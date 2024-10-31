OPEN WHEEL SHOWDOWN SPRNT CAR ENTRY LIST CONTINUES TO GROW

October 31, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada – The entry list for the winged sprint car portion of the BITNILE.com Open Wheel Showdown is currently at 71 and growing with a little over two weeks before the November 14-17, 2024, event at the “Bullring” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Officials expect the final number to be near 75 when the dust settles. There is no limit on entries.

The event has become the unofficial All-Star event of pavement sprint car racing since the events debut last December. Nearly every single series and track in the country and Cananda will be represented at this year’s event. Competitors will once again be fighting it out for the $50,000 first place price money.

To date 71 cars representing 14 states that include CO, MA, AZ, WA, Fl, ID, CA, UT, OR, MI, NV, IN, NY, and MS are represented. In addition, 12 drivers represent Canada and single drivers from Mexica and the Netherlands are represented this year.

Even though the event is two weeks away, there are several drivers of note to keep an eye on.

JASON BLONDE – The Michigan driver returns in 2024 after setting quick time in last years event. He returns in a different car, but it is a car he is very familiar with. He is a multi-time AVSS champion and 2023 Must See Racing champion. The veteran winged sprint car driver only knows one speed and that’s fast. It wouldn’t come as a surprise if his Tony Nosal #42 Diablo Chassis finds victory lane in 2024.

ARIE LUYENDYK JR. – The son of former Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk is looking to compete in his second OWS. Luyendyk had so much fun in last year’s event that he bought a sprint car and returns this year as a driver / car owner. He made a handful of early season winged pavement sprint car starts in preparation of this year’s event. He is the lone driver listed as hailing from the Netherlands.

DAVEY HAMILTON JR. – The Tampa, Florida driver had a career year in 2023 and finished in third place at the OWS. The former King of the Wing and Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series champion had 9 wins in 2023 to lead the nation including wins with the USAC Silver Crown Series, Must See Racing, and SSSS. He has had a lackluster year thus far in 2024 mainly due to mechanical woes. He’s looing to salvage his season with an OWS victory. He is currently ranked #5 in the National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings.

JO JO HELBERG – The California driver makes his return to pavement sprint car racing at this years OWS after a six-year layoff. He last competed in the 2018 Little 500. From 2012-2016 he was one of the best winged pavement sprint car drivers in the country and a former Must See Racing champion. It will be interesting to see how quickly he can get up to speed after his lengthy layoff.

EVAN MARGESON – The Washington drier burst onto the scene in 2023 and had a career year. After winning the Diamond Cup and Pink Lady Classic at Meridian Speedway, he came to the OWS Full of confidence. He moved into second place with less than 10 laps remaining in last year’s event only to run out of fuel a few laps later. The OWS definitely owes him, and the Washington state driver will be looking to cash in this year. Currently ranked #11 by the National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings.

IVAN NIETO – Driver who was born in Veracruz, Mexico and still resides there. He will be making his sprint car debut for Charlie Norman Motorsports and is the only driver entered from Mexico. A veteran of many forms of racing including karts and trucks. He won the Veracruze Karting Championship this year and currently competes in the Argentine Tourin Car Series.

TYLER ROAHRIG – Winged racing hasn’t been one of Roahrig’s strengths. But he is a driver to keep an eye on. He could be another sleeper in the field. He has many laps in pavement sprint cars and is a two-time Little 500 champion and the 2023 500 Sprint Car Tour champion. Currently ranked #7 by the National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings.

BOBBY SANTOS III – Quietly ranks as one of he best winged pavement sprint car drivers in the country despite focusing on non-winged and USAC Silver Crown racing. Santos was the 2020 Little 500 champion. The Massachusetts native already has winged pavement sprint car wins with Must See Racing and the Colorado National Sprints in 2024. Santos finished in second place in the inaugural event in 2023 and is looking to finish one spot better in this year’s race. Currently ranked #3 by the National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings.

KODY SWANSON – Swanson was recently crowned the USAC Silver Crown Series champion for the 8th time. Pavement sprint cat racing has been a staple of his career. He is a 3-time Little 500 champion. Surprisingly, Swanson does have 1 career winged pavement sprint car victory despite making his last start nearly a decade ago. He is entered in the event although a team is not listed as of press time. H is working out the final details for the team he will drive for in this year’s OWS. Currently ranked #2 by the National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings.

JAKE TRAINOR – The 19-year-old could be the dark horse in the field in 2024. The Massachusetts teenager is far from a rookie despite his young age. He won the 2023 Little 500 as a rookie, stunning the field. He will be making his first winged pavement sprint car start at this year’s event. That is of little consequence since the teenager regularly runs winged NEMA and NEMA Lights events in the Northeast. This is a driver to keep an eye on. Currently ranked #16 by the National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings.

AARON WILLISON – The hottest driver in winged sprint car competition in 2024. The Langley, British Columbia, Canada driver has 11 feature victories in 2024. He has won races in 6 different series including Northwest Sprint Tour, Granite Super Sprints, Inland Winged Sprints, Granite Super Sprints, Colorado National Sprints, and Must See Racing. He was the 2024 NST champion and has won crown jell event in 2024 including War of the Wings and the Pink Lady Classic. Defending OWS winner and early favorite to repeat this year. Currently ranked #1 by the National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings.