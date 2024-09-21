Noah Gass Wins POWRi 410 Feature at Creek County

From POWRi

SAPULPA, OK (September 20, 2024) — Noah Gass would fly to the front of the field past five other competitors with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of the T2 Promotions Sooner Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his inaugural league victory and earn the outstanding twenty-five lap feature victory at Creek County Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with eager entrants of the POWRi 410s would see Sam Hafertepe Jr set a quick qualifying time of 11.755-second lap with Xavier Doney and Noah Gass each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Sam Hafertepe Jr and Rees Moran lined up in the front row as Sam Hafertepe Jr would gain the lead on the opening lap with Reese Moran, Xavier Doney, Noah Gass, and Kyle Clark all racing within the early top five.

Overtaking for the top spot in a flurry of fast-paced laps, Rees Moran would gain the lead on the second lap as Xavier Doney battled into the runner-up spot with Noah Gass rapidly gaining on the leading pair of drivers.

Cruising out front with lap traffic quickly coming into play, Rees Moran and Noah Gass put on a dazzling display of on-track driving with Gass flat-footing to the front of the field on lap four around the top side of the track with Moran never really going away from the top spot battle.

Leading the final twenty-one laps through the thick of lap traffic, Noah Gass would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Rees Moran hustling into the runner-up position by only three-tenths of a second after leading a trio of laps.

“I couldn’t get past lap traffic and when Rees showed me his nose, I knew I had to find some grip and go,” said an elated Noah Gass in the Sapulpa Oklahoma victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “This is really sweet to get it done at what I consider a home track. Great team win, we needed this one after Rees got me in the last one, so now we’re even and I may have something for them tomorrow too”.

Challenging closely behind would find leader of lap one Sam Hafertepe Jr placing on the final podium placement with hard-charger Cody Gardner among the frontrunners late after advancing seven spots to finish fourth as Blake Hahn would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints in Night One of the T2 Promotions Sooner Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV at Creek County Speedway.

POWRi Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series

Creek County Speedway

Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Friday, September 20, 2024

Start2Finish Qualifying

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 11.755[11]

2. 6-Cody Gardner, 11.862[6]

3. 22M-Rees Moran, 11.928[14]

4. 9$-Kyle Clark, 11.962[2]

5. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.990[10]

6. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.014[16]

7. 21-Gunner Ramey, 12.030[1]

8. 20G-Noah Gass, 12.131[4]

9. 20-Noah Harris, 12.149[12]

10. 6W-Lane Goodman, 12.184[9]

11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.196[13]

12. 17-Wout Hoffmans, 12.437[8]

13. 7FX-Joshua Shipley, 12.563[3]

14. 29-Emilio Hoover, 12.670[5]

15. 23-Sam Henderson, 12.696[7]

16. 7F-Joshua Tyre, 12.734[15].

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]

2. 22M-Rees Moran[3]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[4]

4. 20-Noah Harris[5]

5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[6]

6. 7FX-Joshua Shipley[7]

7. 23-Sam Henderson[8]

DNS: 21-Gunner Ramey.

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 20G-Noah Gass[1]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

3. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]

4. 17-Wout Hoffmans[6]

5. 29-Emilio Hoover[7]

6. 7F-Joshua Tyre[8]

7. 6W-Lane Goodman[5]

8. 6-Cody Gardner[4].

Toyota Racing Development A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 20G-Noah Gass[6]

2. 22M-Rees Moran[2]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

4. 6-Cody Gardner[11]

5. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

6. 74-Xavier Doney[3]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[10]

8. 7F-Joshua Tyre[12]

9. 20-Noah Harris[8]

10. 23-Sam Henderson[14]

11. 7FX-Joshua Shipley[13]

12. 6W-Lane Goodman[15]

13. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]

14. 17-Wout Hoffmans[7]

15. 29-Emilio Hoover[9]

16. 21-Gunner Ramey[16].

Contingencies:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr(11.755)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 20G-Noah Gass

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 6-Cody Gardner(+7)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 20G-Noah Gass