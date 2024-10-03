Want to Save Money? ﻿Want a Chance at Big Bucks? Want Autographed Kyle Larson Gloves? Get your tickets NOW for I-70 Speedway!

From High Limit Racing

There are plenty of reasons to buy your tickets early for the FVP Platinum Batteries Midweek Money Championship presented by Avanti Windows & Doors. These are just three of them:

Use code MIDWEEKMONEY5 for $5 off ANY ticket purchase online. General Admission. Reserved. Rooftop Bar and even Suite Tickets! Discount ends on race day, so make sure to buy online by October 7th to get the discount. (Pssst…only nine suite tickets left so act fast!)

Every pre-purchase made online is entered to win autographed Kyle Larson gloves. The same gloves in the photo above that he wore just last week at Kansas Speedway. Winner will be drawn on race day and presented with the gloves at the track.

Like every Kubota High Limit Racing, only fans who buy their tickets online in advance are eligible for the Durst Dice Roll. However, thanks to our friends at Rod End Supply there’s more money on the line than ever before. Should the Durst Dice Roller win, there’s an extra $2500 to be split with the winning driver and fan. Meaning one fan could go home with $7250!

Come to the track early on Tuesday, October 7th for McDonald’s Fan Fest in the McDonald’s FanZone starting at 5pm. Driver autographs, music from a live DJ, giveaways, Andy’s Frozen Custard samples AND photo opportunities with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Mascot, KC Wolf!

All of this before the racing even starts! It’s a huge night of racing and fun as we crown the 2024 Midweek Money Series champion. Sunshine Tyler Courtney currently leads the standings by just 16 points over Brad Sweet and 43 points over Corey Day.