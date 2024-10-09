USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS RUMBLE AT MOHAVE VALLEY SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 8, 2024… The chase for the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Championship will resume this Saturday, October 12th at Mohave Valley Raceway. Promoted by Ron Meyer, the seventeenth point race and tune-up for November’s “57th Western World Championships” will also feature the Southwest EcoTech Midgets, Dwarf Cars, and Spring Family Motorsports Mini Dwarfs. Located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona, the Pit Gates will open at 2:30pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

For those that cannot make it to the races, the event will be live streamed at Dirt Race Central, (drc.tv).

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Mohave Valley Raceway.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

– FUEL WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

– TIRES ARE NOT AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

SPECIAL NOTICE AT MOHAVE VALLEY:

– CASH ONLY: Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility.

– PIT AREA PARKING: Personal vehicles or side by sides, etc. are NOT allowed in the pits. If it is not towing the race car/truck, on the trailer with the car, or in the trailer with the car, then it will NOT be allowed. NO exceptions!

Since April 23, 2022, the fast 1/3-mile clay oval has held six USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and five different drivers have claimed victory. Defending champion, “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa leads all drivers with two Mohave Valley wins and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. topped the April 6th event. “The Cadillac” Cody Williams established the 1-lap track record of 13.923 seconds on April 1, 2023 and the complete Mohave Valley win list is at the end of this release.

After finishing third at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track (Bakersfield, CA) on September 28th, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) holds a 41-point lead over the competition. Driving Ricky and Michele Johnson’s #51 JUGO Superfoods / Avanti Windows & Doors Sherman, Johnson has two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one semi-main win, fifteen top-10 finishes, and 46 feature laps led on the season. The multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion is currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine feature wins to his credit. The 2005 Rookie of the Year will be looking to extend his point lead with his first series win at Mohave Valley.

Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) ranks second in the point standings. Racing Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating Maxim, Malcolm scored sixteenth at Kern Raceway after suffering damage earlier in the night. To date, Tommy “Thunder” has four feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, fourteen top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led in the campaign. Tommy is tied with Robert Ballou, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., and “KTJ” Kevin Thomas Jr. with seven series wins. The veteran driver will have his sights on gaining valuable points by adding a Mohave Valley win to his resume.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits third in the chase for the championship. Piloting Tom & Christy Dunkel’s #17W Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams placed seventh at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has five heat race victories, two In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Awards, twelve top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the year. “The Big Game Hunter” is tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven series wins and will have his sights on his first USAC/CRA victory of 2024 on Saturday.

A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) is fourth in the battle for the USAC/CRA championship. Racing the family owned #21 Bender Pool & Spa / Matrix Construction Services DRC, Bender raced from twelfth to sixth in the September 28th main event. To date, the former 360 Sprint Car Turkey Night Grand Prix Winner has one feature win, six heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led in the campaign. The 2022 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year will be looking for the second USAC/CRA win of his career at Mohave Valley.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks fifth in the championship point standings. Driving John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams finished tenth in the Kern Raceway main event. At press time, the 2014 Rookie of the Year has one heat race victory, one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led to his credit. Logan will have his sights on earning the first USAC/CRA victory of his career this Saturday night.

Driving the Kittle Motorsports / Gasper Racing #18 DRC backed by Art Klee and Martin Roofing, David Gasper (Goleta, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Elexa Herrera, Brent Sexton, Blake Bower, Braden Chiaramonte, Jon DeWees, Joey Bishop, Mark Henry, Tyler Hatzikian, Camie Bell, Aaron Altaffer, Jacob Tuttle, Heath Holdsclaw, Blake Hendricks, and Tom Dunkel are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Verne Sweeney, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Eddie Tafoya Jr., Grant Sexton, Logan Calderwood, “Flash” Jordan Hermansader, and more.

Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road in Mohave Valley, Arizona. For more event information, visit the track’s website at mohavevalleyracceway.com or call 928.346.3000. Mohave Valley Raceway is a cash only facility and grandstand tickets are available on race day. General Admission tickets (including Seniors) are $25, Children tickets (6 to 12) are $15, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. Outside food, beverages, and ice chests are not permitted.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. and Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

———————————————–

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-1073, 2. Tommy Malcolm-1032, 3. Austin Williams-971, 4. A.J. Bender-929, 5. Logan Williams-913, 6. David Gasper (R)-888, 7. Cody Williams-867, 8. Verne Sweeney-708, 9. Austin Grabowski-691, 10. Charles Davis Jr.-642, 11. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-613, 12. Elexa Herrera (R)-495, 13. Brent Sexton (R)-423, 14. Grant Sexton-344, 15. Logan Calderwood-329, 16. Matt Mitchell-328, 17. Brody Roa-307, 18. Blake Bower (R)-263, 19. Matt McCarthy-254, 20. Ricky Lewis-233. The complete point standings can be found at usacracing.com.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Tommy Malcolm, 2-Charles Davis Jr., 2-Matt Mitchell, 2-R.J. Johnson, 2-Cody Williams, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Braden Chiaramonte, 1-David Gasper, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Cody Williams – 13.923 (04/01/23)

MOHAVE VALLEY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Brody Roa, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr.