robb

12. Q22-Kye Jensen