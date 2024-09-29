BC39 RESUMES SUNDAY AFTERNOON WITH USAC MIDGET DOUBLEHEADER AT IMS

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS (Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024) – Track preparation is underway at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 29, as the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti Windows & Doors is scheduled to be the highlight this evening of a doubleheader for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship.

Rain from Hurricane Helene forced the postponement of all action Friday and Saturday on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 of the famed IMS paved oval.

Friday’s originally scheduled program will take place first, starting with hot laps at 3 p.m., weather permitting. Heat races, qualifying races, a B main will follow, capped by a 30-lap feature at 5 p.m.

The BC39 program will start at 6:30 p.m. with hot laps, followed by the C and B Mains and Last Chance Race. The 39-lap BC39 feature is scheduled to start at 9 p.m., with the winner earning $20,039.

Parking opens at 12:30 p.m., with public gates open at 1:30 p.m.

All Saturday products (tickets, pit passes and parking) are valid today. Customers with only Friday products (tickets, pit passes and parking) were contacted by the IMS Ticket Office with options. Tickets for today are available for purchase on IMS.com. Customers with questions may contact the IMS Ticket Office at tickets@brickyard.com.

The Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti Windows Doors continues to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson. In addition, it increases awareness of the Indiana Donor Network and its Driven2SaveLives campaign, sponsors of the event since its inception in 2018.