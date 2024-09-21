McHugh Sweeps Harbour City Thunda

BENARABY, QLD (September 21, 2024) — Lachlan McHugh completed a sweep of the both feature events held this weekend at McCosker Gladstone Speedway during “Harbour City Thunda” by winning the feature event for the winged 410 sprint cars on Saturday night. McHugh picked up a pair of $10,000 winner prizes for his twin triumphs.
Brock Hallett, Ryan Newton, Luke Oldfield, and Marcus Dumesny rounded out the top five.
Ryley Smith won the winged 360 sprint car feature.
McCosker Gladstone Speedway
Benaraby, Queensland
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. A1-Lachlan McHugh
2. Q5-Brock Hallett
3. Q66-Ryan Newton
4. Q17-Luke Oldfield
5. N47-Marcus Dumnsey
6. N56-Mick Saller
7. Q53-Kaydon Iverson
8. Q49-Cody O’Connell
9. Q14-Mark Pholi
10. Q67-Kinser Claridge
11. Q83-Charlie Bowen
12. NQ10-Jy Corbet
13. V10-Steven Loader
14. Q54-Randy Morgan
15. W60-Kaiden Manders
16. Q97-Tarhlea Apelt
17. Q46-Dylan Menz
18. NQ54-Richard Morgan
19. Q74-Michael Pickens
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NQ17-Ryley Smith
2. NQ71-Tyler Burnham
3. NQ3-Brian Walsh
4. NQ15-Casey Collins
5. NQ73-Libby Ellis
6. NQ18-Clinton Marcon
7. NQ82-Jacob Jolley
8. Q98-Carlo Moiola
9. NQ21-Alyssa Cherrie
10. Q84-Craig Hyde
11. Q41-Richie Robb
12. Q22-Kye Jensen