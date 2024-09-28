BC39 SATURDAY USAC MIDGET DOUBLE SET TO BEGIN AT 4PM EASTERN

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Sept. 27, 2024) – We continue to monitor the weather forecast for Saturday, September 28, and are tentatively planning to start hot laps at 4 p.m. ET, weather permitting.

More information regarding the track activity schedule for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti Windows & Doors will be shared at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

A doubleheader for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is planned for Saturday, September 28, at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.