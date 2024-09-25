Florence Speedway Hosts Kubota High Limit Racing’s Debut in Kentucky

From High Limit Racing

The High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing are invading the great state of Kentucky for a one-day show at Florence Speedway this Saturday, September 28.

Primarily a late model and modified venue, Florence Speedway’s Kentucky Sprint Nationals marks the first time the track has ever hosted a national winged sprint car event!

Get your tickets online now and head to the track Saturday to support this historic race.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Get to Florence:

Date: Saturday, September 28

Pit Gates: 3pm

Grandstand Gates: 5pm

Hot Laps: 6:30pm

Cash/Credit: This facility accepts cash and credit cards.

Tickets: Reserved and general admission seating is available to purchase online. General admission pricing: Adults (18 and over) $40, Teens (13-17) $25, Kids (12 and under) $5. Reserved seating adds $5 to each ticket. Reminder: Only fans who pre-purchase tickets (reserved and general admission) will be entered into the Durst Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and are only available the day of the event. Pit passes are $50.

Parking: Parking is free of charge for all spectators.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Bags will be checked upon entry. Coolers, alcohol and stadium seats with backs are prohibited.

Camping: Camping is free on a first come, first served basis.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!