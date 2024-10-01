62nd Weis Markets National Open Brings World of Outlaws, PA Posse Rivalry to New Heights

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (October 1, 2024) – Sprint Car Racing’s fiercest rivalry reaches its peak this week.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are set to venture into Pennsylvania where the PA Posse await to defend home turf on the biggest stage.

The two sides will converge on Mechanicsburg, PA’s Williams Grove Speedway this weekend (Oct. 4-5) for the 62nd running of the Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit. The crown jewel elevates even more in 2024 with nearly $300,000 in purse money up for grabs over the two nights, all culminating in a $75,000-to-win/$2,500-to-start finale.

But it’s not only about the massive money on the line this weekend, it’s about the prestige. It’s being able to forever call yourself a National Open champion. It’s the World of Outlaws invaders ready to face off with the country’s toughest locals. It’s the Posse ready put up their best defense. It’s a collection of invaders aiming to steal the glory. It’s thousands of fans creating a fierce atmosphere.

The next chapter of National Open history is ready to be written.

BUY FRIDAY NATIONAL OPEN TICKETS HERE

BUY SATURDAY NATIONAL OPEN TICKETS HERE

WATCH LIVE ON DIRTVision

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

DONNY’S DOMINANCE: Williams Grove Speedway may be the pinnacle of Posse country, but no driver has experienced greater success at the National Open than 10-time World of Outlaws champion and North Dakota native Donny Schatz.

The 47-year-old owns a record six titles (2000, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2012, 2020) in the crown jewel. In addition to the four victories, Schatz has also bagged four runner-ups and a trio of thirds, giving him 13 podiums in 25 attempts. His average finish in the event is a stout 5.96.

Schatz’s strength at Williams Grove doesn’t stop with the “Natty O.” The half mile is home to 21 of his 315 career Series triumphs, which is more than any other track on his list and ranks behind only Steve Kinser’s massive tally of 38.

This weekend supplies Schatz the chance to extend his record with a seventh National Open win in the Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15.

GRAVEL’S GROUND: With a hometown of Watertown, CT, David Gravel may not quite come from a PA Posse background, but Williams Grove Speedway is a special place for him.

It’s where he first raced a Sprint Car. It’s where he burst onto the scene with a 2014 National Open victory before adding another in 2017. Earlier this year, Williams Grove became home to his 100th career World of Outlaws checkered flag. The Mechanicsburg, PA oval is also most responsible for getting Gravel to triple digits as nine of his now 102 victories with The Greatest Show on Dirt have occurred there.

Gravel can further cement his place in the Williams Grove history books this weekend. Only seven legendary drivers – Donny Schatz, Lance Dewease, Steve Kinser, Kenny Weld, Steve Smith, Doug Wolfgang, and Stevie Smith – have a least a trio of National Open trophies. Gravel could join the exclusive club this weekend aboard the Big Game Motorsports No. 2. A win on either night would make him only the sixth different driver with double digit World of Outlaws scores at the historic facility.

GLORY AT THE GROVE: Schatz and Gravel aren’t the only two current World of Outlaws competitors to visit Williams Grove Victory Lane.

Carson Macedo is the one other full-timer with a National Open title. The Lemoore, CA native topped the 2021 running with Jason Johnson Racing for a $75,000 payday. Another on Saturday would make him the 14th different multi-time champion of the event.

Fellow Californian Giovanni Scelzi scored at Williams Grove in 2018. The current driver of the KCP Racing No. 18 steered the Indy Race Parts No. 71 to victory to become the youngest winner in Series history – a record that still stands.

Back before he even joined the World of Outlaws tour, Brock Zearfoss upset the World of Outlaws in 2017 at the Mechanicsburg, PA oval.

Another Pennsylvania native, Logan Schuchart, finally broke through last year after more than 50 Williams Grove attempts when he claimed the Morgan Cup for the World of Outlaws.

And lastly, Sheldon Haudenschild has one Williams Grove triumph, taking the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 17 across the finish line first in July 2021.

