Starks Produces Win During Season Finale to Cap Career-Best Season in Style

ALGER, Wash. (Sept. 30, 2024) – Trey Starks wrapped up the racing season with a victory for the second straight season and the third time in the last four years last Saturday at Skagit Speedway.

The win was his 14 th overall this season – a career best – and his seventh at the track in the 360ci winged sprint car division. That’s the most for any driver in any single division at Skagit Speedway in at least the last nine years.

“We did what we normally would do,” he said. “The track conditions were a little uncharacteristic with how late it is late in the year and the modifieds racing. It made for a good racing surface, similar to what we’d get in late June or July.”

Starks set quick time during qualifying before he advanced a position to place third in a heat race. A favorable feature redraw landed Starks on the pole for the main event and he capitalized.

“We drew the pole out of six available spots,” he said. “I got a good start and out front early. I was able to set my own pace. It sounds like there was really hard racing from second through fifth, which probably helped us. As they were racing we were able to get away a little bit. With the way the cautions played out we didn’t really have to get into traffic. It helps starting on the front row, but I think we had a car capable of winning even if we started further back.”

The triumphant performance also allowed Starks to accomplish something for the first time this year – winning both his season opener and season finale to bookend the year with trips to Victory Lane.

“We’d done each, but hadn’t done both in one year,” he said. “It’s good to end the year on a win. That gives us some momentum going into the offseason. It’s also good to not have a bunch of torn up equipment.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 28 – Skagit Speedway in Alger, Wash. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

29 races, 14 wins, 21 top fives, 23 top 10s, 26 top 15s, 27 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts