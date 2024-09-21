Whittall Wins at Williams Grove

From Shawn Brouse

MECHANICSBURG, PA (September 20, 2024) — Justin Whittall muscled the lead away from TJ Stutts to win Friday’s Kevin Gobrecht Classic Qualifier for 410 sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

The second win of his career at the oval, the victory was worth $6,000 for the Garden State driver.

In the 358 sprint main, Spring Grove’s Cole Young took his first career win in the division, leading all 20 laps.

Stutts started on the pole of the 25-lap 410 sprint feature and led over third starter Whittall from the beginning.

On clear track, Whittall kept Stutts in sight but once the leaders began lapping cars, Whittall was able to close the gap and by lap 13 he was letting Stutts know he was in contention.

Whittall chased Stutts down the backchute on lap 15 before plastering him deep in the third corner to get the lead but Stutts fought back as the pair completed the circuit and raced to his outside into the first turn.

The pair raced side by side out of the second turn and down the backchute before Stutts crossed over to surge back into control in the third corner but just as he was making his move the No. 18J of JT Ferry got backwards in the middle of the corners on the high side and turned over.

Both drivers narrowly escaped contact with Ferry’s mount and the red placed Whittall back at the helm.

And it was a spot he would not relinquish as he pulled away nicely when green reappeared and indeed began stretching out a lead of over a straightaway.

His final margin of victory was 3.657 seconds over Stutts.

Kyle Reinhardt rode home third followed by Freddie Rahmer and PA Dyno Hard Charger Danny Dietrich.

Sixth through 10th went to Troy Wagaman Jr., Dylan Norris, Lucas Wolfe, Kody Hartlaub and Devon Borden.

Heats went to Wagaman, Lance Dewease and Wolfe.

Stutts set fast time with a lap of 16.758 seconds.

With the win, Whittall is now a guaranteed starter in Saturday’s Kevin Gobrecht Classic at Baps Motor Speedway.

Second generation driver Cole Young would lead all 20 laps of the 358 sprint main from the pole but he was chased by both Preston Lattomus and Dylan Norris for the win.

The race was marred by a nasty crash on the second lap involving Chad Criswell, Nat Tuckey and Cole Knopp that saw Criswell snap-roll violently.

There were no injuries.

Norris started fifth in the field and drove by Chris Frank for second on the third lap before chasing down the leader to be racing in his shadow.

However he couldn’t quite gain the upper hand on Young and was soon instead racing to stay ahead of sixth starter Lattomus who took second away with eight laps to go.

A final caution flag with five laps to go bunched the field and the restart saw Young pull out to a comfortable lead while Norris went to work reclaiming second.

Young took the win by 1.304 seconds over Norris, Lattomus, Frank and 21st starter Logan Rumsey.

Sixth through 10th went to Doug Hammaker, Derek Locke, Matt Findley, Andy Best and Cody Fletcher.

Heats went to Young, Frank and Wyatt Hinkle with Tuckey taking the consolation race.

Young is the son of former sprint car driver Niki Young who himself owns a pair of 410 sprint car wins at Williams Grove Speedway.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, September 20, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Justin Whittall

2. TJ Stutts

3. Kyle Reinhardt

4. Freddie Rahmer

5. Danny Dietrich

6. Troy Wagaman Jr.

7. Dylan Norris

8. Lucas Wolfe

9. Kody Hartlaub

10. Devon Borden

11. Mike Wagner

12. Lance Dewease

13. Kyle Moody

14. Aaron Bollinger

15. Cameron Smith

16. Steve Buckwalter

17. Kyle Spence

18. Ricky Peterson Jr.

19. Derek Hauck

20. Rick Lafferty

21. Ricky Dieva

22. Chad Trout

23. JT Ferry

24. Mike Walter II.,

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Cole Young

2. Dylan Norris

3. Preston Lattomus

4. Chris Frank

5. Logan Rumsey

6. Doug Hammaker

7. Derek Locke

8. Matt Findley

9. Andy Best

10. Cody Fletcher

11. Seth Schnoke

12. Scott Fisher

13. Frankie Herr

14. Justin Foster

15. Brayden Mickley

16. Joe Timmins

17. Wyatt Hinkle

18. Andrew Hake

19. Hank Donovan Jr

20. Zach Newlin

21. Cole Knopp

22. Chad Criswell

23. Nat Tuckey

24. Chase Gutshall