McIntosh, Timms Lead Storylines for Championship Weekend at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (Sept. 30, 2024) — The final weekend of the 2024 season for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota has arrived, and the chase for the championship has reached fever pitch.

The black dirt, banked 1/4-mile of Jacksonville Speedway will play host to the final two races and settle the points championship chase between Cannon McIntosh and Ryan Timms. Two full programs are on tap, including a 25-lap, $4,000-to-win main event on Friday, Oct. 4, and a 30-lap, $5,000-to-win finale on Saturday, Oct. 5.

A championship ceremony will follow the conclusion of Saturday’s Feature and include the championship trophy presentation along with the $30,000 championship check.

The Midwest Open Wheel Association (MOWA) 410 Winged Sprint Cars and WFO Winged Outlaw Micro Series are also scheduled to compete on both dates. Other racing activities include the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Pinewood Derby competition, scheduled for Saturday at 1pm in the indoor concourse area behind the main grandstands. Anyone who would like to build a car and race is encouraged to do so; rules can be found at JacksonvilleSpeedway.com.

Tickets for both days are on sale now at the link below. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

Here are the drivers to watch and storylines to follow this weekend:

EYES ON THE PRIZE — With two races left, 133 points is all that stands between the two championship contenders Cannon McIntosh and Ryan Timms.

McIntosh, 21, of Bixby, OK, has been the points leader for nearly the entire season while his teammate at Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports (KKM) Ryan Timms — the 18-year-old from Oklahoma City, OK — has trailed in second place. While that points gap has expanded and contracted intermittently throughout the season, McIntosh remains the top driver with the most wins (six), top fives (19) and top-10 finishes (20) of any driver. Timms trails with three Feature wins and second-most top fives (15) and top 10s (18).

Read Also — TITLE BOUT: McIntosh, Timms Ready to Compete for Championship at Jacksonville

Both drivers have had past success at Jacksonville. McIntosh has the most with two wins in POWRi National Midget League competition (July 2022, June 2023) and finished runner-up to Karter Sarff at the Xtreme Outlaw Series race there last year. Timms has not reached Victory Lane there in a Midget, but has with his 410 Winged Sprint Car, scoring a Feature win with MOWA in April 2023.

In addition to fighting for their first national Midget series championships as drivers, a bit of Xtreme Outlaw Series history is on the line as well in the team category. Either driver can clinch KKM’s 18th national Midget points title and in doing so would make the Columbus, IN-based organization the first in Xtreme history to win back-to-back championships.

PODIUM SPOT — While the spotlight in the battle for the Series championship remains on the points leaders, there’s still a score left to be settled for third place in the standings between Ashton Torgerson and Chase McDermand.

Torgerson, the 18-year-old national Midget rookie from Glendale, AZ, is one of KKM’s newest breakout stars, garnering three Feature wins with Xtreme Outlaw Series this year to compliment six top-fives and 16 top-10 finishes. After finishes of fifth and sixth in the two most recent events at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in August, Torgerson overtook McDermand in the points standings and now sits 35 points ahead.

McDermand, 24, of Springfield, IL, will attempt to surpass the 35-point gap he faces in the final two races. He’s never been to Jacksonville Victory Lane but has had many laps around the track before, both with the Xtreme Outlaw Series, POWRi and in the D2 Midget ranks. He’ll also be coming in with a surge of momentum after going to Victory Lane with USAC at The Dirt Track at IMS last weekend in the marquee BC39 event.

DEFENDING WINNER — This weekend, Karter Sarff returns to Jacksonville where he defeated the Xtreme Outlaw Series regulars one year ago.

Last September, the 21-year-old from Mason City, IL, came to challenge the Xtreme Outlaw regulars at Jacksonville and gave them all they could handle, coming from sixth on the starting grid and passing McIntosh with five laps-to-go to score his second career Series win.

Sarff is also the most recent Series winner, going to Victory Lane in back-to-back fashion at I-55 in August, and will be among the local favorites to potentially win again on Xtreme championship weekend.

HOME COOKING — Local open-wheel favorite Jake Neuman, of New Berlin, IL, is scheduled to be in action with the Midgets and the MOWA Sprint Cars this weekend at his home track.

