Starks Scores Two Championships and Career-High 15 Victories During Special Season

Inside Line Promotions

PUYALLUP, Wash. (Oct. 29, 2024) – The 2024 racing season was the most special for Trey Starks, who achieved special moments both on and off the track.

Starks won a pair of track championships and a career-best 15 main events, including two with his newborn son in attendance.

“This year had a lot of things going on on the personal side, the work side and racing,” he said. “To bring my son into this world and win in front of him is really cool for me. Something I got to do when I was a kid was watch my dad win races. To know that I can be that figure for my son is cool.”

Starks won the owners championship in the 410ci winged sprint car division at Skagit Speedway, marking his third straight championship at the track in Alger, Wash. He also scored his first career 360ci winged sprint car title at the dirt oval.

“We had some strong performances in both classes all year that helped work toward those championships,” he said. “It was good to lock up a couple of championships. It’s great to have such a good venue that puts on big races and a great payout close to home.”

Starks led both divisions with feature victories – six in 360s and four in 410s – and he added one sportsman sprint cars win. That made him the first driver to win in all three sprint car divisions at Skagit Speedway in more than a decade.

“It’s really cool to rack the numbers up,” he said. “Our main goal every year is to win as many races as we can. I’d like to keep raising the bar. Even though we won a lot of races this year, there’s some races I look back on when something happened or that we could have done differently and we could have won even more. I like that we raised that bar, but I want to beat it again next year.”

Not only did Starks win a lot of races – 15 in 34 feature starts for a winning percentage of 44 percent – he captured several marquee events. Starks won the Bob’s Burgers & Brew Summer Nationals for the second time in the last three years. He was also victorious during his first two starts with Kubota High Limit Racing, winning at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash., and at Skagit Speedway on back-to-back nights. His final win of the season came during a one-off opportunity to drive for Rudeen Racing during the famed Trophy Cup at Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif.

“We got the Summer Nationals and the High Limit races and Trophy Cup finale,” he said. “It’s nice to perform at the big shows. It’s been an asterisk in past years when we’ve done well, except at the big shows. The more races you win the easier it is to perform and win at the top level. I’m glad we got some of those big ones. They were all rewarding for sure.

“It was cool to go to a couple different tracks and drive for a couple different teams this year. It diversified me and showed I can still perform well at different tracks against stiff competition. It added more to the season that we haven’t normally gotten to do the last few years. I’m grateful for those opportunities as well as the support I’ve had from the partners who help our family team. I think this was our best year ever.”

SEASON STATS –

34 races, 15 wins, 22 top fives, 24 top 10s, 29 top 15s, 31 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP , contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.