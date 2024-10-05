Nienhiser Captures MOWA win at Jacksonville

From Bill Wright

Jacksonville,Il (Oct 4,2024)- Paul Nienhiser won the 25 lap MOWA sprint car feature at Jacksonville Speedway Friday night.

MOWA Sprints

Heat one (started): 1. 7A-Will Armitage[3]; 2. 79-Gage Montgomery[2]; 3. 11-Colton Fisher[1]; 4. 5H-Joey Moughan[4]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 6. 14N-Kevin Newton[8]; 7. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[9]; 8. 34-Sterling Cling[10]; 9. 6-Mario Clouser[6]; 10. 90-Patrick Budde[5]

10-lap heats transferred the top 20 in passing points to the feature. Montgomery led early over Fisher and Armitage. Armitage got by Fisher at the halfway point and set his sights on the young leader. He made a last lap pass for the lead on the low side of turn two.

Heat two (started): 1. 1JR-Steven Russell[1]; 2. 20G-Noah Gass[5]; 3. 52F-Logan Faucon[3]; 4. GR8-Logan Julien[10]; 5. 4-Chase Richards[6]; 6. 77U-Chris Urish[8]; 7. 21W-Korey Weyant[4]; 8. 35-Tyler Robbins[9]; 9. 83-Jason Keith[2]; 10.87-Reed Whitney (7)

Gass shot sideways in turn two, collecting Whitney, who got upside down. He was unhurt, but done for the night. Russell led Faucon and J. Keith early. Gass recovered to pass J. Keith for third on lap three. Robbins spun with two to go, setting up a restart that saw Gass get by Faucon for second.

Heat three (started): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[1]; 2. 9-Tyler Duff[2]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[4]; 4. 1-Trevin Littleton[3]; 5. 50K-Thomas Meseraull[10]; 6. 14T-Tim Estenson[8]; 7. 8S-Steve Short[6]; 8. 28K-Korbin Keith[5]; 9. 2A-Austin Archdale[7]; 10. 6N-Corey Nelson[9]

Duff led Littleton and Nienhiser, who got a bad start over the turn two cushion. Nienhiser recovered for second on lap two. It took him until the white flag lap to get by Duff for the win. Goodno gained third at the same time on a narrow track.

Heat four (started): 1. 31-Kameron Key[1]; 2. 29-Brayton Lynch[2]; 3. 3N-Jake Neuman[6]; 4. 33$-Shane O’Banion[4]; 5. 28-Luke Verardi[3]; 6. 6R-Ryan Bunton[5]; 7. B8-John Barnard[7]; 8. 21-Gunner Ramey[9]; 9. 2-Chase Porter[8]; DNS – 44-Cory Bruns

Key led the distance in a mostly single-file affair.

B main one (started): 1. 77U-Chris Urish[1]; 2. 6R-Ryan Bunton[3]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[8]; 4. B8-John Barnard[4]; 5. 83-Jason Keith[9]; 6. 28K-Korbin Keith[7]; 7. 35-Tyler Robbins[5]; 8. 28-Luke Verardi[2]; 9. 21W-Korey Weyant[6]; DNS – 87-Reed Whitney

Two 10-lap B’s took the top two to the feature. Urish and Bunton led throughout the first one. Verardi brought a caution after some contact, collecting Weyant. On lap five, K. Keith stumbled and was bumped by Clouser, and spun. Under caution, his father, J. Keith took exception, and swerved at Clouser who stopped. Clouser was given his spot back, and J. Keith was allowed to continue. Clouser made it up to third, one spot out of a transfer.

B main two (started): 1. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 2. 14T-Tim Estenson[1]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[3]; 4. 21-Gunner Ramey[5]; 5. 2-Chase Porter[6]; 6. 2A-Austin Archdale[7]; 7. 8S-Steve Short[4]; 8. 6N-Corey Nelson[8]; 9. 90-Patrick Budde[9]; DNS – 44-Cory Bruns

A main (started): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]; 2. 7A-Will Armitage[2]; 3. 50K-Thomas Meseraull[4]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]; 5. 31-Kameron Key[7]; 6. 79-Gage Montgomery[9]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[15]; 8. 6R-Ryan Bunton[23]; 9. 22-Riley Goodno[12]; 10. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]; 11. GR8-Logan Julien[1]; 12. 9-Tyler Duff[10]; 13. 52F-Logan Faucon[13]; 14. 14N-Kevin Newton[20]; 15. 29-Brayton Lynch[11]; 16. 14T-Tim Estenson[24]; 17. 33$-Shane O’Banion[17]; 18. 20G-Noah Gass[6]; 19. 5H-Joey Moughan[16]; 20. 77U-Chris Urish[21]; 21. 4-Chase Richards[19]; 22. 11-Colton Fisher[14]; 23. 1-Trevin Littleton[18]; 24. 19H-Joel Myers Jr (22)

Armitage led Julien and Meseraull early in the 25-lapper. Russell passed Meseraull for third on lap three. Armitage was in traffic by lap eight. Both Meseraull and Nienhiser passed a bobbling Russell for third and fourth at the same time. Meseraull then took second from Julien on lap 10. Littleton got over the cushion and into the wall bringing the first caution. Nienhiser grabbed third from Julien on that restart. He then hit the cushion to ride around Meseraull for second on lap 13. He reeled in Armitage and shot around him for the lead on lap 16. Lynch tangled with Urish, collecting Estenson with nine to go. Nienhiser was unphased on that restart, and one more for Gass with six to go. He broke, collecting Moughan in the process. Bunton, in a points battle with Armitage, was the hard-charger, driving from 23rd to eighth.