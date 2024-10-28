Drake Finds Victory Lane In Second BOSS Start

By Aaron Fry

The state of Oklahoma’s official motto “Labor Omnia Vincit” is Latin for “Work Conquers All”. Collinsville, Oklahoma’s Kale Drake went to work Saturday in the MPD Racing BOSS sprint car “Let’s Go 30”, in memory of Russ Cook, at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Qualifying third in his group put him on the front row of heat one, in which he would finish second to make the redraw. He would go on to win the 30-lap main event from the outside of the front row in the Honest Abe Roofing, Scott Benic wrenched 2B.

The ARP Fasteners qualifying groups were led by Steve Irwin, Jake Swanson and Paul Dues. Heat races were won by Rylan Gray, Swanson and Matt Goodnight. The MPD Racing redraw put Goodnight and Drake on the front row with Gray and Swanson in row 2 and Jackson Slone and Zack Pretorius going from row 3. Following five heats of support class action, the chants of “Let’s Go!” began in the stands as the gladiators entered the quarter mile arena for a final round of high-speed combat.

The initial start would see rookie sprint car driver Brian Heitkamp execute a “tommy tip-over” in turn 1. He was unhurt but just enough damage to the car to end his night. Once the race was officially underway, Drake quickly took command and opened up a comfortable lead. The race’s only interruption was an incident on the back stretch on lap 6 that eliminated Paul Dues and Steve Irwin.

Through the middle stages of the race, Drake moved out to a commanding lead. It was eighth starting Korbyn Hayslett who would work his way through the field to earn All Pro Cylinder Heads’ “Hard Charger” award and be the only serious threat to Drake. Hayslett raced into the runner-up spot and challenged for the lead just as the leaders hit heavy lapped traffic. He would settle for second behind Drake with Jake Swanson rounding out the podium. Rylan Gray and Matt Goodnight rounded out a stout top 5 with Jackson Slone, Zack Pretorius, Scotty Weir, Dustin Ingle and Ryan Barr completing the top 10.

This concludes the 2024 MPD Racing / Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series tour. Eleven of the 20 scheduled events were completed on 6 different race tracks across 3 states. There were 113 different drivers who competed in at least one race representing 14 different states and Australia. There were 5 different winners in those 11 completed races. Ricky Lewis won 7 main events to claim his second consecutive championship. Zack Pretorius, Matt Westfall, Andrew Prather and Kale Drake all claimed one win each.

The final top 10 for BOSS is as follows: 1. Ricky Lewis 2322, 2. Korbyn Hayslett 2161, 3. Jesse Vermillion 2073, 4. Rylan Gray 1913, 5. Blake Vermillion 1787, 6. Steve Little 1672, 7. Kyle Shipley 1281, 8. Matt Westfall 1172, 9. Ryan Barr 1162, 10. Lee Underwood 1090. Complete final standings will be posted tomorrow on the website.

BOX SCORE

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series – Race #11

Waynesfield (OH) Raceway Park

Saturday, October 26, 2024

19 Entries

ARP Fasteners Qualifying

Group 1: 1. 0-Steve Irwin, 2. 06-Rylan Gray, 3. 2B-Kale Drake, 4. 5A-Toby Alfrey, 5. 22-Brian Heitkamp, 6. 37-Dave Gross, 7. 9H-Luke Hall DNQ

Group 2: 1. 47-Jake Swanson, 2. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 3. 9z-Zack Pretorius, 4. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 5. 21-Scotty Weir, 6. 6w-Chad Wilson

Group 3: 1. 87-Paul Dues, 2. 16-Jackson Slone, 3. 21B-Ryan Barr, 4. 39-Matt Goodnight, 5. 24L-Lee Underwood, 6. 23D-Bryce Dues

Poske’s Performance Parts – Heat 1: 1. 06-Gray[3] ; 2. 2B-Drake[2] ; 3. 5A-Alfrey[1] ; 4. 22-Heitkamp[5] ; 5. 37-Gross[6] ; 6. 0-Irwin[4] ; 7. 9N-Hall[7]

Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel – Heat 2: 1. 47-Swanson[4] ; 2. 9z-Pretorius[2] ; 3. 1H-Hayslett[3] ; 4. 21-Weir[5] ; 5. 2DI-Ingle[4] ; 6. 6w-Wilson[6]

Elizabeth Gardner Photography – Heat 3: 1. 39-Goodnight[1] ; 2. 16-Slone[3] ; 3. 87-P.Dues[4] ; 4. 21B-Barr[2] ; 5. 24L-Underwood[5] ; 6. 23D-B.Dues[6]

MPD Racing – Let’s Go 30 – A Main: 1. 2B-Drake[2] ; 2. 1H-Hayslett[8] ; 3. 47-Swanson[4] ; 4. 06-Gray[3] ; 5. 39-Goodnight[1] ; 6. 16-Slone[5] ; 7. 9z-Pretorius[6] ; 8. 21-Weir[11] ; 9. 2DI-Ingle[13] ; 10. 21B-Barr[12] ; 11. 6w-Wilson[16] ; 12. 5A-Alfrey[7] ; 13. 24L-Underwood[14] ; 14. 37-Gross[19] ; 15. 87-P.Dues[9] ; 16. 0-Irwin[15] ; 17. 23D-B.Dues[17] ; 18. 22-Heitkamp[10] ; 19. 9N-Hall[18]

All Pro Cylinder Heads – Hard Charger: Korbyn Hayslett +6

Cowen Truck Line Inc – Steel Block Bonus: Chad Wilson

S & H Nerf Bars – Hard Luck Award: Steve Irwin

Hoosier Tire Bonus – Free Tire: Kale Drake