MAYOR OF THE OUTLAWS: As Bill Rose continues to heal from injuries sustained earlier this year, Dylan Cisney has been tabbed as the driver of the No. 6 machine for the remainder of the World of Outlaws campaign.

The partnership was supposed to begin this past weekend in Ohio, but Mother Nature had other plans. So, Cisney’s stint with Rose is set to begin on home turf this weekend for the Port Royal, PA native.

“The Mayor” is yet to win at Williams Grove, but he did collect local runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2022. He’s won once in 2024, topping a Port Royal Speedway race on April 20.

POSSE PRIDE: There’s no event on the calendar that the Pennsylvania Posse want more than the National Open. It’s the ultimate stage to represent the home state, make the fans proud, and compete for major cash. As always, the Pennsylvania contingent boasts a stout set of locals ready to square off with the World of Outlaws.

Anthony Macri stands out as a prime candidate to make the Posse proud. He’s tied as the nation’s winningest Sprint Car driver this year with 15 wins under his belt including four at Williams Grove. The Dillsburg, PA driver has never beaten the World of Outlaws at “The Grove,” but he’s been knocking on the door with 10 top fives.

Fayetteville, PA’s Lance Dewease may have the best résumé in the history of Williams Grove Speedway. His record 115 total victories outrank the second most by 25. Seventeen of those wins have come against the World of Outlaws including five National Open championships. A sixth this weekend would equal him with Schatz for the most.

Danny Dietrich (Gettysburg, PA) already toppled the World of Outlaws for a “Natty O” title in 2016 with Gary Kauffman Racing. A trio of his 11 victories this season have happened at Williams Grove.

In July, Liverpool, PA’s T.J. Stutts stunned the World of Outlaws by holding off David Gravel to grab the Morgan Cup. He’s tallied two more Williams Grove trophies on a local level this year amid what’s been a resurgent season for the 44-year-old.

These four are expected to be joined by several others including Freddie Rahmer (Salfordville, PA), Troy Wagaman Jr. (Hanover, PA), Lucas Wolfe (Mechanicsburg, PA), Steve Buckwalter (Royersford, PA), and more.

INVADERS: The World of Outlaws and the PA Posse won’t be the only groups to keep an eye on this weekend. A cast of invaders with no current connections to either group will be shooting to steal the show.

Daryn Pittman invades from Owasso, OK but may serve as honorary Posse as he will again get behind the wheel of the iconic Kreitz Racing No. 69K. Last year, Kreitz became the fifth different car Pittman has taken to a runner-up finish in the National Open. The pairing won a local Williams Grove race earlier this year, and Pittman is hungry to seal the deal on his first “Natty O” title.

Brent Marks calls Pennsylvania home but now races nationally. The defending National Open champion will head back to familiar territory looking to become the first back-to-back winner since Donny Schatz in 2004-2005.

Tyler Courtney is expected to bring some “Sunshine” to Williams Grove this weekend with the Clauson Marshall Racing crew. He debuted at the National Open last year with a top 10, and the team NOS Energy Drink driver has a best finish of fourth (twice) at the half mile.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, October 4-5 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

X – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (57/67 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (7742 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-90 PTS)

3. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-170 PTS)

4. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-234 PTS)

5. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-250 PTS)

6. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-366 PTS)

7. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-370 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-882 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-1266 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-1534 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (16 Drivers):

14 Wins – David Gravel

9 Wins – Carson Macedo

8 Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

5 Wins – Michael Kofoid

4 Wins – Donny Schatz

3 Wins – Giovanni Scelzi, Kyle Larson

2 Wins – Tyler Courtney, Rico Abreu

1 Win – Brad Sweet, Brent Marks, Brady Bacon, Corey Day, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, T.J. Stutts

FEATURE LAPS LED (26 Drivers):