The 27-year-old is set for back-to-back nights of double-duty racing at Jacksonville, piloting both his own 410 Winged Sprint Car and the O’Dell Racing No. 3N Midget. He’s had success in the Sprint Car ranks this season, going to Victory Lane at both Jacksonville and Sycamore Speedway (Maple Park, IL) in local competition.

In addition to his two MOWA wins at Jacksonville (2021, 2022), he also won at the 1/4-mile bullring with the POWRi National Midget League in 2016, defeating a host of local and regional talent.

A NEW FACE — National Midget series regular Jacob Denney, of Galloway, OH, is set to make his first-ever appearance in a KKM-prepared car this weekend.

The 19-year-old racer will get behind the wheel of the Curb Records, Toyota-powered LynK Chassis No. 68 and compete on both nights with the Xtreme Outlaw Series. Denney makes up a packed KKM roster of seven cars this weekend, joining teammates McIntosh and Timms, Gavin Miller, Ashton Torgerson, Kale Drake and Gunnar Setser.

Denney was a winner with the POWRi National Midget League at Jacksonville in June, capturing the checkers and defeating a strong roster of drivers including Drake, Thomas Meseraull, McDermand and McIntosh.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

When and where

Friday–Saturday, Oct. 4–5, at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois

On the internet

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota

Twitter/X – @Xtreme_Outlaw

Instagram – @XtremeOutlaw

Facebook – @XtremeOutlawSeries.WRG

Live broadcast

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.

Current championship points standings (view full standings)

Cannon McIntosh: 4360 points | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K

Ryan Timms: 4227 points (-133) | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67

Ashton Torgerson: 3980 points (-380) | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K

Chase McDermand: 3945 points (-415) | CMR-Mounce/Stout Motorsports #40

Zach Daum: 3860 points (-500) | Trifecta Motorsports #7U

Hayden Reinbold: 3756 points (-604) | Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports #19AZ

Trevor Cline: 3446 points (-914) | Cline Racing #55

Gavin Miller: 3341 points (-1019) | Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97

Tyler Edwards: 3301 points (-1059) | Mounce/Stout Motorsports #14S

Karter Sarff: 3198 points (-1162) | Karter Sarff Motorsports #21K

Toyota Feature winners (7 drivers)

6 wins – Cannon McIntosh (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #71K)

4 wins – Karter Sarff (Karter Sarff Motorsports #21K)

3 wins – Ashton Torgerson (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67K), Ryan Timms (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #67)

1 win – Thomas Meseraull (Engler Racing #7x), Kale Drake (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports #97), Zach Daum (Trifecta Motorsports #7U), Chase McDermand (CMR-Mounce/Stout Motorsports #40)

Toyota Feature laps led (15 drivers)

113 laps – Cannon McIntosh

95 laps – Ryan Timms

80 laps – Karter Sarff

72 laps – Ashton Torgerson

44 laps – Kale Drake

35 laps – Joe B. Miller

30 laps – Chase McDermand

27 laps – Thomas Meseraull

25 laps – Zach Daum

29 laps – Hayden Reinbold

12 laps – Taylor Reimer

11 laps – Jade Avedisian

5 laps – Michael Pickens, Tyler Edwards

1 lap – Jason McDougal

Whitz RC Racing Products Quick Time Awards (12 drivers)

4 awards – Ethan Mitchell

3 awards – Kale Drake, Karter Sarff

2 awards – Ryan Timms

1 award – Cannon McIntosh, Kyle Jones, Trevor Cline, Zach Daum, Tyler Edwards, Hayden Reinbold, Chase McDermand, Joe Wirth

Heat Race winners (22 drivers)

8 wins – Ashton Torgerson

6 wins – Chase McDermand, Ryan Timms, Cannon McIntosh

5 wins – Kale Drake, Zach Daum, Gavin Miller

4 wins – Tyler Edwards

3 wins – Trevor Cline, Karter Sarff

2 wins – Jade Avedisian, Nick Hoffman

1 win – Thomas Meseraull, Shane Cottle, TJ Smith, Kyle Jones, Taylor Reimer, Ethan Mitchell, Jason McDougal, Gunnar Setser, Hayden Reinbold

High-points honors (12 drivers)

