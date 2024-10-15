Schatz cashes in for $20,000 in the Pigeon Hills; Route 66 double on deck

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 14, 2024) – It has been since Williams Grove Speedway’s 2020 National Open, but ten-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion, Donny Schatz, is back in victory lane in the great state of Pennsylvania, besting the Greatest Show On Dirt and the infamous Pennsylvania Posse in Lincoln Speedway’s Keystone Showdown on Saturday, October 12.

Schatz, ace of the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Carquest, Advance Auto Parts, Ford Performance, Curb Records, Sage Fruit, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, Mobil 1, Hoosier, VP Racing Fuels & Tub ‘O Towels, No. 15 sprint car, earned $20,000 for his Lincoln triumph, taking command with ten laps remaining after race long leader, Sheldon Haudenchild, snagged the wall got upside down. The Fargo, North Dakota, native was in winning contention prior to Haudenschild’s misfortune, climbing his way to third around Buddy Kofoid on lap 18.

As noted, the victory, Schatz’ fifth of the 2024 World of Outlaws season and his second ever at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway, was his first in the Keystone State since securing the 2020 National Open title at Williams Grove Speedway.

Schatz’ career total with the Greatest Show On Dirt now stands at 316.

“Sheldon obviously was the class of the field all night,” Schatz said. “I can’t go up and do that. He did an awesome job up there. It just bit him, and we capitalized on his misfortune, obviously.

“This is huge. At this point in the game, it’s beyond confidence. We’re all confident in what we do. It’s just the results. This isn’t a game of I said I did this. It’s about putting it on paper and putting money in the bank. These guys work their tails off. The funny part is, I don’t think people realize that you have to work just as hard to run 14th as you do to win a race. So, hats off to them. It’s just an awesome night all around. Going out late (in qualifying), we didn’t know that we were going to have a great shot at getting qualified well, but we did. We got ourselves through that Heat Race after I made a mistake on the first lap. We just kept digging all night long, and sometimes that’s what it takes.”

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing and Donny Schatz will continue their 2024 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series campaign with a two-day visit to the Dirt Oval at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois, on Friday and Saturday, October 18-19.

2024 Donny Schatz / Tony Stewart Racing WoO Statistics:

Races: 59

Wins: 5

Top-5s: 29

Top-10s: 49