408 Laps – Carson Macedo

329 Laps – David Gravel

214 Laps – Giovanni Scelzi

177 Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

132 Laps – Donny Schatz

119 Laps – Michael Kofoid

97 Laps – Kyle Larson

75 Laps – Rico Abreu

52 Laps – Logan Schuchart

44 Laps – James McFadden

36 Laps – Emerson Axsom

34 Laps – Brady Bacon

29 Laps – Chase Randall

25 Laps – Brad Sweet, T.J. Stutts

15 Laps – Ryan Timms, Tyler Courtney

14 Laps – Shane Golobic

13 Laps – Anthony Macri

11 Laps – Bill Balog

9 Laps – Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day

6 Laps – D.J. Netto

4 Laps – Hunter Schuerenberg

3 Laps – Brent Marks

1 Lap – Kalib Henry

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (21 Drivers):

12 Quick Times – Carson Macedo

9 Quick Times – David Gravel

7 Quick Times – Sheldon Haudenschild

5 Quick Times – Michael Kofoid

4 Quick Times – Giovanni Scelzi

3 Quick Times – Brent Marks

2 Quick Times – Daryn Pittman, Donny Schatz, Landon Crawley

1 Quick Time – Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Cory Eliason, Brock Zearfoss, Rico Abreu, Chase Dietz, Matt Juhl, Emerson Axsom, Shane Golobic, Bill Balog, Landon Brooks

HEAT RACE WINNERS (54 Drivers):

29 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

28 Heat Wins – David Gravel

24 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

19 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi

18 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

11 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

9 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Donny Schatz

7 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss

6 Heat Wins – Bill Balog

5 Heat Wins – Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks

3 Heat Wins – Daryn Pittman, Garet Williamson, Kaleb Johnson

2 Heat Wins – Brian Brown, Landon Crawley, Corey Day, Kyle Larson, Anthony Macri, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Austin McCarl, Aaron Reutzel, Emerson Axsom, Scott Bogucki, Chase Randall, D.J. Netto

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Danny Sams III, Tim Shaffer, Nick Omdahl, Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, Brady Bacon, Parker Price-Miller, Chase Dietz, T.J. Stutts, Kelby Watt, Jamie Ball, Hunter Schuerenberg, Tasker Phillips, Ayrton Gennetten, Tanner Holmes, Kasey Kahne, Cole Macedo, Cale Thomas, Dusty Zomer, Andy Pake, Shane Golobic, Dylan Bloomfield, Kaleb Montgomery, Landon Brooks

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (69 Drivers):

40 Dashes – Carson Macedo

39 Dashes – David Gravel

34 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

33 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi

28 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

21 Dashes – Logan Schuchart

20 Dashes – Donny Schatz

16 Dashes – Bill Balog

10 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss

9 Dashes – Rico Abreu

7 Dashes – Landon Crawley, Brent Marks

6 Dashes – Tyler Courtney, Emerson Axsom

5 Dashes – Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel, Garet Williamson

4 Dashes – Brian Brown, Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri

3 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Daryn Pittman, Justin Peck, James McFadden, Landon Brooks

2 Dashes – Cole Duncan, Cole Macedo, Kalib Henry, Danny Sams III, Kyle Larson, Parker Price-Miller, Chase Dietz, Ayrton Gennetten, Scott Bogucki, D.J. Netto, Shane Golobic, Kaleb Montgomery

1 Dash – Zeb Wise, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Logan McCandless, Skylar Gee, Kody Hartlaub, Tim Shaffer, T.J. Michael, Craig Mintz, Brandon Spithaler, Sye Lynch, Cale Thomas, Kaleb Johnson, Nick Omdahl, Austin McCarl, Christopher Thram, Kraig Kinser, Troy Wagaman Jr., T.J. Stutts, Freddie Rahmer, Jacob Allen, Lance Dewease, Kelby Watt, Will Armitage, Dusty Zomer, Andy Pake, Justin Sanders, Tanner Carrick, Tim Kaeding, Jock Goodyer, Dylan Bloomfield, Tim Kaeding, Jamie Veal

MICRO-LITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (44 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – Bill Balog

3 LCS Wins – Anthony Macri, Landon Crawley, Garet Williamson, Brock Zearfoss

2 LCS Wins – Logan McCandless, Cole Macedo

1 LCS Win – Austin McCarl, Corey Day, Kasey Kahne, Koty Adams, Jace Park, Kevin Newton, Brenham Crouch, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brandon Rahmer, David Gravel, Nate Dussel, Zeth Sabo, Brooke Tatnell, Donny Schatz, Brent Marks, Cory Eliason, Kerry Madsen, Creed Kemenah, Joel Myers Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Kody Hartlaub, Lucas Wolfe, Larry Wight, Kyle Larson, Jesse Attard, Dusty Zomer, Chris Windom, Ayrton Gennetten, Brad Sweet, Kelby Watt, Scott Bogucki, Mark Dobmeier, Scott Winters, Christopher Thram, Logan Schuchart, Caeden Steele, Kraig Kinser

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (33 Drivers):

8 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

6 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

3 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, Michael Kofoid, Garet Williamson, Tim Kaeding

2 Hard Chargers – Aaron Reutzel, Cale Thomas, Danny Dietrich, Emerson Axsom, Sheldon Haudenschild

1 Hard Charger – Jace Park, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Chase Randall, Chris Windom, Noah Gass, Austin McCarl, Giovanni Scelzi, Landon Crawley, Sye Lynch, Bill Balog, Scotty Neitzel, Brent Marks, Larry Wight, Anthony Macri, James McFadden, Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day, Tim Estenson, David Gravel, Ryan Bernal, Shane Golobic

PODIUM FINISHES (28 Drivers):

28 Podiums – David Gravel, Carson Macedo

22 Podiums – Michael Kofoid

21 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

17 Podiums – Donny Schatz

9 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi

6 Podiums – Kyle Larson

5 Podiums – Rico Abreu

3 Podiums – Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Bill Balog, Logan Schuchart

2 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel, Justin Peck, James McFadden, Corey Day, Emerson Axsom

1 Podium – Anthony Macri, Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Parker Price-Miller, Ryan Timms, T.J. Stutts, Chase Randall, Shane Golobic, Justin Sanders, Tim Kaeding

TOP 10 FINISHES (81 Drivers):

51 Top 10s – David Gravel

49 Top 10s – Giovanni Scelzi

47 Top 10s – Donny Schatz, Michael Kofoid, Carson Macedo

44 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

40 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

29 Top 10s – Bill Balog

14 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss

10 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney, Garet Williamson

9 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

8 Top 10s – Brent Marks, Brad Sweet, James McFadden, Anthony Macri, Garet Williamson

7 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel

6 Top 10s – Kyle Larson, Corey Day, Emerson Axsom, Cole Macedo

5 Top 10s – Brian Brown, Ryan Timms

4 Top 10s – Landon Crawley, Brady Bacon, Justin Peck, Chase Randall, Tim Kaeding

3 Top 10s – Cole Duncan, Skylar Gee, Zeb Wise, Danny Dietrich, Jacob Allen, Scott Bogucki, D.J. Netto, Shane Golobic

2 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Cale Thomas, Parker Price-Miller, Cory Eliason, Chase Dietz, Troy Wagaman Jr., Daryn Pittman, Ayrton Gennetten, Kerry Madsen, Justin Sanders, Dominic Scelzi

1 Top 10 – Kasey Kahne, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Chris Windom, Joe B. Miller, Scotty Milan, Brandon Spithaler, Kalib Henry, Tim Shaffer, Zane DeVault, Sye Lynch, Travis Philo, Trey Jacobs, Scotty Thiel, Mark Dobmeier, Kaleb Johnson, Austin McCarl, Christopher Thram, Landon Brooks, Greg Wilson, Spencer Bayston, Daison Pursley, Devon Borden, T.J. Stutts, Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease, Stewart Friesen, Jordan Poirier, Larry Wight, Andy Pake, Kaleb Montgomery, Dylan Bloomfield, Jamie Veal, Ryan Bernal, Jock Goodyer