4 honors – Cannon McIntosh

3 honors – Ryan Timms

2 honors – Zach Daum, Ashton Torgerson, Chase McDermand, Gavin Miller

1 honor – Tyler Edwards, Karter Sarff, Kale Drake, Michael Pickens, Hayden Reinbold

Last Chance Showdown wins (10 drivers)

1 win – Taylor Reimer, Gunnar Setser, Austin Torgerson, Gavin Miller, Shane Cottle, Ethan Mitchell, Ashton Torgerson, Ryan Timms, Kyle Jones, Mitchell Davis

Hard Charger Awards (15 drivers)

3 awards – Hayden Reinbold, Ryan Timms

2 awards – Chase McDermand

1 award – Will Armitage, Ryan Timms, Kayla Roell, Gunnar Setser, Jade Avedisian, Elijah Gile, Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Jacob Denney, Ashton Torgerson, Corbin Rueschenberg

Podium finishes (16 drivers)

14 podiums – Cannon McIntosh

10 podiums – Ryan Timms

7 podiums – Zach Daum

5 podiums – Chase McDermand, Karter Sarff

4 podiums – Ashton Torgerson, Hayden Reinbold

3 podiums – Kale Drake, Gavin Miller

1 podium – Thomas Meseraull, Taylor Reimer, Jade Avedisian, Michael Pickens, Trevor Cline, Jacob Denney, Jason McDougal

Top-10 finishes (38 drivers)

20 top-10s – Cannon McIntosh

18 top-10s – Ryan Timms

17 top-10s – Chase McDermand

16 top-10s – Ashton Torgerson

15 top-10s – Zach Daum

12 top-10s – Karter Sarff

11 top-10s – Hayden Reinbold, Gavin Miller

8 top-10s – Kale Drake, Jade Avedisian, Trevor Cline

6 top-10s – Tyler Edwards

5 top-10s – Taylor Reimer, Kyle Jones, Mitchell Davis

3 top-10s – Ethan Mitchell, Gunnar Setser

2 top-10s – Shane Cottle, TJ Smith, Sam Johnson, Jacob Denney, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull

1 top-10 – Joe B. Miller, Will Armitage, Trey Marcham, Rylan Gray, Todd McVay, Kevin Thomas Jr, Elijah Gile, Brayton Lynch, Nick Drake, Jacob Dykstra, Briggs Danner, Michael Pickens, Andrew Felker, Drake Edwards, Jonathan Beason, Shannon McQueen, Corbin Rueschenberg

2024 Schedule & Winners – Race No. Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, March 15 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Thomas Meseraull (1)

2. Sat, March 16 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Cannon McIntosh (1)

3. Fri, April 5 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / Karter Sarff (1)

4. Sat, April 6 / Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex / Sweet Springs, MO / Kale Drake (1)

5. Fri, April 12 / Farmer City Raceway / Farmer City, IL / Ryan Timms (1)

6. Sat, April 13 / Farmer City Raceway / Farmer City, IL / Ashton Torgerson (1)

7. Fri, May 10 / Humboldt Speedway / Humboldt, KS / Ashton Torgerson (2)

8. Sat, May 11 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS / Cannon McIntosh (2)

9. Tue, May 21 / Millbridge Speedway / Salisbury, NC / Karter Sarff (2)

10. Wed, May 22 / Millbridge Speedway / Salisbury, NC / Zach Daum (1)

11. Fri, May 24 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Ryan Timms (2)

12. Sat, May 25 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Cannon McIntosh (3)

13. Thu, May 30 / Doe Run Raceway / Doe Run, MO / Cannon McIntosh (4)

14. Fri, May 31 / Coles County Speedway / Mattoon, IL / Ashton Torgerson (3)

15. Fri, July 19 / Spoon River Speedway / Lewistown, IL / Ryan Timms (3)

16. Sat, July 20 / Spoon River Speedway / Lewistown, IL / Cannon McIntosh (5)

17. Fri, July 26 / Arrowhead Speedway / Colcord, OK / Cannon McIntosh (6)

18. Sat, July 27 / Tulsa Speedway / Tulsa, OK / Chase McDermand (1)

19. Fri, Aug. 2 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Karter Sarff (3)

20. Sat, Aug. 3 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Karter Sarff (4)

