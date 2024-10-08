SCCT set for penultimate race of the season Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Fresh off an exciting race in Hanford last week the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour ventures back down to the Central Valley for the Chris & Brian Faria Memorial this Saturday at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway.

It will be the penultimate show of the SCCT campaign and the first visit to Tulare since 2022. The action-packed evening of racing is the final opportunity for drivers to get laps at Thunderbowl Raceway prior to the 30th Trophy Cup next week.

The October 12th event also showcases the NARC 410 Sprint Cars, plus RaceSaver Sprints, and has long been a cornerstone on the Thunderbowl Raceway schedule.

Chris Faria was an up and coming driver who was the youngest of five children to Danny Sr. & Arlet Faria. He grew up on their farm in Tipton and was known as the prankster of the family. Chris unfortunately lost his life at the age of 21 during a farming accident and his memory has been kept alive with a memorial race at the Thunderbowl Raceway ever since.

Brian was the oldest of the five Faria children and was taken from us in January of 2006 during an accident while driving on a highway. Brian enjoyed helping out with the track preparation at the Thunderbowl, as he drove the water truck and the grader among other things.

“We look forward to hosting the Chris & Brian Faria Memorial on Saturday,” track GM Josh Miller said. “It’s always one of the big events at Thunderbowl Raceway and having three Winged Sprint Car divisions should make for a great night of racing. We hope everyone will come out on October 12th and then stay for the Trophy Cup next week.”

With two races left in the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour season Auburn’s Andy Forsberg continues to maintain a large 114-point advantage at the top of the standings. The 48-year-old veteran brought home a consistent top-10 last week in Hanford and hopes for more of the same this Saturday at Thunderbowl Raceway.

Leading Garth Moore Insurance Rookie of the Year contender Braden Chiaramonte will get some valuable laps at the Thunderbowl on Saturday in prep for next weeks Trophy Cup. The 17-year-old goes into the Faria Memorial ranking second in the SCCT points and has shown the ability to be aggressive when needed, a perfect recipe for success in Tulare.

Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield, Placerville’s Shane Hopkins and Roseville’s Colby Copeland round out the top-five in points going into the Chris & Brian Faria Memorial. Ranking six through 10 are Livermore’s Travis Labat, Hanford’s Michael Faccinto, Yuba City’s Seth Standley, Aromas’ Justin Sanders and Mesa, Arizona’s Corbin Rueschenberg.

Tickets and Details:

Adult Grandstand tickets for the Faria Memorial/ Trophy Cup Tune-Up at Thunderbowl Raceway this Saturday cost $40, while Bleacher tickets are $35. Senior and child pricing is also available. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on race day.

The front grandstand gate will open at 4pm with the pit meeting held at 5pm and cars on track at 5:30. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow.

The muffler rule will follow track protocols at Thunderbowl Raceway, which mirrors the NARC 410 Series rule. Flowmaster, SpinTech, Schoenfeld 14272735-78 or Extreme mufflers only.

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Remaining Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday October 12: Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare (Faria Memorial/ Trophy Cup Tune-Up w/NARC)

Saturday November 2: Stockton Dirt Track (41st annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/NARC)